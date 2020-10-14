SCC fall tournament postseason schedule

Boys and girls cross country
- Divisional races: Nov. 4 at East Shore Park, 9:45 a.m.
- Championship races: Nov. 11 at East Shore Park, 1 and 2 p.m.
Girls swimming
- Diving: In person, Nov. 6 or 7, site TBA
- Divisional meets: Virtual, Nov. 6 or 7
- Championship meet: Virtual, Nov. 13 or 14
Field hockey
- First round: Nov. 7 at higher seed
- Semifinals: Nov. 10 at higher seed
- Final: Nov. 14, site TBA
Boys soccer
- First round: Nov. 11 at higher seed
- Semifinals: Nov. 13 or 14 at higher seed
- Final: Nov. 16 or 17, site TBA
Girls soccer
- First round: Nov. 11 at higher seed
- Semifinals: Nov. 13 or 14 at higher seed
- Final: Nov. 16 or 17, site TBA
Girls volleyball
- First round: Nov. 10 at higher seed
- Semifinals: Nov. 12 at higher seed
- Final: Nov. 14, site TBA