SCC Football 2019: SHEEHAN preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

Wes Terzi QB, Luke Willette OL/DL, Jake Smith WR/RB/LB, Tyler Ekstrom LB, Willy Seay OL/DL, Aaron Simmons WR/CB, Ryan Paul S

Outlook

After posting back-to-back, nine-win regular seasons, two trips to the Class M playoffs and a semifinal appearances a year ago, Sheehan has been bumped up to Tier II in the SCC.

With their promotion, the Titans will face off against three Class LL schools, two Class L schools and two Class M school in conference play. Meanwhile, the Titans have been moved down to Class S and, through the new scheduling alliance, they have picked up three out-of-conference Class M schools.

“Moving to SCC Tier II as (being) the SCC’s smallest and only Class S school will be a challenge, but one we will be ready to face,” Sheehan coach John Ferrazzi said.

Sheehan should be able to compete at both the conference and state level because they still have one the state’s best players in Terrence Bogan.

The senior speedster rushed for an astounding 2,481 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior, leading the Titans to the Class M semifinals. In all but one game, Bogan rushed for 100 yards, he rushed for over 200 yards six times and rushed for over 300 yards twice, including a 406 yard, eight-touchdown performance against Branford.

“He’s a bigger, faster, stronger version of himself with added weight to his frame,” Ferrazzi said of his running back, who won the New England 100 meter dash title in the Spring.

Joining Bogan in the backfield and also on the outside is senior Jordan Davis.

Two years ago as a sophomore, Davis rushed for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns (a compliment to Bogan’s 1,049 yards and 14 touchdowns) and caught 25 passes for 288 yards and four more touchdowns.

In March of the following school year, Davis broke his leg in a car accident. While working back from the injury last fall, Davis was never 100 percent, although he did show some flashes at receiver.

He only had six carries all season, but caught 27 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a five-catch 112 yard, two touchdown performance against Joel Barlow.

Unfortunately for opponents, Ferrazzi says Davis is 100-percent ready to go for this season.

“He should emerge as one of the top athletes in the state at wide receiver, in the return game, and as a great complement to Bogan in the backfield,” Ferrazzi said.

The duo’s presence in the backfield should help first-year starting quarterback Kyle Simmons, who is replacing three-year starter Wes Terzi.

Simmons threw only 19 passes last season, but he saw a lot of time on the defense and special teams.

“He has a very good grasp of the offense having been in the system for four years,” Ferrazzi said. “He should be able to step right in to lead the offense.”

The Titans will have some work to do in revamping their offensive line after four starters graduated.

The same goes for the defense. The Titans have to replace a ton of starters from last year’s squad, which allowed just 13.1 points per game.

Braedon McCarthy, TJ DiPasquale are returning starters and will see time on the defense line. Linebacker and Mickey Deming returns on the defensive line. Deming is joined by Cameron LaChance on the line and they will form a “imposing, physical and athletic front.” Michael Lemey returns as starting free safety.

Sheehan will have to live up to its challenging new schedule if it wants to reach the state playoffs for a third-consecutive year.

The Titans open with Class LL Wilbur Cross before playing two of the SWC’s most consistent programs, New Fairfield and Brookfield, as part of the scheduling alliance. They’re also matched up with Joel Barlow for the second-consecutive year (third, if you count the 2017 Class M quarterfinals).

Back in the SCC, Sheehan also plays host to Branford, a team that is expected to challenge for a Class M berth, and will have to endure a tough stretch of three-consecutive SCC games on the road against the likes of Hillhouse, North Haven and Cheshire in the season’s second half.

Sept. 13 — WILBUR CROSS**, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — NEW FAIRFIELD, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — BRANFORD*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Joel Barlow, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Hillhouse**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at North Haven*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Cheshire**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — HAMDEN**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — LYMAN HALL*, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS.

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game