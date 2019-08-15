SCC Football 2019: NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

Zack Hochman (WR/DB, all-state), Kamron Bell (OL/LB), Dominick Avilone (OL/LB), Johan Klien – Robbenhaar (DL/OL) Justin Shanley (WR/DB), Warren Murphy (RB/DB).

Outlook

In the second year of Joe DeCaprio leading the Notre Dame-West Haven program, the Green Knights made strides doubling their win total from the year before finishing 6-4, as they look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Gone is Mr. Everything Zack Hochman for the Green Knights. The wide receiver who totaled 974 all-purpose yards and a team leading 16 touchdowns. He is off to play lacrosse at UMass. Last year’s leading rusher Warren Murphy also graduated.

Yet, there is reason for excitement as senior quarterback Jackson Zalinsky is back for his second year under center.

He started every game for the Green Knights last year, throwing for 1,233 yards 11 touchdowns and added nine touchdowns on the ground. DeCaprio has high hopes for his quarterback after his strong finish last season.

“He knows the offense inside and out and we are looking for a big season from him,” the third year coach said. “He can run and make all the throws, he is also surrounded by many good skill players that will go get the ball for him.”

Junior running back Tyler Basti will be called upon to be one of the top skill players this season, replacing Murphy.

Despite only 62 carries as a sophomore, Basti made the most of his opportunities rushing for 332 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He started two games in place of Murphy last season. Against Branford, he rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He added 56 yards against Xavier. The junior has a knack for the big play with a rush of 50 yards against Branford and a 55 yard run vs. Shelton.

“He earned more and more time as the season went on and I feel very confident in his ability to run the ball and pass block,” DeCaprio said. “He has deceptive speed and is a tough kid to tackle.”

Junior wideouts Tom Candelora, Robbie Oliverio and Austin Pieck, caught 40 passes and three touchdowns as a unit. They are tasked with spelling Hochman’s production.

“We have a tremendous group of skilled guys with a lot of varsity experience,” DeCaprio said. “They all know the offense and what we are trying to accomplish. We have a lot of overall team speed. We also have good leadership/team chemistry.

At offensive line, the Green Knights have three starters returning, most notably senior center Jack Aherhn.

Defensively, Jamar Dejesus (68 tackles, 4.5 sacks), Mark Altieri (44 tackles, 1.5 sacks) are back to anchor the line and the linebackers.

Across the state no team might have a tougher schedule to start the season.

The Green Knights open up on the road against two-time Class L state champion Hand. They then travel to Trumbull to face back-to-back state champions (Class S and Class M) St. Joseph, which is now in Class L with the Green Knights, before they host Class L semifinalist, Platt.

They also face Class L playoff team Bunnell on Oct. 18 before getting into the heart of their SCC Tier I schedule with dates against Xavier, Fairfield Prep and West Haven.

“We will be battle tested for sure,” DeCaprio said. “I would put our schedule up against anyone’s in the state. We are looking forward to the challenge and believe we can be in the mix at the end of the season.”

Sept. 13 — at Hand**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — PLATT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — AMITY*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — BUNNELL, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Fitch, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — XAVIER**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Fairfield Prep**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — WEST HAVEN**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Hamden*, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold.

*Conference game

**Division game