Saturday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL: SCC: Hand at Cheshire, 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Woodstock Academy at Xavier (Cromwell), 2:30 p.m.; Guilford at Sheehan (Northford), 6:50 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK: SCC (at Floyd Little Athletic Center): Amity vs. Cheshire, 11:30 a.m.; Hand vs. Mercy/Xavier, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hale Ray 44, Old Saybrook 36

Old Saybrook (2-6-0) 8 18 1 9 — 36 Hale Ray (1-2-0) 11 14 7 12 — 44

Old Saybrook (2-6-0)

Priscilla Gumkowski 2 3 0-8 13, Abby Bergeron 1 0 1-1 3, Beldina Feratone 2 0 1-2 5, Lily Cody 3 0 3-4 9, Mackenna Cook 1 0 1-2 3, Meghan Wilcox 0 0 3-4 3

Hale Ray (1-2-0)

Jennafaye Haentjens 1 0 0-0 2, Gabby Aquilera 3 0 3-4 9, Brooke Praskievicz 4 0 4-8 12, Woynita Cicarello 2 3 6-11 19, Lexi Desita 1 0 0-0 2

Boys basketball

Seymour 78, Oxford 65

Seymour (7-0-0) 18 23 19 18 — 78 Oxford (1-2-0) 9 15 19 22 — 65

Seymour (7-0-0)

Dion Perkins 12 3 7-12 40, Joe Orlando 4 0 2-4 10, Kevin Harmeling 0 0 2-4 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 1-4 10, Jake Chacho 2 0 0-2 4, Alex Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 2 2 0-0 10

Oxford (1-2-0)

Matt Michaud 3 0 1-3 7, Will Broas 1 1 0-0 5, Simon Smith 8 0 2-3 18, Dylan Salgado 2 0 3-3 7, John Gurecki 5 0 4-5 14, Michael Domack 3 0 0-0 6, Adam Kica 1 0 0-0 2, David Zaraski 2 0 1-1 5

Lyman Hall 64, North Haven 42

Lyman Hall (7-2-0) 18 22 10 14 — 64 North Haven (0-7-0) 10 8 14 10 — 42

Boys ice hockey

Lyman Hall 5, Cheshire 1

Lyman Hall (1-0-0) 1 4 — 5 Cheshire (0-4-0) 1 — 1

First Period: Lyman Hall Dylan Gay goal (from Kevin Stoddard 13:22; Second Period: Lyman Hall Zachary Pettit goal (from Tommy Ralston 1:12; Lyman Hall Tommy Ralston goal 6:22; Lyman Hall Jack Roberts goal (from Aiden Weir and Zachary Pettit) 13:07; Lyman Hall Aydan Durant goal (from Zachary Pettit 14:14; Third Period: Cheshire Niklas Vasiljevs goal (from Thor Novicelli 11:24; Cheshire Niklas Vasiljevs goal (from Thor Novicelli 11:24. Saves: Lyman Hall Brendan Reddington 24 on 25 shots; Cheshire Amaan Chaudhry 33 on 38 shots.

Girls hockey

Guilford 8, Masuk-Barlow-Newtown-Lauralton-Shelton 0

Guilford (0-3-0) 4 2 2 — 8 Masuk-Barlow-Newtown-Lauralton-Shelton (3-1-0) —

First Period: Guilford Sofia Cuozzo goal (from Maddie Epke and Hailey Kruczek); Guilford Maddie Epke goal (from Olivia Gill; Guilford Kim Evans goal (from Mainey DePetris and Christina Garofalo); Guilford Hailey Kruczek goal (from Maddie Epke and Sofia Cuozzo); Second Period: Guilford Sofia Cuozzo goal (from Kim Evans and Olivia Gill); Guilford Maddie Epke goal; Third Period: Guilford Maddie Epke goal (from Kim Evans and Rosa); Guilford Sofia Cuozzo goal (from Hailey Kruczek.

Boys swimming

Cheshire 82, Hand 76: 200 Medley Relay: Cheshire – Johnson, Wang, Sapru, M. Adlianitski (1:44.99); 200 Free: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (1:48.63); 200 IM: Hand – Elliot Lee (1:57.41); 50 Free: Cheshire – Martin Adlianitski (22.74); Diving: Cheshire – Noah Duncan (241.35); 100 Fly: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (52.63); 100 Free: Cheshire – Martin Adlianitski (49.43); 500 Free: Hand – Jack Signorello (4:59.40); 200 Free Relay: Hand – Kehew, Looby, Pellegrino, Signorello (1:43.44); 100 Back: Hand – Elliot Lee (54.13); 100 Breast: Hand – Rowan O’Connor (1:17.71); 400 Free Relay: Hand – Signorello, Pellegrino, Lee, Starkey (3:30.75)