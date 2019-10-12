Saturday’s schools roundup: Hopkins tops Riverdale

Pearson Hill ran for 64 yards, caught seven passes for 108 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead the Hopkins football team to a 30-27 win over Riverdale on Saturday.

Hill’s 35-yard touchdown run and Michael Lau’s kick gave the Hilltoppers a 30-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Phil DeLise added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Hilltoppers (3-2).

DeLise also completed 14-of-21 passes for 171 yards. Carson was the playmaker on special teams for the Hilltoppers, returning a kickoff for a 60-yard touchdown

Girls soccer

Branford 2, Hamden 1: Ava Ferrie scored at 56:50 and Macey Girard had 11 saves to lead the Hornets to an SCC win. Emmalee Ianniello scored for the Green Dragons and tied the game at 1 at 48:40. Paige Campbell had 13 saves for the Green Dragons.