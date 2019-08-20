SCC Football 2019: LYMAN HALL preview

Vitals

COACH — BILL WEYRAUCH (3rd year, 10-10)

— (3rd year, 10-10) CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

— SCC Tier III PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (513 boys enrollment)

— Class M (513 boys enrollment) HOME — Fitzgerald Field, Wallingford

— Fitzgerald Field, Wallingford 2018 RECORD — 5-5

— 5-5 2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Law, 7 p.m.

— Sept. 13 at Law, 7 p.m. TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

Top Players

Key Losses

Zach Kizer DE, Austin Ruiz RB/LB, Louis Ferri RB, John Forester CB, Amiri Vaughn CB Furkan Parkal LB

Outlook

After years of futility, Lyman Hall has continued its step towards stability as a program under coach Bill Weyrauch, going 5-5 last season for the second season in a row.

Between 2012 and 2016 (the season before Weyrauch took over) the Trojans won five games combined and in his first two seasons the Trojans have won 10 games.

They won games by running the ball well (199.0 yards per game last year) and playing excellent defense (15.0 points a game allowed last season).

This year, however, the Trojans are shifting gears in offensive philosophy due to graduation losses, particularly in the run game and on the defense.

Austin Ruiz and his 1,350 yards and 11 touchdowns have graduated along with stud linemen Zach Kizer (73 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions) and Furkan Parkal (91 tackles).

So more will be asked of senior quarterback S.P. Pragano to make the offense run this season. Fortunately, he has the experience, having started all 10 games as a junior and throwing for 655 yards and eight touchdowns.

“He consistently improved as the year went on and has worked very hard this offseason,” Weyrauch said of Pragano. “The offense we are running this year seems to fit his style.”

Tight end Lucas O’Reardon (all 6-foot-2, 220 pounds of him) and receiver Shakespeare Rodriguez, who made 19 catches for 440 yards and five touchdowns, return as Pragano’s main targets.

Rodriguez doesn’t just make big offensive plays (23.2 yards per catch), he’s also a leading defensive weapon for the Trojans. He made four interceptions a year ago, returning two for touchdowns, in addition to the three picks he made as sophomore.

Rodriguez also contributes in the return game. Last year he averaged 21 yards a kick return and took one 82 yards for a touchdown. As a sophomore he averaged 24.2 yards a kick return, including one that went for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Lyman Hall will be inexperienced in the trenches on both sides of the line and Weyrauch said that the group will have to grow up fast if they are going to compete in SCC Tier III this season.

The Trojans will open their season on the road against Tier III rival Law, then will host out-of-conference opponents Bethel and East Catholic in matchups created by the Scheduling Alliance. Lyman Hall also picked up Notre Dame-Fairfield out of the SWC. Their only interdivision SCC game is home vs. Amity on Nov. 1.

Sept. 13 — at Law**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — BETHEL, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — EAST CATHOLIC, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Foran**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Guilford**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Notre Dame-Fairfield, Noon

Nov. 1 — AMITY*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — EAST HAVEN**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 — BASSICK**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Sheehan*, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS.

Scheduling Alliance games in bold.

*Conference game

**Division game