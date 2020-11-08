Saturday’s schools scoreboard

Girls soccer
Haddam-Killingworth 4,
East Hampton 3
|
East Hampton (1-1-0)
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
H-K (6-2-0)
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
4
Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Madore), 21:46; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Madore), 21:46; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 14:31; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 14:31; Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 34:25; Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 34:25; Rory Parri goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 2:19; Rory Parri goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 2:19. East Hampton — Sydney Blyler goal, 22:25; Sydney Blyler goal, 9:06; Brianne Miller goal, 0:22.
Field hockey
Trumbull 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 0
|
Trumbull (5-0-0)
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
Fairfield Ludlowe (0-1-0)
|
—
Goals: Trumbull — Lauren Buck goal (from Alexandra Baratta), 6:06; Maura Carbone goal (from Kayla Barbagallo), 2:54.
Guilford 7, Lyman Hall 0
|
Lyman Hall (0-2-0)
|
—
|
Guilford (8-1-0)
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
7
Goals: Guilford — Allie Petonito goal, 13:32; Hannah Tillier goal, 5:08; Payton Root goal, 0:07; Ella Kagan goal, 6:31; Kelly Calistro goal, 13:25; Kathryn Amatruda goal, 6:46; Kelly Calistro goal, 1:11.
Daniel Hand 2, Sheehan 0
|
Sheehan (0-6-0)
|
—
|
Daniel Hand (5-3-0)
|
2
|
—
|
2
Goals: Daniel Hand — Grace Hartman goal (from Shea Docker), 11:46; Sydney Courtmanch goal, 1:50.
Branford 2, Mercy 0
|
Mercy (1-3-0)
|
—
|
Branford (3-2-0)
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
Goals: Branford — Andrea Amarante goal (from Julia McHenry), 1:16; Raiyn Fries goal (from Scout Engstrom), 1:24.
Girls volleyball
East Haven 3, North Haven 1
|
North Haven
|
22
|
19
|
25
|
15
|
East Haven
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
25
East Haven (6-6-0): Carly Cordova 7 kills, 6 aces; Megan Gaudioso 14 digs; Magdalena Barthel 10 kills.