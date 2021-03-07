Saturday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL: SCC: Hand at Cheshire, 3 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Woodstock Academy at Xavier (Cromwell), 2:30 p.m.; Guilford at Sheehan (Northford), 6:50 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK: SCC (at Floyd Little Athletic Center): Amity vs. Cheshire, 11:30 a.m.; Hand vs. Mercy/Xavier, 2 p.m.
Girls basketball
Hale Ray 44, Old Saybrook 36
|
Old Saybrook (2-6-0)
|
8
|
18
|
1
|
9
|
—
|
36
|
Hale Ray (1-2-0)
|
11
|
14
|
7
|
12
|
—
|
44
Old Saybrook (2-6-0)
Priscilla Gumkowski 2 3 0-8 13, Abby Bergeron 1 0 1-1 3, Beldina Feratone 2 0 1-2 5, Lily Cody 3 0 3-4 9, Mackenna Cook 1 0 1-2 3, Meghan Wilcox 0 0 3-4 3
Hale Ray (1-2-0)
Jennafaye Haentjens 1 0 0-0 2, Gabby Aquilera 3 0 3-4 9, Brooke Praskievicz 4 0 4-8 12, Woynita Cicarello 2 3 6-11 19, Lexi Desita 1 0 0-0 2
Boys basketball
Seymour 78, Oxford 65
|
Seymour (7-0-0)
|
18
|
23
|
19
|
18
|
—
|
78
|
Oxford (1-2-0)
|
9
|
15
|
19
|
22
|
—
|
65
Seymour (7-0-0)
Dion Perkins 12 3 7-12 40, Joe Orlando 4 0 2-4 10, Kevin Harmeling 0 0 2-4 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 1-4 10, Jake Chacho 2 0 0-2 4, Alex Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 2 2 0-0 10
Oxford (1-2-0)
Matt Michaud 3 0 1-3 7, Will Broas 1 1 0-0 5, Simon Smith 8 0 2-3 18, Dylan Salgado 2 0 3-3 7, John Gurecki 5 0 4-5 14, Michael Domack 3 0 0-0 6, Adam Kica 1 0 0-0 2, David Zaraski 2 0 1-1 5
Lyman Hall 64, North Haven 42
|
Lyman Hall (7-2-0)
|
18
|
22
|
10
|
14
|
—
|
64
|
North Haven (0-7-0)
|
10
|
8
|
14
|
10
|
—
|
42
Boys ice hockey
Lyman Hall 5, Cheshire 1
|
Lyman Hall (1-0-0)
|
1
|
4
|
—
|
5
|
Cheshire (0-4-0)
|
1
|
—
|
1
First Period: Lyman Hall Dylan Gay goal (from Kevin Stoddard 13:22; Second Period: Lyman Hall Zachary Pettit goal (from Tommy Ralston 1:12; Lyman Hall Tommy Ralston goal 6:22; Lyman Hall Jack Roberts goal (from Aiden Weir and Zachary Pettit) 13:07; Lyman Hall Aydan Durant goal (from Zachary Pettit 14:14; Third Period: Cheshire Niklas Vasiljevs goal (from Thor Novicelli 11:24; Cheshire Niklas Vasiljevs goal (from Thor Novicelli 11:24. Saves: Lyman Hall Brendan Reddington 24 on 25 shots; Cheshire Amaan Chaudhry 33 on 38 shots.
Girls hockey
Guilford 8, Masuk-Barlow-Newtown-Lauralton-Shelton 0
|
Guilford (0-3-0)
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
8
|
Masuk-Barlow-Newtown-Lauralton-Shelton (3-1-0)
|
—
First Period: Guilford Sofia Cuozzo goal (from Maddie Epke and Hailey Kruczek); Guilford Maddie Epke goal (from Olivia Gill; Guilford Kim Evans goal (from Mainey DePetris and Christina Garofalo); Guilford Hailey Kruczek goal (from Maddie Epke and Sofia Cuozzo); Second Period: Guilford Sofia Cuozzo goal (from Kim Evans and Olivia Gill); Guilford Maddie Epke goal; Third Period: Guilford Maddie Epke goal (from Kim Evans and Rosa); Guilford Sofia Cuozzo goal (from Hailey Kruczek.
Boys swimming
Cheshire 82, Hand 76: 200 Medley Relay: Cheshire – Johnson, Wang, Sapru, M. Adlianitski (1:44.99); 200 Free: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (1:48.63); 200 IM: Hand – Elliot Lee (1:57.41); 50 Free: Cheshire – Martin Adlianitski (22.74); Diving: Cheshire – Noah Duncan (241.35); 100 Fly: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (52.63); 100 Free: Cheshire – Martin Adlianitski (49.43); 500 Free: Hand – Jack Signorello (4:59.40); 200 Free Relay: Hand – Kehew, Looby, Pellegrino, Signorello (1:43.44); 100 Back: Hand – Elliot Lee (54.13); 100 Breast: Hand – Rowan O’Connor (1:17.71); 400 Free Relay: Hand – Signorello, Pellegrino, Lee, Starkey (3:30.75)