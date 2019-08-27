SCC Football 2019: WILBUR CROSS preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Jasiah Barnes RB, Sean Barnes WR, Elijah Cherry OL/LB, Nas Nelson OL/DL, Frank Clayton OL/DL, Enasj Jones OLB/TE, Jeremy Martinez FS/WR

[Outlook]

Gone is every passing yard the Governors threw a year ago. Gone is over 1,800 yards of rushing and gone is 89 percent of their receiving yards from last season.

Times are changing at Wilbur Cross as every single starter on offense has graduated and only three players are back on defense.

“Our numbers are low, maybe 39 guys (that aren’t freshman),” coach John Acquavita said. “There are going to be a lot of young guys on the field.”

In fact, Acquavita says this is the youngest team he’s had in his 22 years as a head coach, including the last 13 at Wilbur Cross. He compared this year’s team to the first team he coached.

In 1998 he was the coach of Hyde in its inaugural season. The Howling Wolves went 0-10 that season.

“The best thing we did that year was keeping the program together and getting through it,” he said. In Hyde’s third year, the Howling Wolves went undefeated and won the Class S championship.

Marquel Caesar takes over at quarterback and Cross will employ a three-headed attack of Zabez Cubiz, Michael Deleon and Zymere Cole will see the majority of the carries this season. None of them gained more than 50 yards last year.

The Governors will also replace all five of their starting offensive lineman.

“It is an interesting process,” Acquavita said.

Luckily for the Governors, they have two of their three returning tacklers back.

Deleon led the team with 73 tackles and Chino Grant recorded 64. Both will be playing linebacker this season and will be expected to lead the young squad.

Wilbur Cross plays three games in the Scheduling Alliance vs. Manchester (CCC), McMahon (FCIAC) and New Milford (SWC). In addition to its SCC Tier II schedule, Cross plays road games against two state playoff contenders in Sheehan and Hand.

Sept. 13 — at Sheehan**, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — MCMAHON, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Hand*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at New Milford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — CHESHIRE**, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Hamden**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — GUILFORD*, 3 p.m.

Nov. 15 — AMITY**, 3 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Hillhouse**, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game