SCC Football 2019: EAST HAVEN preview

[Vitals]

COACH — SCOTT BENOIT (2nd year at East Haven, 7-3; 14th overall, 76-38-1)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

PLAYOFF CLASS — M ( 483 boys enrollment )

HOME — Crisafi Field, East Haven

2018 RECORD — 7-3

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Foran, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

OLB/RB Ryan Cordova, RB/DB Mike Manning, WR/DB/K Evan Damian (all-state), OL/DL Steve Mangione, ILB/TE Josh Rao

[Outlook]

In each of his previous head-coaching stops, Scott Benoit had success. It started at North Branford, continued at Guilford and Hamden.

And last year, in his first season with East Haven, the Yellowjackets finished 7-3, not all that far removed from a chance at a Class M playoff berth, a year after a 1-9 season in 2017.

That’s two trends coming together, though. After 14 years without a winning record, East Haven has put together two 7-3 seasons and a 5-5 season over the past four years.

The Yellowjackets have only one starting offensive lineman back. They’ll be replacing much of their running game. But Benoit still likes the experience that returns. “(We have) solid skill players,” he said.

That starts behind center, where Tanner DiVito is in his third year as a starter. One of his main targets out of the option, tight end Jake Marquardt, is also back. The New Haven Gridiron Club named Marquardt to the Levi Jackson team last season.

Benoit expects juniors Eric Araujo and Alex Duarte to get most of the carries.

Seven starters departed from a defense that shut out three opponents and held two others to single-digit scores. They’ll have to develop some depth.

They’re also replacing four-year starter Evan Damian, a New Haven Register All-State kicker and coaches association all-state punter.

East Haven plays five of the other six teams in the SCC’s Tier III, missing only Bassick. A visit to Foran, a Tier III newcomer, opens the schedule. The teams didn’t meet last year.

The Yellowjackets play four games in the Scheduling Alliance, visiting the CCC’s Rocky Hill and the SWC’s Stratford, and welcoming in Brookfield and New Fairfield, a couple of SWC teams with playoff aspirations.

Sept. 13 — at Foran,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — BROOKFIELD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Rocky Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Guilford,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — NEW FAIRFIELD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — CHESHIRE,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Lyman Hall,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21— LAW,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Branford,** 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game