SCC Football 2019: CHESHIRE preview

Vitals

COACH — DON DRUST (8th year, 37-35)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier II

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (718 boys enrollment)

HOME — The Maclary Complex, Cheshire

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Hillhouse, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | TWITTER @CHSRamFootball

Top Players

Key Losses

LB Elijah Allston, OL/DL Thomas Cherneskie, WR/DB Jacob Simcik, WR/DB Tim Krutz

Outlook

Young players filled key spots for Cheshire last year. It showed; the Rams finished with their fewest wins since 2005, when they also went 3-7.

Here’s the thing: Last year’s Rams started 0-5. They finished with wins in three out of five, the losses coming to Hand and Southington, two playoff teams. They beat West Haven, Notre Dame-West Haven and Harding.

“(Youth) posed a few challenges last year,” Cheshire coach Don Drust said. “As the season got going, those guys took their lumps, but they played well toward the end of the year. We return a lot of guys who have played a lot of football.”

Their schedule softens a smidgen, too, with a move to SCC Tier II. What can those players do, a year older?

They return two quarterbacks who started games last year. Jason Shumilla (also an all-state lacrosse player on defense) and Colby Griffin “are intelligent, athletic, and leaders that have a lot of experience,” Drust said. In front of them are four returning linemen, headlined by seniors Will Bergin and Sean Cangiano.

Jake McAlinden ran for 973 yards and was named All-SCC Tier 1 last year along with Bergin. He’s back for his third year as a starter (2,169 all-purpose yards, 15 TDs).

For that matter, the Rams didn’t have a senior gain a yard on the ground last year. Backs like junior Ryan Mancl and sophomore Christian Russo return with experience. So do, at receiver, senior Alec Frione, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards, and junior Nick DiDomizio.

With veterans just about everywhere, they’ll look to develop some depth.

“We’ve got to build off some of the confidence we got at the end of last season,” Drust said.

“I guess it’s a little cliché, and every coach will say the same thing, but we have got to stay healthy.”

Cheshire, the only program to win six CIAC titles in a row (1992-97), has not seen the playoffs since winning the 2009 Class LL championship.

In their quest to get back there, the Rams finish with three in a row at home, but they’ll have five out of six on the road before that. Games 2-through-4 are visits to Hall and Fairfield Warde in the Scheduling Alliance, then a trip to Shelton.

For openers, though, Cheshire welcomes Hillhouse on the night of Sept. 13.

“They’re well-coached. They’re always tough, a good football team historically,” Drust said. “We didn’t play them last year, didn’t see them first-hand, but I know they’ve returned a lot of guys. It’ll be a test, a challenge, but that’s why we play.”

Sept. 13 — HILLHOUSE**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Hall, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Shelton*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — MASUK, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Wilbur Cross**, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at East Haven*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — SHEEHAN**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — HARDING**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — SOUTHINGTON, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

**Division game

* Conference game