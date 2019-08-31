SCC Football 2019: HARDING preview

[Vitals]

COACH — EDDIE SANTIAGO (6th year, 29-24)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier II

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (707 boys enrollment)

HOME — John L Lewis Memorial Field, Bridgeport

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Amity, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @WHHSPresidents

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Coleman Adams, RB; Isiah Hanley, WR; Austin Geyer, LB; Kevin Bernarz, QB

[Outlook]

Eddie Santiago knew that wins would be harder to come by in the SCC.

That doesn’t, however, mean he’s content with how Harding has performed the last two years in its new league.

“We knew it was going to be a tough league. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We haven’t met the growth we wanted to,” the Presidents’ coach said. “We continue to improve, but we want to see more out of the program.”

As a member of the CTC from 2015-16, the Presidents went 17-5 and made the playoffs twice, losing both times in the Class L quarterfinals. But in the two years since then, they’re 7-13.

If the Presidents are going to turn things around from last season’s 4-6 mark, they’ll need to get contributions from some new faces.

Fortunately, Santiago is high on senior Nazjhir Curry, who is in line to replace Kevin Bednarz at quarterback. Curry, a 6-foot-1 dual-threat, showed a little of what he can do in the team’s spring game.

“He threw a couple touchdowns and ran for a couple touchdowns,” Santiago noted. “His offseason was just tremendous, just the work he was able to do and the people he was able to work with. He’s taken ownership of the quarterback position.

“He’s a very talented athlete, and we’re really excited about his progression.”

The Presidents must figure out a way to replace one of their most electric playmakers in running back Coleman Adams.

They’ll likely go by committee to start the season, with Caleb Lemon (the team’s leading returning rusher) and Darrel and Darnell Benoit sharing the bulk of the carries. Marcell Robinson, who caught a team-high 29 passes for 487 yards and five touchdowns last year, returns at receiver.

Having Troy Rainey back at left tackle should only help matters. The 6-5, 305-pound senior is a three-year starter — one of just two returning on the offensive line — and has already received offers from a handful of FCS schools, including CCSU, Monmouth, Sacred Heart and Rhode Island, according to Santiago.

Altogether, the Presidents — who kick off their season Sept. 13 at Amity — have five starters back on offense and four on defense.

In addition to their SCC Tier II games, the Presidents received three Scheduling Alliance games vs. E.O. Smith (CCC), East Lyme and New London (ECC). Harding also faces rival Bridgeport Central on Thanksgiving.

Sept. 13 — at Amity,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at E.O. Smith , 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs EAST LYME , 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Hillhouse,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at New London , 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — vs HAMDEN,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs FAIRFIELD PREP,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — vs JONATHAN LAW,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Cheshire,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Bridgeport Central, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game