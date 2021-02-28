Saturday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s schedule

BOYS HOCKEY: Hand at Hamden, 3 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Amity-NH-Cheshire at Hand-Coginchaug-Valley-Old Lyme (Northford), 6:50 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lyman Hall 49, Foran 37

Lyman Hall (6-1-0) 14 10 12 13 — 49 Foran (0-5-0) 9 6 12 10 — 37

Lyman Hall (6-1-0)

Lucas O’Reardon 4 0 2-3 10, Tyler Voisine 9 2 0-1 24, Jayden Collingham 3 0 0-0 6, Brady Campbell 0 1 0-0 3, Cam Pragano 1 0 2-4 4, Justin Hackett 0 0 2-4 2

Foran (0-5-0)

Trey Deitelbaum 0 2 1-4 7, Charlie Diamantis 3 2 0-0 12, AJ Edmond 3 0 1-2 7, Brayden Young 2 0 1-1 5, Joe Gaetano 2 0 0-0 4, Todd Harris 1 0 0-0 2

Wilbur Cross 45, Shelton 41

Shelton (2-4-0) 12 10 16 3 — 41 Wilbur Cross (2-1-0) 7 11 16 11 — 45

Shelton (2-4-0)

Gavin Rohlman 2 1 0-1 7, Vin Defeo 2 2 4-6 14, Siomar Rodriguez 2 0 0-2 4, Tim Hilser 4 1 1-1 12, Ricky Feola 2 0 0-0 4

Wilbur Cross (2-1-0)

Derek Grant 3 0 1-3 7, Jayvon Taylor 0 0 1-3 1, Noah Rainge 1 0 2-4 4, Jarel Delgado 1 0 0-0 2, Christian McClease 3 3 0-2 15, Ja’don Thomas 5 0 2-3 12, Santos 1 0 0-0 2, Elijah Jean-Guillaume 1 0 0-0 2

Guilford 66, North Haven 38

Guilford (2-2-0) 24 12 14 16 — 66 North Haven (0-5-0) 9 11 4 14 — 38

Guilford (2-2-0)

Jack Ciocca 2 2 2-2 12, Evan Ghoreyeb 1 0 3-3 5, Jack Stanton 0 1 0-0 3, Jackson Tandler 2 0 1-2 5, Theo Freeman 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Hess 4 3 5-7 22, Luke Ste Marie 0 1 2-2 5, Aidan Buchana 1 0 0-0 2, Kevin Goldberg 0 0 4-6 4, C Stephens 0 1 0-0 3, R Swan 1 0 0-0 2

North Haven (0-5-0)

Ty Rooney 0 2 0-0 6, Chris Hager 3 0 0-0 6, JJ Mazzarro 0 2 0-0 6, Adam Pandafi 1 2 1-2 9, Max Cargan 1 0 1-2 3, Dante Velez 0 0 2-2 2, Matthew Cocco 2 0 0-1 4, Ryan Balzano 1 0 0-0 2

Girls basketball

Lyman Hall 38, Foran 23

Foran (2-5-0) 8 7 8 — 23 Lyman Hall (2-2-0) 14 10 6 8 — 38

Foran (2-5-0)

Courtney Musante 1 0 1-4 3, Lauren Heenan 0 1 0-0 3, Abby Sanwald 2 0 0-0 4, Mary Rodrigues 0 0 3-4 3, Jamie D’Auignon 2 0 0-0 4, Mia Leowenberg 0 0 0-2 0, Sam Young 1 0 3-6 5, Megan McTigue 0 0 1-2 1

Lyman Hall (2-2-0)

Brianna Mik 2 1 3-9 10, Natalie Panagrosso 7 0 0-0 14, Grace Gagliardi 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Cretella 3 0 0-0 6, Shea Barron 2 0 0-0 4, Callie Chordas 0 0 0-2 0, Callie Casulla 1 0 0-0 2

Boys hockey

Darien 5, St. Joseph 1

St. Joseph (1-5-0) 1 — 1 Darien (1-0-0) 3 1 1 — 5

First Period: Darien James Conway goal 1:24; Darien Sam Erickson goal (from Teddy Dyer and Matt Stein) 3:08; Darien Alek Garabet goal (from Arthur Devillers and Albert Lian) 8:44; Second Period: Darien Sam Erickson goal (from Matt Stein and Luke Johnston) 2:38; St. Joseph AJ Gerace goal (from Liam Gelston 5:56; Third Period: Darien Danny Lowe goal (from Mathison Hole and Arthur Devillers) 4:44. Saves: St. Joseph Ian Carrington 33 on 33 shots; Darien Teddy DeBeradinis 14 on 14 shots.

Girls hockey

Amity-North Haven-Cheshire 3, Hamden 2

Amity-North Haven-Cheshire (1-3-0) 2 1 — 3 Hamden (6-1-0) 1 1 — 2

First Period: Hamden Tania Cruz goal (from Alyssa Iofino 3:50; Second Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Mia Dow goal (from Caroline Cadelina 10:55; Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Avery DePodesta goal (from Kelsey McCarthy 3:15; Hamden Tania Cruz goal (from Ella Miller 2:15; Third Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Kelsey McCarthy goal (from Avery DePodesta and Caroline Cadelina) 8:55. Saves: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Jade Krukar 19 on 19 shots.

Boys swimming

Cheshire 93.5, GNH 92.5 at Cheshire: 200 Medley Relay: Cheshire – Finkel, Adlianitski, Sapru, Hua (1:42.29); 200 Free: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (1:49.32); 200 IM: GNH – Finn Henry (1:59.87); 50 Free: Cheshire – Harry Hua (22.86); Diving: GNH – Christian Butler (246.15); 100 Butterfly: Cheshire – Anmol Sapru (55.23); 100 Free: GNH – Hethon Foster (49.48); 500 Free: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (4:43.79); 200 Free Relay: GNH – Foster, Powell, Cohen, Henry (1:35.45); 100 Back: Cheshire – Wesley Johnson (57.65); 100 Breast: Cheshire – Silas Wang (1:03.16); 400 Free Relay: GNH – Foster, Kamen, Cohen, Henry (3:25.18).

Xavier 93, Cheshire 77 at Cheshire: 200 Medley Relay: Cheshire – Finkel, Adlianitski, Sapru, Hua (1:42.29); 200 Free: Xavier – Noah San Vicente (1:49.26); 200 IM: Xavier – Mitchell Wollen (2:02.75); 50 Free: Cheshire – Harry Hua (22.86); Diving: N/A; 100 Butterfly: Cheshire – Anmol Sapru (55.23); 100 Free: Cheshire – Harry Hua (49.81); 500 Free: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (4:43.79); 200 Free Relay: Xavier – Zuev, Frost, San Vicente, A. Mitchill; 100 Back: Xavier – Mitchell Wollen (56.06); 100 Breaststroke: Cheshire – Silas Wang (1:03.16); 400 Free Relay: Xavier – Clark, Zuev, San Vicente, Wollen (3:28.18).