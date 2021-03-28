Saturday’s schools roundup

Dereyk Grant had 14 points and Christian McClease added 10 to lead the Wilbur Cross boys basketball team to a 50-47 win over SCC and cross-town rival Hillhouse on Saturday at Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Trailing 20-17 after the first quarter, the Governors outscored the Academics 23-16 over the next two quarters to take a 40-36 lead into the fourth quarter and hung on for the victory.

Jarel Delgado chipped in with nine points for the Governors with three 3-pointers.

Raymond Bowens made four 3-pointers to lead the Academics with 12 points and Jeff Carmon added nine points.

Boys track

Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse wins shot put at national outdoor meet: Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse won the Championship Division shot put with a throw of 60 feet, 4 inches at the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was the second time this week he officially threw for 60-plus feet, doing it in a dual meet with Boomfield on Monday. Moore was fifth in the Emeriging Elite Division Discus with a throw of 149-6. Other top state competitors included Callum Sherry of Conard who was second in the Championsip Division 5000 in 15 minutes, 4.62 seconds.

Girls track

Leah Moore of Hillhouse wins shot put at national outdoor meet: Leah Moore of Hillhouse won the Championship Division shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10.5 inches at the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Other top state competitors included Shelby Dejana of Wilton who was third in the Emerging Elite Division 100 hurdles in 14.81 and in the same event Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow was fourth in 14.94. Chlow Scrimgeour of Conard was third in the Championship Division 5000 in 17:34.27.

Gymnastics

Law wins SCC title: Catherine Burns of Law won the vault (9.05) and all-around (35.2) and took second place in the uneven bars (8.6) and balance beam (8.95) to lead the Eagles to the SCC Gymnastics Chamionships team title with 135.15 points.

Burns was also named the Championship meet Most Outstanding Gymnast.

Natalie Morrell helped Law with wins in the uneven bars (8.7) and the balance beam (9.05). Hadley Reiss of Hand won the floor exercise (9.0) as the Tigers took second place in the team standings with 130.95 points.

Boys swimming

Xavier, Hamden take SCC team titles: Andrew Mitchell of Xavier won the 100 freestyle (46.88), Mitchell Wollen of Xavier won the 100 backstroke (51.34) and Xavier won the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.77) to lead the Falcons to the SCC Division I title with 1069 points. Jonah Heiser of Hamden won the 1-meter diving (425.90) to lead the Green Dragons to the SCC Division II title with 1042 points.Joseph Zellner of Sheehan who won the 50 freestyle (21.32) and 100 breaststroke (58.01) was named the meets outstanding swimmer.