Saurday’s schools roundup

Jaden Wywoda went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Colin Buchner added a two-run double to lead the Law baseball team to a 7-6 SCC win over cross-town rival Foran in Milford on Saturday.

John Nader added two hits including a double for the Eagles.

Kyle Zarnoch led the Lions with a two-run home run. Dean Ross went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Zach Worzel doubled for the Lions.

Softball

Cheshire 7, West Haven 3: Bri Pearson struck out eight and Trinadey Santiago went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Rams to an SCC win.

Paige Beurer had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Boys lacrosse

Cheshire 18, Simsbury 4: Brian Bouwman had four goals and four assists to lead the Rams to a non-league win.

Jack Lovelace and Charles Kurtz each added three goals and three assists for the Rams.

West Haven 9, Foran 5: Ethan Phalen had three goals and Anthony Campagnuolo had nine saves to led the Blue Devils to an SCC win.

Connor Fowler and Tyler Moscato added two goals each for the Blue Devils. Chris Adkins had two goals and Joey Honcz added three assists for the Lions.