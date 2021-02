Saturday’s roundup: Perkins shines for Seymour; Mockler lifts Ludlowe

Thomaston (3-1)

Keegan Daigle 11-1-23; Ryan Bethin 0-2-2; Ty Harkness 0=0=0; Nate Scarola 3-0-6; Mike Genovese 3-2-11; Dylan Walmsley 1-1-3; Dan Suckley 0-0-0; Chad Suckley 8-1-19 Brendan Fainer 1-0-2

Three point field goals Genovese 3; C. Suckley 2

Killingly 46, Lyman Memorial 39

Yianni Baribeau had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Killingly (2-0) over Lyman Memorial (0-1) on the road.

Cole Lavigne and Trevin Russ both added 8 points each to help Killingly to victory.

Jaiden Lopez had 20 for Lyman.