Saturday’s roundup: NDWH, Old Lyme earn victories

BASEBALL

Notre Dame-West Haven 9, Branford 5

Tnner Belcher went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs and Trevor Knotwell pitched a complete game to lead the Green Knights to an SCC win.

Nick Bracale, Kevin Milewski, and Ryan Cotjanle each had two RBI’s for the Green Knights (2-2).

Branford 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 — 5 7 4 Notre Dame-West Haven 2 2 0 2 0 3 x — 9 8 4

Team records: Branford (1-2-0); Notre Dame-West Haven (2-2-0)

Old Lyme 4, Westbrook 3

Old Lyme 1 0 2 0 1 — 4 8 Westbrook 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 7 1

Batteries: Old Lyme—and Jadan Reyes; Westbrook—and Tyler Prisley, Charles Schneider (6)

2B: OL—Andrews; W—Hendrixson.

Team records: Old Lyme (1-1-0); Westbrook (0-3-0)

Oxford 14, WCA 0

Adem Kica and Connor Clifford each had two hits and scored three runs to lead Oxford. Tyler LaRocque and Justin Black added two RBI’s each for Oxford.

WCA 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4 Oxford 5 3 2 4 x — 14 8 0

Batteries: WCA—and Roman Abdul-Lateef; Oxford—Justin Black (1-0), Colin Czuchra (4) and Rich Evans, Joe Matusovich (4)

Team records: WCA (0-1-0); Oxford (2-1-0)

Morgan 4, Haddam-Killingworth 3

Ryan Inglis and Luke Furches had two hits each to lead the Huskies to a Shoreline Conference win.

Ethan Reemsnyder scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning when he reached base and then with two outs scored on an errant throw. Luke Dimauro had a double and RBI for the Cougars.

Haddam-Killingworth 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 3 Morgan 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 4 7 0

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn;

2B: H—Dimauro.

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (2-1-0); Morgan (1-0-0)

West Haven 5, Jonathan Law 0

West Haven 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 — 5 5 2 Jonathan Law 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3

Batteries: West Haven—and Anthony Rubin; Jonathan Law—and Luke Pleimann

Team records: West Haven (1-2-0); Jonathan Law (1-2-0)

Sheehan 12, Hillhouse/Career 2

Hillhouse/Career 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 3 3 Sheehan 0 0 4 3 0 5 — 12 10 1

Batteries: Hillhouse/Career—Jean Colon (0-1), Miguel Santana (5), Henry Rugemer (6) and Xavier Burgos; Sheehan—Charles Ennis, Anthony Castaldi (3), Aiden Caraballo (4, 1-0) and Bill Gorry

2B: H—Colon (2), Correa; S—Barkasy, Mikulski.

Team records: Hillhouse/Career (0-3-0); Sheehan (3-1-0)

Comments: Chris Barkasy had 3 hits and 3 RBIs to lead the Titans. Joe Romano (1 RBI) and Josh Mikulski (2 RBIs) also had two hits apiece. Andry Guy and Bill Gorry also had multiple RBIs. Sophomore Aiden Caraballo earned his first career win on the mound in a relief appearance. Jean Colon had 2 doubles and an RBI and Dylan Correa also added a double for Hillhouse.

Hamden Hall 10, Rye Country Day School 5

Cameron Maldonato had three hits, including a double, drove in four runs and scored two to lead the Hamden Hall baseball team to a 10-5 win over Rye in Hamden on Saturday.

Maldonato also pitched a complete game and struck out six.

Jayden Novak added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Hornets.

Rye Country Day School 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 — 5 7 1 Hamden Hall 0 1 2 5 0 2 X — 10 7 0

Batteries: Rye Country Day School—and Perez; Hamden Hall—Cameron Maldonato (1-0) and Dennis Gamester, Brady Chernovetz (7)

2B: RCDS—Francella; HH—Maldonato.

Team records: Rye Country Day School (0-1-0); Hamden Hall (2-0-0)

Killingly 8, Lyman Memorial 0

Bo Yaworski threw a complete game, one hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead Killingly (3-0) over Lyman Memorial (1-2). Yaworski added two hits, including a triple and two RBIs.

Cole Lavigne and Chris Jax both had two hits. Every Killingly batter registered at least one hit.

Killingly 304 001 0 — 8 12 0

Lyman 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Ridgefield 14, Stamford 3

Junior Matthew Bucciero hit two grand slams. Senior Luke Barrientos struck out six and allowed one hit in four innings pitched.

New Canaan 3, Trumbull 0

Zack Ramppen had 2 RBIs and Tristan Pearl pitched five scoreless innings for his second win of the season. Matt Balkun picked up the save with two innings pitched.

Darien 17, Greenwich 9

Jake Horowitz was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored to lead Blue Wave to first win of season. Andre Briganti added three hits and four runs scored. Frank Drugge blasted a three-run home run in the first inning for Darien.

St. Paul 16, Sacred Heart 3

Mario Izzo was 2-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBIs. Ryan Daniels was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Casey Cerruto was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Owen Davis picked up his second win.

SOFTBALL

Foran 19, Hamden 3

Foran 4 9 6 0 0 0 — 19 16 3 Hamden 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 6 5

Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (2-1);

2B: F—Weissauer. HR: F—LaMorte; H—Bielen.

Team records: Foran (2-2-0); Hamden (1-2-0)

Haddam-Killingworth 15, Morgan 5

Morgan 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 5 8 3 Haddam-Killingworth 3 9 0 0 3 0 X — 15 12 4

2B: H—Richwine. 3B: H—Richwine. HR: H—LaTouche, McNeil.

Team records: Morgan (0-1-0); Haddam-Killingworth (2-0-0)

Lyman Hall 9, Guilford 5

Lyman Hall 2 2 1 3 0 1 0 — 9 12 1 Guilford 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 — 5 12 1

Batteries: Lyman Hall—and Gianna Scoppette; Guilford—and Addison Smith

2B: LH—Chase, Hansen, Reed; G—Smith. 3B: LH—Peruti.

Team records: Lyman Hall (2-1-0); Guilford (0-4-0)

Cheshire 4, Amity 0

Amity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0 Cheshire 1 0 0 1 0 2 x — 4 6 2

Batteries: Amity —and Jill Ciccarelli; Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago

2B: A—Bier. HR: C—Pearson.

Team records: Amity (2-1-0); Cheshire (4-0-0)

Masuk 8, New Milford 1

New Milford 000 000 1—1 5 0

Masuk 005 10 2—8 11 0

Records: New Milford 2-1, Masuk 3-0.

Batteries: NM—Emma Deakin (L) and Hannah Bauer—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione BB: Emma Deakin 3 SO: Emma Deakin 4, Kathryn Gallant 13

Highlights: MASUK—Katie Welch went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and an RBI. Kathryn Gallant went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and two RBIs. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. Isabel Viglione went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sarah Falcone, Kara Traggianese, and Ella Bunovsky each had singles. NEW MILFORD-McKenzie Dayton went 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Hannah Bauer had a home run, Charlie Vaughey had a double and Sydney Scalzo a single.

Ludlowe 19, Westhill 0

Westhill 000 00X X — 0 6 3

Ludlowe 275 5XX X — 19 17 0

Batteries: W – Briana Cardona (L 2 innings), A. Smerligo (2 innings) & Kristen Holich; L -Julia Magliocco (W 4 innings), Elena Ohe (1 inning) & Caitlyn Romero

Highlights: W -Mandy Wainwright 2 hits

L -Chelsea Villar 2-3, Double, HR, 5 RBIs; Della Jackson 3-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs’ Katie Tournas Double; Rosanna Merturi Double; Elena Ohe 3 RBIs; Maddy Reyes 3-4; Caitlyn Romero 2-3; Ellie Gallagi 2-3

BOYS LACROSSE

Foran 6, Branford 5

Branford (0-1-0) 1 2 1 1 — 5 Foran (1-2-0) 1 1 2 2 — 6

Shots: Branford 29, Foran 14

Branford (0-1-0)

Goals: Markus Indeck, Nick Chieffo 2, Cam Paleski, Dylan Pyle. Assists: Luke Volpe, Sean Bosworth, Matt Cordero. Saves: Aidan Strebel 14.

Foran (1-2-0)

Goals: Connor Elson, Aidan Schumann, Eli Gomes 2, Jack Cushman, Joey Honcz. Assists: Connor Elson, Chris Adkins. Saves: Simon Collette 4.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Old Saybrook 13, Old Lyme 8

Old Lyme (0-2-0) 4 4 — 8 Old Saybrook (1-0-0) 6 7 — 13

Old Saybrook (1-0-0)

Goals: Liliy Cody 4, Gilly Hart 3, Grace Adams, Maddie Beaudoin, Chelsea Heinke 2, Laura Day 2. Assists: Liliy Cody 3, Grace Adams. Saves: Sam Wakelee 9.

Amity 18, Jonathan Law 4

Amity (1-1-0) 13 5 — 18 Jonathan Law (1-1-0) 2 2 — 4

Shots: Amity 32, Jonathan Law 5

Amity (1-1-0)

Goals: Natalie Huber, Lauren Ronai 4, Bailey McDermott 2, Dylan Lyons 6, Ava Chomiak, Meghan Smith 2, Carsyn Rizzurtti 2. Assists: Natalie Huber, Lauren Ronai, Morgan Rahn, Skylar Burzynski, Dylan Lyons 2, Ava Chomiak, Meghan Smith. Saves: Payton Rahn 4.

Jonathan Law (1-1-0)

Goals: Jordyn Konlian, Ella Jambor, Maya Rosado, Zoe Johnson.

Cheshire 16, North Branford 4

Cheshire (2-0-0) 8 8 — 16 North Branford (1-1-0) 2 2 — 4

Shots: Cheshire 30, North Branford 14

Cheshire (2-0-0)

Goals: Taryn Ugrin 2, Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas 2, Hannah Merritt, Ava Harris, Leah Black, Lauren Samela 4, Hailey Beling. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris, Leah Black, Lauren Samela, Hailey Beling, Sophia Surato, Grace Downing, Taya Buntin. Saves: Audrey Bronson 7.

North Branford (1-1-0)

Goals: Braeden Lebeau, Gabby Gibilisco 2, Olivia Toto. Assists: Braeden Lebeau, Grace Marra. Saves: Sofia Votto 10.

Sheehan 15, Hamden 7

Hamden (0-3-0) 3 4 — 7 Sheehan (2-0-0) 7 8 — 15

Shots: Hamden 15,

Hamden (0-3-0)

Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 2, Mariella Hermann, Kyley Turschmann 2, Kaitlyn Patrick 2. Assists: Gianna Asbury, Mariella Hermann. Saves: Peyton Web 6, Julianna Perretta.

Masuk 20 Bethel 6

Scoring: M — Mary Henry 6, Juliana Pagano 5, Samantha Henry 3, Amelia Logan 3, Cali Ryan, Bridget Pfau, Lilly Cameron. B — Emma Roe 3, Ruby Ackerman 2, Brooke Lacey Saves: M — Sophie Clark 6 on 15 Shots; B –Madison Luchsunger 7 Saves on 29 Shots St. Joseph 11, Trumbull 10 (OT) Highlights: SJ – Maddigan Leifer 3G, 5A, 3DC; Isabelle Casucci 4G, 2A, 7DC; Autumn Murphy 2G, 1A; Casey Mayglothing 1G, 1A, 2DC; Olivia Badeaux 1G; Meghan Hoynes 1A; Katie Miller 1DC; Sam Miller 11 Saves T – Lindsay Bull 3G, 2A; Lauren Wright 2G, 2A; Katie Coppeia 1G, 2A; Callan Vaughn 1G, 1A; Alessia Lye 1G, 1A; Kiki Grant 1G; Sam Crosby 1G; Lauren Delaney 1A

BOYS TRACK

North Haven. 84, Sheehen 66

(at Wallingford): Javelin. Anthony Vigliottto NH 123’ 3” 110 hurdles- Matt Crispi NH 19.2 4 x 800m- North Haven (Aaron Barbiero, Kevin Roarke Nick Howlett, Patrick Roarke) 9:04.7 4 x 100m Sheehen 9Ryan Villino,Lucas Leon, Jeran Kollie, Paul Burkett) 45.8; 100- Villiano S 11.1; Long Jump- Burkett S 19’; PoleVault- Joe O’Connor NH 7’ 6”; 1600- Patrick Roarke NH 4:56.7; 400- Burkett S 53.8; Shot put-Anderson NH 42’ 6.5”; 300 hurdles-Jose Carmajo. 47.4; 800- PRoarke NH 2:18.6; 200-Burkett S 23.4 HighJump Jake McDonn S 5’6”; TripleJump- PRoarke NH 37’; 3200- Anthony Galicia S 10:59; 4×400 relay – Sheehen (Rohan Liu, Kiernan Lou, Phoenipy); Discuss- Vigliotto NH 115’ 2. Team records: Sheehen 1-1; North Haven 1-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Amity 7, Shelton 0

(at Woodbridge): Singles: 1. Ethan Hass def. Archit Bhargava, (6-0)6-1); 2. Nishaan Patel def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-3)(6-3); 3. Rihit Saundankar def. Jack Parkes, (7-5)(6-2); 4. Amity def. Shelton, (forfeit). Doubles: 1. Arman Patel & Aaron Babojayian def. Carson Rhodes & Jack Mackniak, (6-0)(6-4); 2. Mason Zhang & Jason Kwon def. Ben Rhodes & Edward Granados, (6-0)(6-2); 3. Kai Sover & Edgar Babojayian def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (6-3)(6-1); Team records: Amity 3-1; Shelton 0-4.

Fairfield Prep 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 2

Singles: #1 James Lorenzetti ND def Charlie Fabro 0-0 6-1’ #2 Tommy Fawcett BD def Colin Sullivan 4-6 6-4 6-4; #3 Charlie Young P def Desmond Shannon 6-4 4-6 7-5; $4 Vishna Kumarv P def Matt Wickliffe 6-0 6-1. Doubles: #1 Jason Gong / Brandon Savi P def Jack Jannitto / Justin Polliio 6-1 6-0; #2 Tommy Nardone / Bobby Rotondo P def Miles Ligon / Roger Coleman 6-3 6-1; #3 Robbie Donahue / Mather Kelly P def Graham Lamboley / Colin Lamboley 6-2 6-1. Team records: Notre Dame West Haven 3-1; Fairfield Prep 3-1.

Foran 4, Lyman Hall 3

(at Milford): Singles — Nico Esposito (F) def. Jackson Mailhot 4-6 6-1 7-5; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Arush Pari 6-2 6-2; Alex Zelaya (LH) def. Jared O’Sullivan 6-3 6-0; Evan Smith (LH) def. Ryan Purviance 6-4 6-2; Foran won all doubles by default – not enough players – Foran Doubles Teams: Danny Abale and Danny Ruano; Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski; Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone. Team records: Lyman Hall 1-1; Foran 3-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Guilford 7, Sacred Heart Academy 0

(at Hamden): Singles: Hannah Dietzko def Madison Rossetti 6-4, 6-4; Riley Mullett def Jessica Cofrancesca 6-0, 6-0; Kiera Stankewich def Sophia Lamrol 6-1, 6-2; Emma Mullett def Sophie Morvan 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: 1D. Veronica Zimmer/Kallie Kagan def Nora Shannnon/Shelbe Vidal 6-1, 6-2; 2D. Claire Pringle/Kendall Mulligan def Morgan Kovacs/Julia DiAngelo 6-3, 6-3; 3D. Gabby Kellner/Molly Peterson def Olivia Remma/Emma Connelly 6-0, 6-4. Records: SHA 1-2, G 2-1.

Hand 6, North Haven 1

(at North Haven). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Ally Vollero (NH) – 6-2, 6-3; Claire Langille (H) def. Taylor Morris (NH) – 6-1, 6-1; Eileen Chen (H) def. Risa Tobin (NH) – 6-4, 6-4; Chandler Morris (NH) def. Callan Mascia (H) – 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Zhu Zhu Berger & Breanna Colorese DiBello (H) def. Sam Ide & Nadia Kavgaci (NH) – 6-1, 6-1; Paige Van Ostenbindge & Bella Vejar (H) def. Sophia DelVecchio & Kaitlyn Ha (NH) – 6-0, 6-0; Elizia Beccia & Libby Rogers (H) def. Zeena Mohamed & Noelle Carmody (NH) – 6-0, 6-0. Records – NH – 2-2.

Old Lyme 7, Westbrook

(at Old Lyme): Singles — 1S: Abigail Sicuranza (OL) def. Julia Farnoli (WK) 6-1,6-1; 2S: Callie Bass (OL) def. Gianni Salisbury (WK) 6-2,6-3; 3S: Sam Tan (OL) def. Ava Ciarcia (WK) 6-0, 6-0; 4S: Livie Bass (OL) def. Jami Sacco (WK) 6-1,6-1; Doubles — 1D: Lauren Wallace and Alexis Fenton (OL) def. Xan Zanzarella and Bree Koplas (WK) 6-1,6-1; 2D: Fiona Hufford and Izzy Reynolds (OL) def. Adriana Straneri and Olivia Palumbo (WK) 6-1,6-2; 3D: Sophia Ortoleva and Elaina Morosky (OL) def. Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) 6-0,6-0.