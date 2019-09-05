SCC Football 2019: GUILFORD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — ANTHONY SALVATI (1st year)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (543 boys enrollment)

HOME — Kavanaugh Field, Guilford

2018 RECORD — 6-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Branford, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | Guilfordfootball.com TWITTER — @GHSfootball19; INSTAGRAM — @guilfordfootball

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Will Lawrence, OL/DL; Miles Gabriel, WR/CB; Tyler Filley, WR/CB; Colin Downer, OL/DL; Juan Colberg, OL/DL.

[Outlook]

The revolving door of head coaches continues in Guilford. Despite coaching the Indians to their first winning record in 12 years, Anthony Avallone resigned after two seasons.

Next up is North Branford’s Anthony Salvati, who takes over as Guilford’s third head coach in four seasons. A 1997 North Branford graduate who coached there as an assistant for 15 years, Salvati says he wants his tenure to be different.

“Getting wins and a playoff appearance are obvious goals. But I want to bring stability to the program,” he said after his appointment. “For some of these kids, I’m the third coach they’ve had. I want to get some trust back into the program and get the team in a good rhythm. I am very excited about this opportunity.”

While Guilford saw a number of transfers in the offseason, Salvati inherited just under half of last year’s starting lineup, giving him a good foundation from which to work.

With both of last year’s leading rushers — Charles Walcott and Charles Schioppo — returning in the backfield, and offensive lineman Jake Bradley (6-foot-2, 270) and Evan Russell (5-10, 190) back, Salvati’s says Guilford’s strength will be running the ball.

Walcott and Schioppo combined for just about 2,000 yards last year “Their goal is to surpass that total,” Salvati said. “Although we only have two returning starters on the offensive line, we have some size, speed and strength up front that will create holes for a our two-headed monster of a run game.”

With two-year starting quarterback Ethan Vashel’s transfer to Hotchkiss, the QB duties now fall to Aiden McDermott, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior.

Though running will be Guilford’s strength, it’s still a spread offense and Salvati said he’ll be counting on McDermott to keep the offense balanced.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders,” Salvati said. “He’s very good out in the open space, has a great arm and just does all the right things. He’s a good kid who’ll lead us where we need to be.”

Shane Burns, who led the Indians in touchdown receptions last year, is Guilford’s only returning receiver. However, Salvati says there are talented receivers among the junior class ready to emerge.

Guilford will likely lean on its defense in the early going, Salvati said, with the return of Schioppo and Russell at linebacker and seniors Bradley, Aiden Chiaia and Saut Kandic on the defensive line. Salvati said he’s looking for players to emerge in the secondary.

Guilford kicks off the season with a border rivalry game vs. Branford — “that’ll be a battle,” Salvati said. — and then dives into back-to-back Scheduling Alliance games vs. Hartford Public and Avon.

The Indians’ toughest stretch of the year will be in October, when they face SCC Division III rivals East Haven and Lyman Hall, then the final Alliance game at Masuk.

“The conference will be a battle week-in and week-out and could come down to who stays the healthiest,” Salvati said. “We’re hoping to be in the mix when the dust settles.”

Sept. 13 — at Branford,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — HARTFORD PUBLIC, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Avon, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — EAST HAVEN,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — LYMAN HALL,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Masuk, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — FORAN,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Wilbur Cross,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — BASSICK,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — HAND,* 7 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game