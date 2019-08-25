SCC Football 2019: FORAN preview 

Vitals

COACH — TOM DREW (2nd year, 1-9)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (437 boys enrollment)

HOME — Vito DeVito Sports Complex, Milford

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs East Haven, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @Footballforan

Top Players

Key Losses

Justin DeEll OL/LB, Max Tavitian WR/LB, Richie Piscitelli WR/DB, Ryan Zarnoch C/DT, Tommy Dempsey RB/LB, Nick Constantini WR/RB/CB

Outlook

Foran had a rough go of it in coach Tom Drew’s first year, winning just one game and ultimately dropping into SCC Tier III. In Year 2, he’s put the future in the hands of his veterans

“We are going to rely on our deep senior class,” Drew said. “Their leadership and vision for the program are what is going to carry this team this year. We are filling some big holes left by some dedicated players.”

Andrew Janik, Will Phelan, Max Quieroz and Caden Ondeck are team captains.

“Andrew is a talented quarterback,” Drew said of his second-year starter in the Lions’ spread offense. “He is a tremendous leader who has improved his game during the off season. Andrew has continued to work on his craft and can make every throw we ask of him. He is much more comfortable and has a good grasp of the offense.”

Janik passed for 1,257 yards (seven scores) and rushed for 361 and a touchdown.

That extra year together carries over to every unit.

“It’s a maturity thing,” Drew said. “These seniors take that experience, have been in the system long enough to see things different.”

Teddy Mauro takes over at running back and will run behind the likes of senior Tanner Lucy, Gabe Dias and Philip Boyles, who return on the line. P.J. Singh, Juanito Briones and Jason Cruz are in the mix to fill the other line spots, Drew said.

“Teddy Mauro is our top runner. He now reads the numbers in the box and goes from there,” Drew said. “Last year we saw glimpses of what Teddy brings to the table with his speed and elusiveness.”

“Tanner Lucy, Gabe Dias and Philip Boyles lead our offense line. They get how our zone offense works.”

Will Phelan, who made 14 catches for 227 yards and two scores, returns at Foran’s top receiver. He’s joined by Caden Ondeck, who will also play running back, Malcom Chavez, Jack Dawid and Ben Geier.

Many of those players will double up on defense.

“It takes a special kid to play both ways,” Drew said. “We have a lot of those type of players.”

Lucy, Boyles will lead the way on the defensive line with Max Quierez, Briones and Noah Jones. Quierez, “a talented defensive end,” Drew said, returns after registering 52 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks. “We’ll rely on him to get pressure on the quarterback,” Drew said.

Will Phelan returns to lead the linebackers after making 42 tackles, three interceptions and five forced fumbles last year. He’ll be joined on the outside by Jack Dawid and David Dong. On the inside, Gabe Dias returns after making 44 tackles, along with Eric Johnson Bryan Thompson, Ben Geier and Dilhan Izaku.

Mauro and Caden Ondeck will play cornerback while Reilly Barry, Foran’s top returning tackler with 63, mans the safety position.

“Our defense is our strength right now,” Drew said. “John Reinecke is our defensive coordinator. He has the kids flying around and getting quickly to the football. Defense brings a different intensity and the players enjoy it. Our offense is catching up.”

Newcomer John Franco Menta will do the placekicking.

“John is a soccer guy who came out for football,” Drew said. “The first day of practice he came up and told me he wanted to be a kicker. The next day we were running sprints. I stopped them and told John if he made a 30-yard field goal that sprints were over for the entire team. He nailed it.”

Foran will play four of its first five game at home, including two Scheduling Alliance games vs. Stratford and Brookfield out of the SWC. The Lions must also face Weston later in the year in addition to their new SCC Tier III rivals. Foran also must face its old SCC Tier II rival Hillhouse toward the end of the year.

Sept. 13 — EAST HAVEN,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Bassick, 12 p.m.

Sept. 27 — STRATFORD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4— LYMAN HALL,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — BROOKFIELD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Weston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Guilford,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — HILLHOUSE,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 — at Branford,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Jonathan Law,** 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game