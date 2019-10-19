Saturday’s schools roundup: Hopkins edges Hackley

Pearson Hill scored four touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 2-yard run, to lead the Hopkins football team to a 33-29 win over Hackley in New Haven on Saturday.

Hill caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 13 yards and two touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. Phil DeLise threw for 304 yards including three touchdown passes and John Stanley ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers.

Enzi Dabner-Teacher led Hackley with 203 yards rushing including two touchdown runs.

Hopkins improved to 4-2 and Hackley drops to 5-2.

O’Brien Tech 44, MCW United 0: Jamesyn Brothers scored on three touchdown runs and Branden Acosta added two touchdown runs to lead the Condors to a win. Brothers also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore.

Boys soccer

Coginchaug 1, Woodstock Academy 1: Kevin Ryan scored off an assist from Anthony Gavrilovic in the 45th minute to lift the Blue Devils to a tie. Eric Phongsas gave Woodstock Academy a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute. Matt Taylor had five saves for the Blue Devils and Zach Roethlein had eight saves for Woodstck Academy.

Field hockey

Guilford 8, Enfield 0: Ella Stanley had two goals and Allie Petonito added a goal and two assists to lead the Indians to their non-league win. Hannah Tillier and Ava Bucci each added a goal and an assist for the Indians