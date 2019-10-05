Saturday’s schools roundup: Hopkins cruises to win

The Hopkins football team earned its first division victory of the year in a 35-8 win over the Fieldston Eagles (N.Y.) on Saturday.

Pearson Hill contributed on both sides of the ball for the Hilltoppers with three touchdowns including a strip and defensive touchdown score in the third quarter.

Phil DeLise contributed offensively with scores on the ground and through the air. Defensively, Charlie Wich, Brandon Smith, John Stanley and Mike Lau all stood out.

Lau and Stanley both had interceptions.

Hamden Hall 20, Berkshire 0: Jordan Benoit ran for 121 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown to lead the Hornets (2-2). James Laubstein threw for 148 yards on 8-for-13 passing. Zach Conlan and Amari Phillips led the defense with 10 tackles each and Mike Dematteo added 3 sacks.

Girls soccer

Sheehan 3, North Haven 1: Olivia Dubus scored three goals to lead the Titans to an SCC win. Beth Arnold had seven saves for the Titans (4-2-1). Sophia Gagnon had eight saves for the Indians (1-4-2).

Shelton 3, Mercy 0: Haley Oko scored two goals and Arianna Malick had six saves to lead the Gaels to their SCC win.

Field Hockey

Hamden Hall 4, Marianapolis Prep 0: Brianna Bell had two goals to lead the Hornets to a win in Hamden. Molly Anderson and Kaci Benoit each added a goal and an assist for the Hornets (6-2). Lily Givner had three saves for Marianapolis Prep.