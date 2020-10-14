GameTime CT

SCC fall tournament postseason schedule

Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Hand’s Shea Docker and Branford’s Katherine Laska battle for possession during SCC field hockey action on Oct. 5, 2020.

Boys and girls cross country

  • Divisional races: Nov. 4 at East Shore Park, 9:45 a.m.
  • Championship races: Nov. 11 at East Shore Park, 1 and 2 p.m.

 

Girls swimming

  • Diving: In person, Nov. 6 or 7, site TBA
  • Divisional meets: Virtual, Nov. 6 or 7
  • Championship meet: Virtual, Nov. 13 or 14

 

Field hockey

  • First round: Nov. 7 at higher seed
  • Semifinals: Nov. 10 at higher seed
  • Final: Nov. 14, site TBA

 

Boys soccer

  • First round: Nov. 11 at higher seed
  • Semifinals: Nov. 13 or 14 at higher seed
  • Final: Nov. 16 or 17, site TBA

 

Girls soccer

  • First round: Nov. 11 at higher seed
  • Semifinals: Nov. 13 or 14 at higher seed
  • Final: Nov. 16 or 17, site TBA

 

Girls volleyball

  • First round: Nov. 10 at higher seed
  • Semifinals: Nov. 12 at higher seed
  • Final: Nov. 14, site TBA