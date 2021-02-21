Saturday’s schools roundup: Abuhatab leads West Haven past East Haven

Amani Abuhatab scored 25 points and added 17 rebounds to lead the West Haven girls basketball team to a 58-50 SCC win over East Haven on Saturday.

Kassidy Carrano added 14 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils. Erin Curran had 15 points and Juliana Iovino added 11 for the Easties.

West Haven outscored East Haven 18-9 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Hand 52, Hillhouse 30: Brooke Salutari and Sophia Coppola scored 13 points each to lead the Tigers to an SCC win. Natalie Lucas added 10 points for the Tigers. Trinity Moody scored 16 points for the Academics to lead all scorers.

Morgan 56, Valley Regional 37: A 34-point second-half surge secured a Shoreline Conference win for the Huskies. Catie Donadio scored 28 points for Morgan, while Abby Bradbury led Valley Regional with 14 points.

Sheehan 60, Law 49: Hayleigh Lagase had 19 points and Caitlyn Hunt added 14 to lead the Titans to an SCC win. Katie Konareski had 18 points for the Eagles.

Shelton 42, Cheshire 32: Clarissa Pierre had 18 points and Laryssa Guimaraes added 12 to lead the Gaels to an SCC win. Grace Lurz led the Rams with 14 points.

Wilbur Cross 50, Guilford 40: Jaylice Rosario scored 17 points to propel the Governors. Guilford’s Moira Kellaher led all scorers with 18 points.

Boys Basketball

Fairfield Prep 70, Hamden 47: Max Manjos had 27 points and Carey Logan added 15 to lead Fairfield Prep to an SCC win.

Seymour 80, Derby 65: Dion Perkins had 35 points and 10 rebounds and Kyle Harmeling added 15 points to lead the Wildcats to an NVL win in Seymour.

Caden Drezek had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Joe Orlando had 12 rebounds and nine points for the Wildcats (2-0). Ken Little III led the Red Raiders with 22 points and Taeshaun Sanchez added 19.

Xavier 51, Cheshire 40: Justin Menard had 22 points and Parker Hunter added 15 to lead the Falcons (2-1) to an SCC win in Middletown. Yasha Laskin led the Rams (1-2) with 13 points.

Boys Hockey

Sheehan 7, Cheshire 3: Joey Romano had two goals and an assist and Luke Fest added two goals to lead the Titans to an SCC win at the Northford Ice Pavilion in North Branford. Aidan Gaudet and Thor Novicelli each had a goal and an assist for the Rams.