Daniel Wellington led the way with 11 points as Kolbe Cathedral smothered Amistad on the defensive end of the floor to win 45-33 in the opener of the fifth annual Saulsbury Invitational.

Kolbe (1-2) held Amistad (1-2) to just eight points in the second half. Eli Blackwell had five of those points and a game-high 20 for the Wolves.

The Cougars, who played Trinity Catholic and St. Joseph in its first two games helped the Wolves miss their first 10 shots of the second half.