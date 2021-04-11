Saturday’s roundup: Lyman Hall softball outlasts rival Sheehan in 8 innings

SOFTBALL

Lyman Hall 9, Sheehan 7 (8)

Alex Tenero had eight strikeouts and added three hits and an RBI to lead the Lyman Hall softball team to its opening day 9-7 SCC win in eight innings over crosstown rival Sheehan in Wallingford on Saturday.

Callie Chordas added four hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the Trojans. Lauren Lindbergh had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans.

Lyman Hall 1 0 1 0 3 0 2 2 — 9 15 1 Sheehan 3 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 — 7 15 5

Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-0) and Gianna Scoppette; Sheehan—Jada Math (0-1) and Ryen Wolcheski.

2B: LH—Chase (2); S—Archer, Lindbergh.

Team records: Lyman Hall (1-0-0); Sheehan (0-1-0).

Sacred Heart Academy 7, Hand 5

Amanda Savinelli had nine strikeouts and Santina Ciamp went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the SHArks to their SCC win. Anne Plunkett and Savinelli each had two hits and an RBI for the SHArks. Grace Hartmann had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.

Daniel Hand 1 0 0 1 2 0 1 — 5 6 2 Sacred Heart Academy 2 3 0 0 2 0 — 7 0 0

Batteries: Daniel Hand—K. Fiorelli (0-1) and M.Hart; Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (1-0) and Sydney Grund, Adrianna Ramos (5).

Team records: Daniel Hand (0-1-0); Sacred Heart Academy (1-0-0).

Ansonia 8, St. Paul 7 (8)

Jackie Brown drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Chargers to their NVL win. She also was the winning pitcher.

Jordyn Zealor hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs to tie the score at 7. Brighton Ahearn added two hits and three runs scored for the Chargers. Taylor Lorenzetti had three hits and Julia Lawson scored three runs for St. Paul.

Seymour 18, WCA 0 (5)

Erin Lifrieri threw a no-hitter, struck out 12 and had two hits to lead the Wildcats to their NVL win.

Morgan Teodosio, Lauren Golebieski, Lily Desautels, Grace Parkosewich and Sara Proden added two hits each for the Wilcats. Chastity Cruz reached base for WCA with a walk.

Seymour 4 0 8 5 1 — 18 17 0 WCA 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2

Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifriieri (1-0) and Lily Desautels; WCA—and Mikala Karwitz.

Team records: Seymour (1-0-0); WCA (0-1-0).

Derby 14, Crosby 0 (5)

Kaylee Olenoski threw a 1-hit shutout and had a bases-clearing triple, a single and drove in three runs to lead the Red Raiders to their NVL win.

Shortstop Olivia Ruggiero added two singles and two RBI’s and Kayla Soto added a single for the Red Raiders. Crosby’s one hit was a single by Jalin Feliciano.

Ludlowe 11, Stamford 4

Ludlowe 000 251 3 — 11 12 1

Stamford 000 020 2 — 4 7 2

Batteries: Ludlowe: Delaney Sullivan (W) Caitlyn Romero

Stamford: Kim Saunders (L) & Sarah Wargo

Highlights: Ludlowe: Allie Clark 3-4 HR 2 RBIs, Caitlyn Romero 2 hits HR 2 RBIs, Chelsea Villar 3 hits 3 RBIs, Katie Tournas Stamford: Kim Saunders 2 RBIs

Notre Dame-Fairfield 7, Brookfield 0

Brookfield 000 000 0 — 0 4 4

NDF 130 013 2 x — 7 10 2

A.Conrad (0-1) and A. Luizzi; Judy Tarczali and Jocelyn Vargas

Highlights: Freshmen Judy Tarczali struck out 14 with no walks. A. Luizzi had 2 hits including a triple; Mac Stone-Folmar had 2 hits including a 3 run home run. Tarczali had a Homerun Izzy Ingersoll had 2 hits

ND 1-0. Brookfield 0-1

North Branford 17, Valley Regional 1

Valley Regional 1 0 0 0 0 X X — 1 3 1 North Branford 5 11 0 1 X X X — 17 10 1

Batteries: Valley Regional—M Mule (4, 0-1) and S Pierce (4); North Branford—Kiley Mullins (2), Bella Hills (3, 1-0) and Lindsey Onofrio, Hanna Senerchia (4).

2B: VR—Pierce; NB—Hills, Miconi, Ouellet (2), Piercey.

Team records: Valley Regional (0-1-0); North Branford (1-0-0).

Mercy 22, Career Magnet 0

Mercy 13 3 4 2 0 — 22 5 0 Career Magnet 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2

Team records: Mercy (1-0-0); Career Magnet (0-1-0).

Comments: (M) Alexa Boone 13K’s 1 Hit 0 BB’s ( 5 innings ).

Hamden 14, Wilbur Cross 5

Hamden 2 0 2 1 1 3 5 — 14 10 3 Wilbur Cross 1 0 2 1 0 1 0 — 5 7 6

Batteries: Hamden—Olivia McManus (1-0) and Civitello; Wilbur Cross—Lockwood (0-1) and Vega.

Team records: Hamden (1-0-0); Wilbur Cross (0-1-0).

East Haven 14, Branford 1

East Haven 2 0 0 0 8 4 x — 14 11 0 Branford 0 0 0 1 0 0 x — 1 3 3

Batteries: East Haven—Tori Heaphy (1-0);.

2B: EH—Barthel, Clancy (2), Heaphy.

Team records: East Haven (1-0-0); Branford (0-1-0).

Cheshire 9, Guilford 0

Cheshire 2 0 1 2 0 4 0 — 9 16 0 Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3

Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (1-0) and Trinadey Santiago; Guilford—Signore (0-1) and Smith.

2B: C—Pearson (2), Santiago; G—Meade.

Team records: Cheshire (1-0-0); Guilford (0-1-0).

Jonathan Law 13, Foran 5

Jonathan Law 3 4 2 2 2 0 — 13 16 2 Foran 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 — 5 10 4

Batteries: Foran—Chloe Nittoly (0-1).

Team records: Jonathan Law (1-0-0); Foran (0-1-0).,

Naugatuck 20, Wilby 0

Wilby 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 0 1

Naugatuck 7 10 3 0 X X — 20 19 0

N – Alyssa Roberts, Kayshla Diaz (4) and Kendall Allen. W – Emily Franchesca and Nadia Cestatri

Highlights: Alyssa Roberts 3 Hits, 2 Doubles, home run, 6 RBIs; Felicia Salvati- 4 Hits, Triple, Double, 2 Runs, RBI; Aryn Bombery- 2 Hits, Double, 1 Run, 3 RBIs; Nadia Cestari- 2 Hits, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs; Samantha Mullin- 2 Hits, 3 Runs; Sophia Onofrio- 2 Hits, Double, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs; Lauryn Ramahlo- Double, 3 Runs, RBI; Samantha Valentine- Hit, 2 Runs, RBI

Baseball

Xavier 9, Sheehan 4

The Falcons were able to overcome committing five errors and out-hit the Titans 16-8 in Xavier’s SCC win. Mitch Bludnicki went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Falcons.

Drew Errera had three hits, includug a double, and drove in a run for the Falcons. Joe Amarone had three hits, including a double, and scored a run for the Titans.

Xavier 0 3 1 3 0 0 2 — 9 16 5 Sheehan 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 — 4 8 1

Batteries: Xavier—Tyler Hartley (1-0), Jesse Frazer (5) and Brandon Gaer; Sheehan—Nick Iannone (0-1), Charles Ennis (4), Aiden Caraballo (6), Andry Guy (7) and Bill Gorry.

Team records: Xavier (1-0-0); Sheehan (0-1-0).

St. Paul Catholic 14, Ansonia 8

Ansonia 0 3 2 3 0 0 0 — 8 7 2 St. Paul Catholic 0 0 5 2 6 1 x — 14 10 2

Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (0-1) and Ashmer Pedraza; St. Paul Catholic—Brendan Foley, Jaime Leggett (5, 1-0) and Casey Cerruto.

HR: A—Blackwell; SPC—Daniels (3).

Team records: Ansonia (0-1-0); St. Paul Catholic (1-0-0).

Coginchaug 14, Portland 0

Portland 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 3 Coginchaug 0 4 2 8 x — 14 12 0

Team records: Portland (0-1-0); Coginchaug (1-0-0).

Old Saybrook 13, Westbrook 1

Old Saybrook 0 2 1 4 2 0 4 — 13 17 1 Westbrook 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1

Batteries: Old Saybrook—Gabe Kaar (1-0) and Connor Lane; Westbrook—Trevor Hendrixson, Dan Zambrano (4, 0-1), John Grace (6) and Charles Schneider.

Team records: Old Saybrook (1-0-0); Westbrook (0-1-0).

Masuk 10, Bethel 0 Bethel 000 000 — 0 2 3 Masuk 000 442 — 10 9 1 Records: Masuk 1-0, Bethel 0-1 Batteries: M—Jacob Nemergut(W, 1-0), and Tyler Kipp; B— Daniel Rodrigues (L, 0-1), Ryan Chamberlin and Cooper Fesh Highlights: Masuk: Jacob Nemergut had 9 strikeouts while allowing only 2 hits and walked one over 6 innings. He also singled and drove in a run with a sac fly. Gianno Merlonghi had an RBI single and a solo HR. Jeremy Rodrigues hit a 2 run HR. Sean Minnick hit a solo HR. Tyler Kipp had a single and a triple and scored two runs. Bethel: Justin Mascioli and Max Foster each had a single. Daniel Hand 11, Wilbur Cross 1

Wilbur Cross 0 0 0 1 0 x x — 1 6 0 Daniel Hand 3 3 0 5 x x x — 11 6 5

Batteries: Wilbur Cross—and Sebastian Velez; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (1-0), Matt Carone (3) and Chris Engelhart.

Team records: Wilbur Cross (0-1-0); Daniel Hand (1-0-0). Highlights: For Daniel Hand, Eli Davies had two hits a double, two stolen bases, and 3 RBI. Danny Weinstein had a hit and two RBI. Evan Mastrobattisto had a 2 RBI triple. Anthony DePino had one hit, two walks, a stolen base, and scored 3 runs. Cal Melendez had two hits for Wilbur Cross.

Jonathan Law 12, Hillhouse/Career 2

Hillhouse/Career 0 1 1 0 0 — 2 5 5 Jonathan Law 3 1 0 4 4 — 12 6 1

Batteries: Hillhouse/Career—Angel Lugo (0-1), Jean Colon (4), Xavier Burgos (5) and Xavier Burgos; Jonathan Law—Mike Cosmas, Hunter Hoxie (4, 1-0) and Luke Pleimann.

Team records: Hillhouse/Career (0-1-0); Jonathan Law (1-0-0).

Hamden 27, Foran 8

Hamden 6 5 1 9 6 — 27 18 2 Foran 0 0 0 5 3 — 8 5 4

Team records: Hamden (1-0-0); Foran (0-1-0).

Amity 12, Branford 1

Amity Regional 0 1 5 1 2 3 X — 12 11 0 Branford 0 0 0 0 1 0 X — 1 5 2

Batteries: Amity Regional—Jack Ranani (1-0);.

2B: AR—Holt, Leszczak (2); B—Elpi, Loomis.

Team records: Amity Regional (1-0-0); Branford (0-1-0). Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 1 Trumbull 000 011 3 — 5 6 0 St. Joseph 001 000 0 — 1 3 2 T- 1-0 SJ- 0-1 T- Bryan Kraus (W 1-0), Tyler Bashar (7) and Scott Gell SJ- Hayden Jumali (L 0-1), Justin Keeler (7) and Keeler, Anthony Rainey Highlights: T- Kraus stuck out 14. John Bova had 2 hits and 2 RBI. SJ- Brady Hutchison doubled and scored a run. Will Singewald had an RBI single.

Oxford 11, Holy Cross 9

Holy Cross 2 0 1 1 1 0 4 — 9 9 2 Oxford 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 — 11 9 2

Team records: Holy Cross (0-1-0); Oxford (1-0-0).

Comments: O — Adem Kica hit a home run to begin a 10 run 7th inning. Rich Evans (1-4 HR, 4RBI) and Tyler LaRocque (3-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBI) hit grand slams in the 7th. Justin Black added a double in the win. HC — Morales (3-3, HR, 2b, 3R), Rosco hit a 2 run home run, Giancarli and Daddona also added doubles. Galusha pitched four scoreless innings.

Boys lacrosse

Hand 5, Fairfield Ludlowe 3

Ryan Bordiere had 14 saves and Sam Sisk had two goals to lead the Tigers to their non-league win.

Fairfield Ludlowe (0-1-0) 0 0 2 1 — 3 Daniel Hand (1-0-0) 1 1 1 3 — 5

Shots: Fairfield Ludlowe 30, Daniel Hand 24.

Fairfield Ludlowe (0-1-0)

Goals: L Kesser 2, L Kesser 2. Saves: M Hoey 7.

Daniel Hand (1-0-0)

Goals: Braeden Kosiewicz, Sam Sisk 2, Mikey McGuirk, Patch Flanagan. Saves: Ryan Bordiere 14.

Westhill 15, Jonathan Law 4

Westhill (1-0-0) 0 0 0 0 — 15 Jonathan Law (0-1-0) 0 0 0 0 — 4

Sheehan 11, Foran 5

Foran (0-1-0) 2 1 2 0 — 5 Sheehan (1-0-0) 0 4 5 2 — 11

Shots: Foran 25, Sheehan 26. Foran (0-1-0) Goals: Eli Gomes 2, Andrew Kupson 2, Jack Cushman. Assists: Christian Piscitelli, Connor Elson 2. Saves: Simon Collette 7. Sheehan (1-0-0) Goals: Justin Williams, Luke Rutkowski 5, Garrett Harrison 2, Tanner Drobish 2, Jimmy Stratton. Assists: Luke Rutkowski 2, Garrett Harrison 2, Jimmy Stratton. Saves: Jacob Shook 6.

Warde 14, Danbury 3

Warde 6 6 2 0 — 14

Danbury 0 1 1 1 — 3

Scoring: Warde – J. McKenna 6 goals, 2 assists; J. Cullinan 3 goals, 1 assist; C. Orben 2 assists; Z. Corsi 2 goals; D. Buck 2 goals; R. Ihelfeld 1 assist; J. Krasnow 1 goal; Danbury: Measuring 2 goals; Rivera 1 goal

Saves: Warde – Doyle 6, Knorr 2 Danbury- 15

Girls lacrosse

Cheshire 16, Amity 6

Taryn Ugrin had four goals and Ava Matikowski added a goal and three assists to lead the Rams to their SCC win in Cheshire. Taylor Warburton had two goals and two assists for the Rams. Bailey McDermott had three goals and two assists and Payton Rahn had 12 saves for the Spartans.

Amity (0-1-0) 5 1 0 0 — 6 Cheshire (1-0-0) 10 6 0 0 — 16

Shots: Amity 9, Cheshire 32. Amity (0-1-0)

Goals: Lauren Ronai, Bailey McDermott 3, Dylan Lyons 2. Assists: Bailey McDermott 2, Liv Zalinski. Saves: Payton Rahn 12. Cheshire (1-0-0)

Goals: Taryn Ugrin 4, Taylor Warburton 2, Alex Lucas 2, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris 2, Leah Black 2, Tori Santi, Ava Matikowski. Assists: Taylor Warburton 2, Ava Harris, Leah Black, Ava Matikowski 3, Lauren Samela 2, Stella Tessier. Saves: Audrey Bronson 6. Hamden Hall 11, King 6

Mila Millhouse had five goals and Reiley Pascale added two goals and an assist to lead the Hornets to their prep school win in Stamford. Bella Mecca had two goals and Tabitha Gray had six saves for the Hornets.

Sacred Heart Academy 12, Mercy 11 (OT)

Clare McConnel had 17 saves and Mia Celentano had four goals to lead the SHArks to their SCC win. Emilee DeGrand added three goals and Lia Prato had two for the SHArks. Kylie Fordyce had four goals for the Tigers.