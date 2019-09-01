SCC Football 2019: BASSICK preview

[Vitals]

COACH — DESMOND LYMON (1st year)

CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (526 boys enrollment)

HOME — Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport

2018 RECORD — 0-10

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Hamden, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Julio De Los Santos, QB/WR; Jordan Gallimore, WR/DE/LB

[Outlook]

The coaching carousel at Bassick continues.

Desmond Lymon takes over for Bill Mella, who spent only one season in Bridgeport after replacing the previous coach, Brandon Blank.

Lymon’s goal? Win a game, which is something the Lions haven’t done since 2016. They went 0-10 last season and saw their losing streak grow to 22 games.

Fortunately, Lymon is familiar with the school, having worked as an assistant under Derrick Lewis earlier this decade. Lymon coached the offensive and defensive line at Jonathan Law the last five years and also has worked at his alma mater, West Haven.

“I work in the building,” he said. “They’ve had so much turnover with coaches, I want to give them at least someone who sticks around five or 10 years. … I’m here to stay for a bit. I’m here to build a program and to put some pride back into playing football.”

It certainly won’t be easy. With between only 20 to 25 players in camp, depth remains an issue.

“We’re going to make do,” Lymon said. “The new era of football is to speed it up, but when you’ve got low numbers, you’ve got to slow it down. … We’ve got athletes, I’ll tell you that.”

The offense will likely revolve around Jason Marrero. The 5-foot-10 senior is now the full-time starter at quarterback.

“He’s coachable,” Lymon said. “He’s definitely coachable and he’s willing to learn.”

Lymon likes the talent at the skill positions, including senior wide receiver Quinshon McCoy. The Lions could be vulnerable up front, though.

“We’re young on the O-line, that’s where we need to get better,” he explained. “A lot of rookies on the O-line.”

Now in their third season in the SCC, the Lions will open Sept. 13 at Hamden. Their slate also features four non-conference matchups, including a date with rival Bridgeport Central on Halloween and games at Notre Dame-Fairfield, at CREC (Hartford) and home vs. New London. Bassick doesn’t play Harding this year.

Sept. 13 — at Hamden, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 21 — vs FORAN, noon**

Sept. 28 — at Notre Dame-Fairfield , noon

Oct. 4 — vs JONATHAN LAW, 6 p.m.**

Oct. 19 — at CREC Coop, 11 a.m.

Oct. 25 — vs NEW LONDON, 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 — at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — vs BRANFORD, 6 p.m.**

Nov. 15 — at Guilford, 7 p.m.**

Nov. 22 — at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.**

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game