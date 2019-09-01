SCC Football 2019: HAMDEN preview

































[Vitals]

COACH — TOM DYER (4th year, 5-25)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier II

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class LL (821 boys enrollment)

HOME — Joe Bruno Field, Hamden

2018 RECORD — 2-8

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Bassick, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps, TWITTER — @Hamden_FB

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Gabe Okeke LB/TE (SCSU), Jai Greer OL/DL (SCSU), Joe Fountain OL/DL (Western New England)

[Outlook]

When Tom Dyer took over the Hamden program back in 2016 the expectations were high for the coach.

At Hillhouse, Dyer led the program to state championships in both 2010 and 2012, and since he took over the Hamden program the team has gone 5-25 in the rigorous SCC Tier I.

“We have to continue to develop the program,” said Dyer, who doubles as the school’s athletic director. “We have to overcome the lack of program success.”

With a state open champion sprinter in Chris Pigatt at wide receiver, the Green Dragons have one of the most explosive players in the league back at their disposal. Last season Pigatt led the team with 18 catches, 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Pigatt will be joined by seniors Jose Sanchez, Cornell Tonge and Malahi LeSane at receiver.

The Green Dragons will go with running backs by committee as leading rusher senior Davonte Mitchell (340 yards and six touchdowns), senior Edwin Figueroa (144 yards and one touchdown) and Tymell Haynes.

“The run game should be strong and we have a bunch of veteran receivers,” Dyer said.

The veteran receivers and strong running game should help sophomore quarterback Isiah Riley, who will be stepping in.

Riley only threw 17 passes as a freshman, all came in a game against Fairfield Prep. He completed six of them for 63 yards.

Ashani Gray, Darius Mills, Sean Beasley and Tariq Douglas will all play offensive and defensive line this season, while Figueroa and Mitchell will play linebacker.

Unlike last year, the Green Dragons won’t play four SCC Tier I teams. They will only play two — Xavier and Notre Dame-West Haven.

Instead, they will play four SCC Tier II games against Harding, Wilbur Cross, Amity and Sheehan and Bassick of SCC Tier III. They will also play South Windsor (CCC), New Milford (SWC) and Pomperaug (SWC) as a part of the Scheduling Alliance.

Sept. 13 — BASSICK*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — SOUTH WINDSOR, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at New Milford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Xavier*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — POMPERAUG, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Harding**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — WILBUR CROSS**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Amity**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Sheehan**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN*, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

**Division game

*Conference game