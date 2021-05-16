Saturday’s Roundup: Law edges Foran

BASEBALL
Jonathan Law 7, Foran 6
|
Jonathan Law
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0-
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
Foran
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
7
|
2
Batteries: Jonathan Law—and Luke Pleimann; Foran—and Kyle Zarnoch
2B: JL—Buchner, Neider; F—Worzel. 3B: JL—Wywoda. HR: F—Zarnoch.
Team records: Jonathan Law (3-10-0); Foran (3-9-0)
Daniel Hand 5, Xavier 0
|
Daniel Hand
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
Xavier
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
9
|
1
Batteries: Daniel Hand—and Chris Engelhart; Xavier—and Brandon Gaer
Team records: Daniel Hand (13-0-0); Xavier (5-2-0)
Comments: Team Records: Hand (15-1) Xavier (10-4).
Greenwich 2 Ludlowe 0
(Non-league game)
Greenwich 000 001 1 — 2 6 0
Ludlowe 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Records: G – 12-3, 11-3 FCIAC; L – 4-11, 4-10 FCIAC. Batteries: G – Carson Bylciw, Michael Rose (1, W) and Felipe Echeto; FL – Will Meyers (L) and Christian Smith. Highlights: G – Ryan Perez sacrifice fly. Cage Lasley with two hits.
SOFTBALL
Cheshire 7, West Haven 3
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
11
|
1
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
8
|
1
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (14-1) and Trinadey Santiago; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (3-3), Neve Krajcir (7) and Holly Waibel
2B: C—Carangelo (2), Santiago; WH—Beurer. HR: C—Santiago.
Team records: Cheshire (15-1-0); West Haven (5-7-0)
Mercy 14, Lauralton Hall 2
|
Lauralton Hall
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
Mercy
|
3
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
14
|
14
|
2
Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-4) and K.Kelly; Mercy—Alexa Boone (7-2) and Sophia Engels
2B: M—Boone. HR: M—Boone.
Team records: Mercy (9-3-0)
Bunnell 8, Brookfield 6
Brookfield 401 010 0 — 6 10 0
Bunnell 100 430 X — 8 13 3
Kayla Morel and Annalise Heiden; Alyssa Conrad, Sophia Chnowski (5)
Bunnell: Rane Morrissey went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs; Annalise Heiden and Cloe Hanscome went 2 for 3; Kayla Morel struck out 8. Brookfield: Emma Sands had a 3 run home run
BOYS LACROSSE
West Haven 9, Foran 5
|
West Haven
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
9
|
Foran
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
5
Shots: West Haven 30, Foran 27
West Haven
Goals: Connor Fowler 2, Tyler Moscato 2, Ethan Phalen 3, Amir Cayo, Charlie Miller. Assists: Tyler Moscato, Amir Cayo, Mike Kelly 2, Charlie Miller 2, Nate Smith. Saves: Anthony Campagnuolo 9.
Foran (5-7-0)
Goals: Connor Elson, Jack Cushman, Chris Adkins 2, Matt Miller. Assists: Joey Honcz 3. Saves: Simon Collette 7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lyman Hall 10, Hamden 8
|
Lyman Hall
|
6
|
4
|
—
|
10
|
Hamden
|
2
|
6
|
—
|
8
Hamden (3-6-0)
Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher, Gianna Asbury 2, Sofia Murphy-Genao 2, Mariella Hermann, Patrick Kaitlyn, Rylan Twohill, Kyley Turschmann 2. Assists: Kaitlyn Nutcher.
Masuk 19 Brookfield 5
Goals: Masuk — Amelia Logan 7; Mary Henry 4; Lilly Cameron 3; Juliana Pagano 2; Samantha Henry 1; Jess Minch 1; Cali Ryan 1. Brookfield — Shannon Ackereley 1, Hannah Balzi 1, Hailey Caraluzzi 1, Julianna Mix 1, Susan Rawding 1
Saves: M – Sophie Clark (5 Saves, 12 shots). B Saves Nina Tremont (2 Saves, 22 shots)
BOYS TENNIS
Hopkins 7, St. Luke’s 0
(at New Haven): Singles:1) Teo Bortan def. Zach Amendola 7-6 (7-0), 6-2; 2) Jay Dusza def. Quinn Scanlan 6-3, 6-4; 3) Andy Toft def. Adam Rizvi 6-0, 6-3; 4) Johnny Guo def. Todd Cannaliato 6-1, 6-3; Doubles: 1) John Hui/Matthew DeLaurentis def. Noah Rivzi/Jack Briggs 6-2, 6-3; 2) Jeremy Pennington/Luke Brennan def. Phillip Etersino/Finn Hublitz 6-3, 6-4; 3) Emmet Dowd/Lucio Kombo def. Reed Parnelie/Aarit Bhatagnar 6-1, 6-1. Records: Hopkins 3-2; St. Lukes 1-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hopkins 5, St. Luke’s 2
(at New Haven): Singles: Audry Magnusen (St. Luke’s) def Lera Strickland (Hop) 4-6, 6-0, 10-5; Sebaga Kombo (Hop) def Kelly Neuner ((St. Luke’s) 6-2, 6-1; Margot Sack (Hop) def Layla Magnusen (St. Luke’s) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3; Katie Driscoll (Hop) def Liza Sieghart (St. Luke’s) 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; Doubles: Amy Metrick/Megan Yi (Hop) def Caroline Pellegrino/Mary Millions 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Sophie Dekker/CC Buono (St. Lukes) def Ellie Medovnikov/Victoria Ye (Capt) Hop 6-3, 6-2; Sofia Tamayo/Allison Fehmel (Hop) def Kiley Galvin/Kate Edwards (St. Lukes) 6-1, 6-4. Records: Hopkins 7-1; St. Lukes 6-2.
Sheehan 7, East Haven 0
(at East Haven): Singles: Maddy Yasgar def Doreen Alberino 6-4,6-4; Daytona Scherb def. Siya Patel 6-0, 6-1; Jordan Allen def. Diana Vazquez 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Smith def. Isabella Olszewski l 6-0,6-0; Doubles: Becky Falcone/Alondra Lopez def. Emily Sortito/Camryn Lendroth 6-1,6-2; Lexi Carim/Sydney Cuticelli def. Karlee Lynn/Abby Brooks 6-2, 6-0; Halle Digioia/Emily Jasinski def. Isha Patel/Carole Tapia 7-5, 4-6,(10-5) tiebreaker. Records: East Haven 4-10.
Shelton 6, Hamden 1
(at Shelton): Singles: 1. (S) Nell Komorowski def. (H) Irene Zou, 6-4, 6-2; 2. (S) Jess Jayakar def. (H) Vineeta Maran, 6-0, 6-1; 3. (S) Emily Carlin def. (H) Mallie Estacion, 4-6, 6-3, 6,1; 4. (S) Emily Cacchillo def. (H) Abby Garret, 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: 1. (H) Shamara Wethington/Ella Powers def. (S) Sam McCook/Carolyn Maher, 6-2, 6-4; 2. (S) Emily Ahern/Kassidy Wojtowicz def. (H) Izabella Alcazar/Nataly Vergara, 6-2, 6-0; 3. (S) Jasmine Rosetti/Claire Foley def. (H) Sophia Letitia/Nashia Yohra, 6-0, 6-0.
Lauralton Hall 4, North Haven 3
(at North Haven): Singles: 1. Audrey Ulnch (L) def. Ally Vollero (NH) – 6-2, 6-0; 2. Taylor Morris (NH) def. Mane Sofia Romanlello – 6-2, 6-2; 3. Risa Tobin (NH) def. Amanda Umbricht – 6-0, 7-5; 4. Chandler Morris (NH) def. Gabby Coppolla – 6-3, 6-2; Doubles: 1. Kate Backus & Chelsea Larke (L) def. Sam Ide & Megan Kell (NH) – 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jade Petalconin & Olivia Jeward (L) def. Sophia DelVecchio & Kaitlyn Ha (NH) – 6-4, 6-3; 3. Elisabeth D’Albero & Kallie Horan (L) def.Zeena Mohamed & Noelle Carmody (NH) – 7-5, 6-7, 6-1; Records – NH – 8-6
GIRLS TRACK
Mercy 114, West Haven 30