SCC Football 2019: BRANFORD preview

Vitals

COACH — JOHN LIMONE (7th year, 21-41)

— (7th year, 21-41) CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

— SCC Tier III PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (446 boys enrollment)

— Class M (446 boys enrollment) HOME — McVeigh Sports Complex, Branford

— McVeigh Sports Complex, Branford 2018 RECORD — 6-4

— 6-4 2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Guilford, 7 p.m.

— Sept. 13 vs. Guilford, 7 p.m. TEAM WEBSITE — Branford Gridiron on Facebook

Top Players

Key Losses

Jackson Seward RB/LB, Chris Bouton LB/TE, Rob Lionetti WR/DB

Outlook

For the first time since 2005, when the Hornets won the Class MM state title, they have a chance to make a serious run at a state playoff berth.

With nine starters returning on offense, including third-year starting quarterback Sean Kelly, and five on defense the Hornets are one of the most experienced teams in Class M this season.

Kelly led the Hornets with 1,310 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 707 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, as the Hornets scored 21.9 points a game.

“He has a big arm and is our unquestioned leader on offense,” said coach John Limone.

All five starting offensive lineman are back, led by Ian McDonald, to protect Kelly and make room for running backs Kam Holmes and Spencer Landsbach. The duo saw over 100 carries between them last season, combining with Jackson Seward and Kelly to form a formidable unit that rushed for 145.6 yards a game last season.

Kelly also has his top two receivers back from a year ago.

Aiden MacNeil led the team with 29 catches, 533 yards and five touchdowns and Mekhi Barnette returns to start on the other side. Holmes added 14 catches out of the back field.

The Hornets lost the trio of Jackson Seward, Chris Bouton and Rob Lionetti to graduation and their loss will be felt more on the defensive side of the ball than the offensive side.

Seward led the team with 78 tackles, Bouton had 55 tackles and Lionetti was a ball-hawking defensive back.

“Replacing Seward and Bouton’s production on defense will be a tall order but one we feel confident this year’s starters can handle,” Limone said.

Despite the losses, junior Justin Olser is back to lead the defense.

As a sophomore he led the team with five sacks and was second on the team with 66 tackles. Along with Landsbach (61 tackles) the Hornets should be solid up front.

It won’t be easy to throw on the Hornets this season, either, as both safeties return in MacNeil and Holmes. The duo combined for nine interceptions a year ago.

A year ago the Hornets started the season 5-2 before losing two of their final-three games, including a 64-27 loss at Sheehan, a game in which they led 27-14 at halftime.

This season, the Hornets open up with two games at home against Guilford and Stratford, before they hit the road to face New Fairfield, Sheehan and Bethel. Success in the first half of the season would do wonders for the Hornets as they try to return to the postseason, for the first time since 2005, before they give into the thick of their SCC schedule.

Branford will play Stratford, New Fairfield, Bethel and Joel Barlow apart of the Scheduling Alliance.

Sept. 13 — GUILFORD**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — STRATFORD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at New Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Sheehan*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Bethel, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — JOEL BARLOW, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Law**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Bassick**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 21 — FORAN**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — EAST HAVEN**, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS.

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game