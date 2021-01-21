SCC proposes winter sports plan; every team qualifies for league playoffs

The Southern Connecticut Conference approved its winter sports plan on Wednesday. The regular season is expected to begin Feb. 8.

Boys and girls basketball will be split up into four geographic divisions, two East and two West. There are five teams in each division. Each team will be scheduled for 12 regular-season games.

This is all subject to change due to teams going into quarantine due to COVID-19 breakouts.

For the league tournament, every team will qualify regardless of record. There will be 10 teams in Division I, 10 more in Division II with a champion determined in each division. The first round of the girls tournament begins March 17, the boys on March 18.

The championship games are scheduled for March 25 and 26, respectively. Sites are to be determined.

As previously reported by GameTimeCT, the SCC and SWC will combine again for a three-division format in boys hockey. There will be seven teams in Division I, 11 in Division II and six in Division III.

Like basketball, all teams qualify for the postseason, which is scheduled to begin March 18. The Division I final is slated to be held on March 26 while both the Division II and III championship games will be held on March 27.

In addition to Guilford, there are six co-op teams in girls hockey: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire, Hamden-Lyman Hall-Wilbur Cross, West Haven-Sacred Heart Academy, Hand-Coginchaug-Haddam-Killingworth-Valley Regional, Milford-Notre Dame (Ffld.)-Weston-Pomperaug and Lauralton Hall-Shelton-Masuk-Newtown-Barlow.

All seven teams will qualify for the league playoffs, which begin March 20 and conclude on March 25. The Branford-East Haven-North Branford co-op will not be competing this season.

In boys swimming, as previously detailed by GameTimeCT, the regular-season meets will be virtual. There will be two divisions with Shelton being the one program playing teams in both divisions.

The division champions will also be held virtually, some time between March 22-26.

There are five teams competing in gymnastics in addition to teams of one. The championship meet will also be held virtually some time between March 22-26.

The league’s Board of Governors is scheduled to approve this plan on Friday.