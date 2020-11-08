GameTime CT

Saturday’s schools scoreboard

Girls soccer

Haddam-Killingworth 4,

East Hampton 3

East Hampton (1-1-0)

3

3

H-K (6-2-0)

2

2

4

Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Madore), 21:46; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Madore), 21:46; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 14:31; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 14:31; Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 34:25; Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 34:25; Rory Parri goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 2:19; Rory Parri goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 2:19. East Hampton — Sydney Blyler goal, 22:25; Sydney Blyler goal, 9:06; Brianne Miller goal, 0:22.

Field hockey

Trumbull 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

Trumbull (5-0-0)

2

2

Fairfield Ludlowe (0-1-0)

Goals: Trumbull — Lauren Buck goal (from Alexandra Baratta), 6:06; Maura Carbone goal (from Kayla Barbagallo), 2:54.

Guilford 7, Lyman Hall 0

Lyman Hall (0-2-0)

Guilford (8-1-0)

3

4

7

Goals: Guilford — Allie Petonito goal, 13:32; Hannah Tillier goal, 5:08; Payton Root goal, 0:07; Ella Kagan goal, 6:31; Kelly Calistro goal, 13:25; Kathryn Amatruda goal, 6:46; Kelly Calistro goal, 1:11.

Daniel Hand 2, Sheehan 0

Sheehan (0-6-0)

Daniel Hand (5-3-0)

2

2

Goals: Daniel Hand — Grace Hartman goal (from Shea Docker), 11:46; Sydney Courtmanch goal, 1:50.

Branford 2, Mercy 0

Mercy (1-3-0)

Branford (3-2-0)

1

1

2

Goals: Branford — Andrea Amarante goal (from Julia McHenry), 1:16; Raiyn Fries goal (from Scout Engstrom), 1:24.

Girls volleyball

East Haven 3, North Haven 1

North Haven

22

19

25

15

East Haven

25

25

20

25

East Haven (6-6-0): Carly Cordova 7 kills, 6 aces; Megan Gaudioso 14 digs; Magdalena Barthel 10 kills.