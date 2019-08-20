SCC football 2019: NORTH HAVEN preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

RB/DB Devan Brockamer, RB/LB Nick Dodge, QB/DB Shamus Meehan, RB/LB Vinnie DePalma

Outlook

Describe your situation at wide receiver, we asked North Haven coach Anthony Sagnella in a questionnaire.

“Ha ha,” came the reply.

What? The Indians threw the ball 48 times last year.

Yeah, sure, the single wing remains. A whole mess of rushing yardage departs with several standout graduates who helped North Haven to a couple of playoff appearances.

The Indians have only missed the postseason twice since the four-division, eight-team-playoff system began (with the odd tweak) in 2010.

“We used a lot of backs last year … many are returning,” Sagnella said. “We lost two good ones in Dodge and Brock.”

Nick Dodge and Devan Brockamer combined to run for 1,340 yards last year, not to mention combining for 120 tackles and four interceptions.

But Albert Hooks, the Indians’ leading tackler, returns, as does Corey Hooks, whose 91 carries led the team a year ago. In at quarterback is senior Justin White (6-1, 180), who completed three of his five passes last season. Sagnella said he can run the ball, too.

The defensive secondary is young, but North Haven has experience on both sides of the line in the likes of seniors Luke Maruca, Joe Ranciato, Pat DaSilva and Jack Priebe.

Chase DiCarlo was 31-for-39 on point-after tries and converted all three field goals he tried as a sophomore.

The Indians miss Hand this year (even though the Tigers are returning to SCC Tier I), but they’ll open at home with Fairfield Prep, a Class LL semifinalist last year that dealt them one of their two regular-season losses. Shelton, the other, visits Vanacore Field in Week 8, Nov. 1.

The Indians also face West Haven and another potential playoff team in Sheehan.

The biggest change to North Haven’s schedule is its four out-of-conference games from the Scheduling Alliance. In addition to their SCC Tier I opponents, the Indians will face Staples (FCIAC) Bunnell (SWC) at Vanacore and visit Class L runner-up Maloney (CCC) and Pomperaug (SWC).

Sept. 13 — FAIRFIELD PREP**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — BUNNELL, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at West Haven**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — STAPLES, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — SHELTON**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — SHEEHAN**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Xavier**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Amity*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game