Saturday’s schools roundup: Hopkins upended in New Jersey

Nate Panza rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns for the Morristown Beard (N.J.) football team, which defeated Hopkins 40-27 Saturday in a prep school game held in Morristown, New Jersey.

James Marinello added three touchdown runs for Morristown Beard. Matt Diaz rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown for Hopkins.

Sheehan 50, Brookfield 7: Jordan Davis rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries for Sheehan in a non-conference win Friday night at Brookfield.

Terrence Bogan added a 91-yard touchdown run for the Titans (3-0). Harrison Ashley caught touchdown pass for the Bobcats.

Old Saybrook/Westbrook 27, Haddam-Killingworth 6: Jack McDowell and Will Bergeron each scored two touchdowns for Old Saybrook/Westbrook (1-2) in a Pequot Conference game played in Old Saybrook Saturday.

McDowell gave the Rams the lead for good on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter. McDowell scored on another 1-yard run, and was followed by Bergeron, who scored on a 3-yard run and a 23-yard pass reception from Ed Fernandes.

Haddam-Killingworth’s lone score came on an Andrew Inkel 1-yard run.

Boys soccer

Wilbur Cross 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 2: Kevin Sian scored twice and Roger Baldwin had two assists for Wilbur Cross in an SCC game at West Haven. Nick Vitti and Tom Ellis scored for Notre Dame.

Girls soccer

Mercy 1, Amity 0: Lindsay Stevenson scored in the 73rd minute for Mercy, which remained unbeaten in an SCC game at Middletown.

Hand 1, Shelton 0: Chloe Thompson’s first-half goal stood up for Hand in an SCC win at Shelton. Brooke Salutari made 12 saves to earn the shutout for the Tigers while Arianna Malick made seven for the Gaels.

Hamden 3, Sacred Heart Academy 2: Tatianna Jones scored twice for Hamden in an SCC town rivalry win at Sacred Heart. Paige Johnson scored both goals for the Sharks.

Field hockey

North Branford 5, Sheehan 0: Olivia Toto scored twice and Ava Galdenzi had a goal and an assist for North Branford in a non-conference victory at Wallingford.

Hamden Hall 2, King 1: Brianna Bell and Kaci Benoit both had a goal and an assist for Hamden Hall in a prep school home win.

Norwalk 4, Hand 1: Tessa Albrecht scored twice for Norwalk (6-0) in a non-conference win at Madison. Amy Woods scored for the Tigers (5-2).