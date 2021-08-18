SCC Football 2021: FORAN preview

[Vitals]

COACH – TOM DREW (3rd season, 6-14)

(3rd season, 6-14) CONFERENCE – Southern Connecticut Conference

Southern Connecticut Conference PLAYOFF CLASS – M (415 boys enrollment)

M (415 boys enrollment) HOME – Vito DeVito Sports Complex, Foran HS, Milford

Vito DeVito Sports Complex, Foran HS, Milford 2019 RECORD – 5-5

5-5 2021 OPENER – Sept. 10, at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m. TEAM WEBSITE — Twitter: @FootballForan | MaxPreps

ANTHONY EDMOND , Sr., RB/FS

, Sr., RB/FS KYLE ZARNOCH , Sr., LB/WR (6-3, 200)

, Sr., LB/WR (6-3, 200) BARRY HELD , Sr., OL/DL

, Sr., OL/DL KYLE POKORNOWSKI , Sr., LB/WR

, Sr., LB/WR JASON CRUZ , Jr., OL/DL (5-8, 165)

, Jr., OL/DL (5-8, 165) MATHEW MILLER , Jr., RB/FS

, Jr., RB/FS DEAN ROSS , Sr., WR/CB

, Sr., WR/CB BRANDON PAYNE, Soph., OL/DL

[Outlook]

Foran returns a solid offensive line that coach Tom Drew hopes will stand up while the Lions’ untested skill players learn on the go in 2021.

The offensive line will be anchored by a handful of veterans including Barry Held, Jacob Madarang, Simon Collette, Aiden Grant, Brandon Payne, Jason Cruz and Paul Gonzalves.

Jack Cushman and Brett Rholeder, a pair of juniors, are competing to start at quarterback where they will run Foran’s no-huddle, spread offense. Foran’s receivers will be led by Dean Ross in the slot, Joe Gaetano, Kyle Pokornowski, Mike Cobain and a big target in 6-3, 200-pound Kyle Zarnoch.

Drew also said Foran will be deep at running back with senior Anthony (A.J.) Edmond and junior Mathew Miller.

Foran will look to improve upon its 249 points scored two years ago.

On the defensive side, Drew said the Lions are “inexperienced, but hungry to prove themselves on the field.” The Lions allowed 213 points back in 2019 and this group is anxious to improve upon that success.

“Our defense has been the strength and heart of our team with its energy and toughness,” Drew said. “We will look to continue with that tradition in 2021. The kids have been working their butts off this offseason. We are looking to make some noise this season.”

Foran will compete with Bassick, Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Jonathan Law and Lyman Hall for the SCC Tier 3 title.

Brookfield, Barlow, Notre Dame-Fairfield and Weston are Foran’s CT HS Football Alliance games against South-West Conference foes.

Sept. 10 — at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.*

Sept. 17 — BRANFORD, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 24 — at Brookfield, 7 p.m.#

Oct. 1 — BARLOW, 7 p.m.#

Oct. 15 — at West Haven, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 22 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD, 7 p.m.#

Oct. 29 —at Weston, 7 p.m.#

Nov. 5 — at East Haven, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 18 — BASSICK, 6 p.m.*

Nov. 25 — LAW, 10:30 a.m.*

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

# CT Alliance game