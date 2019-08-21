SCC Football 2019: HAND preview

Vitals

COACH — DAVE MASTROIANNI (3rd year, 25-1)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier I

PLAYOFF CLASS — L ( 557 boys enrollment )

HOME — Strong Field at The Surf Club, Madison

2018 RECORD — 13-0, 13-0, Class L Champion

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Notre Dame-West Haven, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — TigerPrideFootball.com | TWITTER — @HandTigersFB

Top Players

Key Losses

OL/DL Jack Flanagan (Union), OL/DL Macken McDonald, RB/LB Kevin Girardi, RB/S Julian Banerji, WR/CB Ian Butler (Union), WR/CB Chris Bartosic, WR/S Tom Ferrick

Outlook

Since CIAC football playoffs began in 1976, 12 programs have won championships in three or more years in a row.

Hand tries to become the 13th, though the right to that lucky number could come down to a playoff game between the Tigers and the other team with a chance at it this season, St. Joseph.

Class L hasn’t gotten easier, but it’s not like Hand is any weaker, either.

The returning talent begins with two of the state’s best players.

Phoenix Billings, who threw for 1,740 yards last year and ran for 578 more, returns at quarterback, where he was all-state last year. Ben Corniello, a starter since freshman year and an all-state defensive lineman last year with 11 and a half sacks, is going to Columbia.

Corniello is a huge returning factor on the line, but though a couple of standouts graduated, Tom Bambrick (a junior drawing some Division I college looks) and Ryan Bordiere give the Tigers three returning starters. Hand does have some rebuilding to do in the secondary after graduating three veteran starters, including two-time All-Stater Ian Butler.

Chris Bartosic was Billings’ top target last season, catching 27 passes. He’s a loss, but an athletic corps of receivers is back, headlined by Ethan Haberman, whose height gives him an advantage against most defenders.

There’s depth as well at running back. Colin McCabe ran for 33 touchdowns in 2018 and finished with 1,364 yards on the ground. Jesse Lutz had the third-most carries of last year’s team 87.

Hand comes into the season with a state-best 24-game win streak.

After two years enduring complaints about their schedule, the Tigers have returned to SCC Tier I, giving them a league schedule that includes Notre Dame-West Haven (their opener, at the Surf Club, on Nov. 13), West Haven, Shelton and Xavier. Hand’s only loss during the Mastroianni era is a Week 2 game vs. Shelton in 2017. The teams didn’t play last season.

Hand’s scheduling alliance games are vs. Middletown, a perennial Class L playoff qualifier, and Wethersfield out of the CCC. The Tigers also picked up games vs. Norwalk (FCIAC) and East Lyme (ECC).

As far as potential Class L opponents, it also got significantly tougher with New Canaan, Berlin and Hillhouse, among others, to go with 2018 Class M champion St. Joseph.

Sept. 13 — NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — MIDDLETOWN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — WILBUR CROSS*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — EAST LYME, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at West Haven**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Xavier**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — SHELTON**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Guilford*, 7 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game