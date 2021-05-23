Saturday’s schools roundup

Morgan Teodosio, who had two hits and three runs scored, belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Seymour softball team to a 5-4 win over Oxford in the quarterfinals of the NVL tournament.

Erin Lifrieri added two hits, two RBIs and Jacey Cosciello singled and scored a run for the Wildcats.

Rose Reitmeyer had a single, home run, two runs scored and an RBI and Maddie Sastrum had two hits for Oxford.

Valley Regional 5, East Hampton/Portland 2: Abby Amara went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Warriors to a Shoreline Conference tournament first round win in Deep River. Lexi Ross had two hits and scored three runs and Anna Benson went the distance and allowed only two hits.

Boys lacrosse

Hand 19, Shelton 6: Ryan Collins had three goals and five assists and Sam Sisk added three goals and two assists to lead the Tigers to their SCC win. Jared Sedlock had three goals for the Gaels.