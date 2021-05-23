Saturday’s schools scoreboard

Softball
Seymour 5, Oxford 4
|
Oxford
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
1
|
Seymour
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
1
Batteries: Oxford—Sophie Gendron (0-2) and Kerri Conicelli; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (13-3) and Lily Desautels, Jacey Cosciello (6)
Team records: Oxford (1-3-0); Seymour (15-3-0)
Comments: NVL QTRS: Seymour- Morgan Teodosio walk off homerun in the bottom of the 7th and had 2 hits and 3 runs scored. Erin Lifrieri 2 hits, 2 RBIs and Jacey Cosciello singled and scored a run. Oxford- Rose Reitmeyer single, homerun, 2 runs and an RBI. Maddie Sastrum 2 hits.
Valley Regional 5, East Hampton 2
|
East Hampton
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Valley Regional
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
X
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
1
2B: VR—Amara.
Team records: East Hampton (0-6-0); Valley Regional (2-6-0)
Comments: First round of Shoreline Conference tournament.
Boys lacrosse
Daniel Hand 19, Shelton 6
|
Shelton (1-4-0)
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
6
|
Daniel Hand (10-1-0)
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
—
|
19
Shots: Shelton 23, Daniel Hand 38
Shelton (1-4-0)
Goals: Jared Sedlock 3, Reilly Brennan, Gavin Rohlman, CJ Turco. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 9.
Daniel Hand (10-1-0)
Goals: Tatum Fitzmaurice 2, Braeden Kosiewicz 2, Sam Sisk 3, Patch Flanagan, Kevin Sandor, Declan Diprospero 2, Alex Cushing, Robby Swank, Jarred Martin 2, Ryan Collins 3. Assists: Tatum Fitzmaurice, Braeden Kosiewicz 2, Sam Sisk 2, Mikey McGuirk 2, Patch Flanagan 2, Darrell Brake, Will Flanagan, Jack balletto, Ryan Collins 5. Saves: Ryan Bordiere 7.
Boys tennis
Hopkins 7, Greenwich Country Day 0: Singles: 1) John Hui def. Will Slater 6-1, 6-1; 2) Teo Bortan def. Yash Jain 6-0, 6-0; 3) Jay Dusza def. Halsey Robinson 6-0, 6-0; 4) Andy Toft def. Zain Amin 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: 1) Johnny Guo/ Matthew DeLaurentis def. Zach Sternberg/Matt Konigsberg; 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 10-3; 2) Jeremy Pennington/Luke Brennan def. George Solari/ Luke Martínez 6-4, 6-0; 3) Emmett Dowd/Lucio Kombo def. Miguel Yáñez/Owen Colling 6-1, 6-0; Récords: Hopkins 5-2; GCDS 0-7.
Girls tennis
Hopkins 6-GCDS 1 (at Greenwich): Singles: Lera Strickland (Hopkins) def Alex Schwartz (GCDS) 6-0, 6-1; Sebaga Kombo (Hop) def Ellie Starke (GCDS) 6-0, 6-2; Margot Sack (Hop) def Megan Shapiro (GCDS) 6-3, 6-1; Katie Driscoll (Hop) def JKim Konigsberg (GCDS) 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Amy Metrick/Megan Yi (Hop) def Avery Sleeper/Charlotte Oberweger (GCDS) 6-0, 6-1; Ella Brahurst/Julia Schenck (CGDS) def Ellie Medovnikov/Victoria Ye (Capt.)/ (Hop) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; Sofia Tamayo/Allison Fehmel (Hop) def Keylee Dunleary/Anna Lonski (GCDS) 6-2, 6-0; Records: Hopkins 8-1; GCDS 2-7.
Boys track
Naugatuck Valley League Championships (at Torrington): 100-meter: 1, Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 11.10. 2, Branden Mclean, Derby, 11.20. 3, Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 11.36; 200: 1, Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22.36, w:-0.6. 2, Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross,22.41, w:-0.6. 3, Branden Mclean, Derby, 22.52, w:-0.6.; 400: 1, Taj Thomas, Kennedy, 50.47. 2, Keith Caouette, Watertown, 50.63. 3, Taylor Trowers, Naugatuck, 52.02; 800: 1, Jonathan Volpe, Naugatuck, 1:55.94#. 2, Aidan Knappe, Sacred Heart, 2:05.41. 3, Chase Young, Woodland, 2:09.59; 1600: 1, Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 4:09.96#. 2, Jonathan Volpe, Naugatuck, 4:22.70. 3, Mathew Nofri, Naugatuck, 4:37.01; 3200: 1, Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 9:23.91#. 2, Colin Slavin, Woodland, 10:40.23. 3, Nick LaChappelle, Woodland, 10:56.02; 110 Hurdles: 1, Eric Meade, Woodland, 16.29. 2, Cameron Jacobs, Naugatuck, 16.41. 3, Daniel Anderson, Naugatuck, 16.86; 300 Hurdles: 1, Cameron Jacobs, Naugatuck, 42.34. 2, Kaiden Dunn, Holy Cross, 42.74. 3, Jesse Xhuti, Sacred Heart, 43.47; 4×100 Meter Relay: 1, Derby (Kanye Bailey 11, Zyair Wali 11, Branden Mclean 12, Bryan McLean 9), 43.68. 2, Torrington (Sean Clinkscales 11, Aydan Rielly 11, Malcolm Francis 11, Michael McLaughlin 10), 45.15. 3, Crosby (Jeffrey Burke 11, Taji Blizzard 11, Lazarus Agba 12, Tanner Leo 11), 45.81; 4×400 Meter Relay: 1, Naugatuck (Cameron Jacobs 11, Taylor Trowers 11, JayShawn Lindsay 11, Jonathan Volpe 12), 3:29.70. 2, Woodland (Nathaniel Smith 12, Nathan Swercewski 11, Alex Farr 10, Conrad Filippone 12), 3:34.61. 3, Watertown (Aiden Arline 9, Ty Phelan 11, Gabe Giusto 12, Keith Caouette 12), 3:40.32; 4×800 Meter Relay: 1, Woodland (Nathaniel Smith 12, Jack Schwarz 12, Chase Young 11, Martin Swercewski 12), 8:40.51. 2, Sacred Heart (Trevor Warren 11, James Bona 12, Jesse Xhuti 12, Aidan Knappe 12), 8:44.96. 3, Naugatuck (Justin Carroll 12, Chance Conklin 11, Brendan Lyles 10, Zach McCasland 9), 8:50.48; High Jump: 1, Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, 6-02. 2, Zyair Wali, Derby, 6-00. 3, Eric Meade, Woodland, 5-10. Pole Vault: 1, Samuel Wolf, Oxford, 12-06. 2, Jason Spino, Naugatuck, 12-00. 3, Owen Wood,St. Paul Cat, 11-00.Long Jump: 1, Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22-11#, w:NWI. 2, Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 21-00, w:NWI. 3, Tyler Turner, St. Paul Cat, 20-04, w:NWI; Triple Jump: 1, Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 44-05, w:NWI. 2, Keith Caouette, Watertown, 42-11, w:NWI. 3, Zyair Wali, Derby, 42-00, w:NWI; Shot Put: 1, Lucas Gagnon, Wolcott, 44-03. 2, Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 43-05. 3, Ma’hkai Wilson, Holy Cross, 42-10; Discus Throw: 1, Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 146-01. 2, Tairique McFarlane, Derby, 121-10. 3, Lucas Gagnon, Wolcott, 119-05; Javelin: 1, Adam Violano, Seymour, 143-04. 2, Steven Herb, Naugatuck, 134-00. 3, Reis Muccino, Kennedy, 129-07.
Girls track
Naugatuck Valley League Championships (at Torrington): 100-Meter Dash: 1, Katharine Bruno, Seymour, 12.59. 2, Amaris Goodwin, Torrington, 13.10. 3, Abigail Estefani, Torrington, 13.11; 200 : 1, Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 26.09, w:-0.4. 2, Rebecca Benoit, Woodland, 27.03, w:-0.4. 3, Paige Letourneau, Woodland, 27.15, w:-0.4; 400: 1, Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 58.84. 2, Sophia Motyl, Seymour, 1:01.50. 3, Julia Kropo, Naugatuck, 1:02.28; 800: 1, Jaden Young, Woodland, 2:17.08#. 2, Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 2:17.79#. 3, Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 2:25.00; 1600: 1, Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 5:10.55. 2, Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 5:17.02. 3, Daniella Celotto, Woodland, 5:29.01; 3200: 1, Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 12:33.50. 2, Jaden Young, Woodland, 13:04.13. 3, Ireland Starziski, Woodland, 13:31.64; 100 Hurdles: 1, Jasmine Ogando, Kennedy, 16.42. 2, Allison Murphy, Naugatuck,16.49. 3, Allison Barton, St. Paul Cat, 18.01; 300 Hurdles: 1, Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 48.11. 2, Katharine Bruno, Seymour, 50.07. 3, Kate Wickenheisser, Oxford, 51.03; 4×100 Relay: 1, Seymour (Nikol daCruz 9, Sophia Motyl 9, Zoie Kempf 9, Katharine Bruno 11), 50.87. 2, Woodland (Sara Alessio 11, Rebecca Benoit 12, Katy More 11, Paige Letourneau 10), 51.38. 3, Torrington (Makayla Farrington 9, Hollisa Liburd 10, Amaris Goodwin 12, Abigail Estefani 12), 52.12; 4×400: 1, Woodland (Kim Poulos 11, Rebecca Benoit 12, Paige Letourneau 10, Jaden Young 12), 4:10.39. 2, Naugatuck (Julia Kropo 11, Lauren Sonski 10, Leticia DoNascimento 10, Allison Murphy 11), 4:11.87. 3, Holy Cross (Mya Zaccagnini 10, Ava Purcaro 9, Alyssa Hebb 12, Raquel Rosa 12), 4:19.43; 4×800 Relay: 1, Woodland (Ireland Starziski 9, Kim Poulos 11, Kate Foley 10, Daniella Celotto 9), 10:32.29. 2, Oxford (Audrey Ray 12, Grace Mahmood 12, Kendra Grillo 12, Paige Davis 12), 10:45.94. 3, Watertown (Lana Kolpa 9, Torri DiStefano 11, Olivia Eshoo 11, Emma Gallagher 12), 10:46.23; High Jump: 1, Alyssa Hebb, Holy Cross, 4-10. 2, Erin Egan, Watertown, 4-08. 3, Alison Leclerc, Wolcott, 4-06; Pole Vault: 1, Autumn Bacik, Watertown, 8-00. 2, Isabella Bianchini, Woodland, 7-00. 2, Kelsey Picheco, Derby, 7-00: Long Jump: 1, Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 16-08.25, w:NWI. 2, Erin Egan, Watertown, 15-08.50, w:NWI. 3, Julia Tricarico, Seymour, 15-01.50, w:NWI; Triple Jump: 1, Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 34-07, w:NWI. 2, Erin Egan, Watertown, 33-01, w:NWI. 3, Lordina Boakye, Derby, 31-04, w:NWI; Shot Put: 1, Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 30-02. 2, Alyssa French-Graham, Holy Cross, 30-00.50. 3, Morgan Hodorski, Watertown, 29-05.50; Discus: 1, Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 89-07. 2, Maddie Marshall, Oxford, 86-04. 3, Emma Swanson, Woodland, 85-00; Javelin: 1, Allie Mazzarella, Watertown, 98-10. 2, Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 98-06. 3, Morgan Hodorski, Watertown, 96-09.