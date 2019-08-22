SCC Football 2019: FAIRFIELD PREP preview 

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

Doug Harrison RB, Connor Boyle RB/LB, Finn Duran WR/DB, Owen Cirilli WR/DB, Peter Kavanaugh WR/DB, He nry Houghton TE/LB, Campbell Halloran OL/DL

Outlook

The team-first philosophy for Fairfield Prep will hold more credence in 2019.

“We are putting in a concerted effort to go to a two-platoon system,” coach Keith Hellstern said. “We have good numbers and want to give every player a chance to excel. There is a standard to be met to play on Friday night and they will all have an opportunity to meet those standards.

“Yes, some of the players will see time both ways, but we want to put each player in the position that is best. If we need one player to kickoff, another to kick extra points, another to punt and another to place kick, we will go with who is best. We want to maximize the players on our roster.”

J.P. Iaropoli, Max McGillicuddy, Joe Centopani and Nick Morris are team captains.

Iaropoli returns to lead the offense from his quarterback position, where he threw for 1,920 yards with 23 touchdowns.

“J.P. has the advantage of playing four varsity games as a sophomore (due to injury) and 12 last year,” Hellstern said of the 6-0, 175-pound senior. “He had Finn Duran as sort of a security blanket (at wide receiver) last year.

“Max (McGillicuddy) is back (25 catches, 427 yards, 3 TDs) and we have five-or-six guys with a mix of good athleticism. Some are seniors that didn’t play varsity and others are rising sophomores. J.P. has the arm and the skills to find them in space and get the ball to where it needs to go.”

Centopani is back to play on the offensive line with fellow returning starters Anthony Casablanca and Sean Eustice.

“We are creating depth on the oline around Joe, Anthony and Sean,” Hellstern said. “We have a good handful of guys that play physical and are learning the mental, and most important part, of the position.”

Running backs Doug Harrison and Connor Boyle are among the 30 seniors lost to graduation. They and their fellow seniors took with them 18 of 21 touchdowns scored and 1,500 of 1,900 yards gained.

“Sean Nelson (258 yards running/receiving) and Dean Tsiranides will be looked upon to carry the load,” Hellstern said. “With them we have multiple running backs in multiple grades.”

Morris returns at linebacker, where he helped the defense limit rivals to 167 points in 12 games.

“Nick and Luke Hopkins (defensive back) return for us, but our overall varsity experience on defense is limited,” Hellstern said. “Nine new starters need to be found, but there are capable and athletic players ready to step up. We will be a young team learning and competing daily.”

Toward that end, Hellstern was pleased with his team’s offseason.

“We are all about building a family culture and this off season and summer it was there,” he said. “It begins from the top and our seniors did a good job leading and making things inclusive for the younger guys. It was a great summer.

“We will play to our strengths, recognize where we need to improve and develop in those area. It’s all about putting in the time, training and being diligent.”

Hellstern is aware of what awaits his team, beginning with a visit to North Haven on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

In addition to Prep’s SCC Tier I schedule, the scheduling alliance stacked the Jesuits’ schedule with games against perennial playoff challengers like Newtown (SWC) and old rival St. Joseph (FCIAC). The Jesuits lost consecutive games vs. the Hogs in 2013-14, in the resumption of a series that ended in 1993.

“We play in what I consider the most physically demanding conference in the state,” he said of competing in the SCC. “There are no easy roads to the postseason. There is not a team you take for granted in the entire group, but Hand, North Haven and Shelton are returning playoff teams or champions. I believe we fit into the picture of top teams if we stay healthy and develop as a relatively young group.

“I would put our overall total schedule (including alliance games) as one the most challenging — if not the most challenging — schedule in the entire state. We look forward to competing against all our opponents.”

Sept. 13 — at North Haven, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — N EWTOWN, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Ludlowe, Noon

Oct. 1 1 — XAVIER ,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 — ST. JOSEPH, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Norwich Free Academy, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Harding , 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — N OTRE DAME WEST HAVEN ,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 2 — at Shelton ,* * 7 p.m.

NOV. 27 — WEST HAVEN,** 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game