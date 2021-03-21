GameTime CT

Saturday’s roundup: Hamden’s Jonah wins SCC diving; Xavier, NDWH advance to SCC D1 semis

|

BOYS SWIMMING

Hamden’s Heiser wins SCC Division championship

Hamden’s Jonah Heiser edged out Thomas Kehoe from Fairfield Prep to win the Southern Connecticut Conference diving championship Saturday at Wallingford.

Heiser finished with 425.90 points while Kehoe finished with 423.45 points. North Haven’s Christian Butler placed third (404.45), followed by Noah Duncan from Cheshire (392.30) and Elyse Boothroyd (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug) to round out the top five.

Jonah Heiser (Hamden), 425.90; 2. Thomas Kehoe (Fairfield Prep), 423.45; 3. Christian Butler (North Haven), 404.45; Noah Duncan (Cheshire), 392.30; 5. Elise Boothroyd (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug), 391.35; 6. Alexander Hauser (Hand), 332.45; 7. Orion Heiser (Hamden), 331.10; 8. Claire-Riccitelli Pestana (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug), 316.90; 9. Luke Morris (Milford), 294.50; 10. Max Dempsey (Amity), 287.40. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCC DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS

Notre Dame-West Haven 71, Amity 40

Ben Carroll and Timaury Gay both scored 13 points for third-seeded Notre Dame in an SCC Division I quarterfinal at West Haven. Micah Morgan also scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Spartans.

Amity Regional (6-3)
2
10
18
10
40
Notre Dame-West Haven (9-2). 
17
18
23
13
71
Amity Regional (6-3)
Sebastian Holt 0 2 0-0 6, Josiah Davila 2 0 0-1 4, Martin Zhang 1 0 0-1 2, Micah Morgan 3 2 1-1 13, Scott Lowder 2 0 1-2 5, Chance Starrett 1 0 0-1 2, Colby O’Connor 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Zamkov 0 1 0-0 3, Ryan Burns 1 0 0-0 2
Notre Dame-West Haven (9-2)
Ben Carroll 3 1 4-4 13, Robbie Oliverio 1 1 1-1 6, Timaury Gay 3 2 1-1 13, Matt Dobie 3 0 0-0 6, Andrew Lazarre 2 1 0-2 7, James Rawlins 3 0 1-1 7, Matt Piechota 2 0 0-0 4, Mekhi Conner 2 0 0-0 4, Tajae Jones 3 0 3-8 9, Nick Preschel 1 0 0-0 2
SCC DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS

Xavier 63, Hamden 54

Anthony Parker led all scorers with 20 points for second-seeded Xavier (11-2) in an SCC Division I quarterfinal at Middletown. Jair Mathis had 10 points to lead Hamden (2-11).

Hamden (2-10)
10
12
13
19
54
Xavier (11-2)
9
24
12
18
63
Hamden (2-10)
Manny Boles 1 0 5-8 7, J Williams 1 0 1-2 3, De’Andre Coardes 2 0 0-0 4, Caleb Harris 3 1 2-2 11, Elijah Holder 3 0 0-0 6, Jack Wagner 2 0 1-2 5, Jair Mathis 4 0 2-5 10, Rob Rice 4 0 0-0 8
Xavier (11-2)
Nick Beaulieu 0 0 1-2 1, Parker Hunter 4 0 10-12 18, Justin Menard 1 2 5-6 13, Ryan Gazzillo 3 0 0-0 6, Anthony Parker 4 4 0-0 20, John Carrozella 0 0 2-2 2, Malcolm Wilson-Toliver 0 0 3-5 3
SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS

East Haven 55, Foran 32

Ian Reynolds scored 18 points to pace East Haven to the SCC Division II quarterfinal home win. A.J. Edmond scored 12 points to lead the Lions.

Foran (1-10)
8
7
4
13
32
East Haven (8-4)
14
9
22
10
55
Foran (1-10)
Trey Deitelbaum 0 1 2-2 5, AJ Edmond 3 0 6-10 12, Brayden Young 2 0 1-1 5, Anthony Giordano 0 0 0-1 0, Joe Gaetano 1 0 1-4 3, Todd Harris 2 0 1-1 5, Jack D’Avignon 0 0 2-2 2
East Haven (8-4)
Ian Reynolds 3 4 0-0 18, Alias Ford 1 1 2-2 7, NIck Furino 4 0 2-6 10, Shea Carasone 1 1 0-0 5, Theo Rawls 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Garea 4 0 1-1 9, Tim Case 0 0 2-2 2, Mehki Franklin 1 0 0-0 2
SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS

Branford 53, Guilford 46

Jake Palluzzi led all scorers with 24 points as fourth-seeded Branford moved on to the SCC Division II semifinals with this quarterfinal-round home win. Jake Ciocca scored 16 points to lead Guilford.

Guilford (4-5)
15
11
9
11
46
Branford (8-5)
13
8
20
12
53
Guilford (4-5)
Evan Ghoreyeb 0 1 2-3 5, Jack Stanton 0 0 1-2 1, Jackson Tandler 3 0 2-5 8, Justin Hess 2 1 0-0 7, Luke Ste Marie 3 0 1-2 7, Aidan Buchana 1 0 0-0 2, Jake Ciocca 3 3 1-1 16
Branford (8-5)
Justin Elpi 2 2 7-9 17, Jack Van Gelder 1 0 0-4 2, Tucker Jacobson 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan Sachs 2 0 0-0 4, David McDonald 2 0 0-0 4, Jake Palluzzi 2 6 2-2 24
SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS

Hand 69, Cheshire 54

Cheshire (4-8)
13
9
17
15
54
Hand (4-4)
22
15
12
20
69
Cheshire (4-8-0)
Sincere Meyers 4 0 1-3 9, Luke Nieman 2 3 0-0 13, Connor DeLaubell 1 2 4-4 12, Jack Markakian 3 0 2-4 8, Yasha Laskin 4 0 2-2 10, Samson Portal 0 0 2-2 2
Hand (4-4-0)
Jason Wallack 0 0 0-1 0, Nick Donofrio 4 2 3-3 17, Mike Travisano 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Collins 0 1 0-0 3, Danny Hilmer 2 2 5-9 15, Chris Porte 3 0 0-0 6, Scott Testori 0 0 0-1 0, Tyler Favre 4 0 3-6 11, Kyle Hoffman 1 1 0-0 5, Hudson Geremia 1 1 0-0 5, Balletto 0 1 2-2 5
NVL FIRST ROUND

Seymour 87, Oxford 65

Oxford
12
21
16
16
65
Seymour (10-3)
22
24
21
20
87
Oxford
Matt Michaud 1 0 2-2 4, Will Broas 3 4 4-8 22, Simon Smith 6 0 2-2 14, Dylan Salgado 2 0 1-2 5, John Gurecki 2 2 2-2 12, Michael Domack 1 0 2-2 4, Ethan Hassane 1 0 0-0 2, Adam Lang 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour (10-3)
Dion Perkins 7 3 1-1 24, Joe Orlando 2 0 2-2 6, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 4 3 0-0 17, Chris Seara 1 3 0-0 11, Alex Okula 4 0 3-4 11, Caden Drezek 2 3 0-0 13, Mike Rossetti 1 0 0-0 2, Dylon Ospina 0 0 1-2 1 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SHORELINE FIRST ROUND

Portland 42, Old Saybrook 34

Portland
11
4
5
22
42
Old Saybrook (3-8)
5
8
13
8
34
Portland
Sammy Lasky 7 0 4-6 18, Carly Graves 0 2 2-2 8, Hannah Brunk 4 0 4-13 12, Ava Hurley 1 0 1-2 3, Jamie Lasky 0 0 1-2 1
Old Saybrook (3-8-0)
Priscilla Gumkowski 1 1 4-4 9, Taylor Stone 0 2 3-6 9, Abby Bergeron 0 0 0-2 0, Beldina Feratovic 2 0 1-2 5, Jenna Tully 1 0 0-0 2, Lily Cody 4 0 0-0 8, Cassie Johnson 0 0 1-4 1
NVL FIRST ROUND

Seymour 73, Crosby 17

Crosby
8
2
0
7
17
Seymour (11-1)
23
26
16
8
73
Crosby
Iyanna Figueroa 2 0 0-0 4, Destiny Parris 1 0 2-2 4, Aniscanette Rodriguez 1 0 0-0 2, Nazyzah Small 1 1 0-0 5, Mahasin Gudaf 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour (11-1)
Morgan Teodosio 7 0 2-2 16, Kenzie Sirowich 9 1 2-2 23, Alyssa Johnson 3 1 0-0 9, Kiley Drezek 0 3 2-2 11, Lauren Golebieski 2 0 1-2 5, Devin Cronin 1 0 0-0 2, Jackie Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Jillian Keough 1 0 0-0 2, Jayla Ortiz 0 1 0-0 3

BOYS HOCKEY

SCC QUARTERFINALS

Notre Dame-West Haven 8, Hamden 2

Hamden
1
1
0
2
Notre Dame-West Haven
2
3
3
8
First Period: Notre Dame-West Haven John D’Errico goal (from John-Michael Childs 7:58; Hamden Kellen Sargolini goal (from CJ Dolan 3:20; Notre Dame-West Haven Matt Martinelli goal (from Zach Schroeder and Ryan Cannon) 1:02; Second Period: Notre Dame-West Haven John D’Errico goal (from Robert Allan 11:37; Notre Dame-West Haven John D’Errico goal (from Luke Eberhart and Ryan Cannon) 10:01; Notre Dame-West Haven Grant Curtis goal (from Luke Eberhart and John-Michael Childs) 4:15; Hamden Anthony Malonis goal (from Bryce Riccitelli and Kellen Sargolini) 2:57; Third Period: Notre Dame-West Haven John-Michael Childs goal (from Robert Allan and Ryan Cannon) 9:34; Notre Dame-West Haven John-Michael Childs goal (from Grant Curtis 6:06; Notre Dame-West Haven Ryan Ahern goal (from Robert Allan :03. Saves: Hamden Brody Sargolini 28 on 36 shots; Notre Dame-West Haven Connor Smith 15 on 17 shots, Dan Kelly 3 on 3 shots.

INDOOR TRACK

Amity vs. Cheshire

Girls: 300: 1, Zawalich, Kira, Cheshire, 44.88. 2, Hanover, Riley, Cheshire, 45.02. 3, Lanz, Molly, Cheshire, 46.76. 1000: 1, Daddi, Kristen, Cheshire, 3:52.04. 2, Ranoldo, Gianna, Cheshire, 4:08.70. 3200: 1, Daddi, Kristen, Cheshire, 14:37.61. 2, Petronio, Daniela, Cheshire, 14:51.07. 3, Ranoldo, Gianna, Cheshire, 15:51.02. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Zawalich, Kira, Cheshire, 9.48. 2, Lepisto, Emma, Cheshire, 9.76. 3, Lanz, Molly, Cheshire, 10.50. High Jump: 1, Lodewick, Grace, Amity, 4-06. 2, Hanover, Riley, Cheshire, 4-04. 3, Shlyk, Valeriya, Cheshire, J4-04. Pole Vault: 1, Gianquinto, Grace, Amity, 7-00. Long Jump: 1, Lanz, Molly, Cheshire, 13-02. 2, Rosenberg, Seymone, Cheshire, 13-00. 3, Shlyk, Valeriya, Cheshire, 11-08. Shot Put: 1, Shlyk, Valeriya, Cheshire, 27-08.75. 2, Hurlburt, Elise, Cheshire, 24-10. 3, Waibel, Erika, Cheshire, 24-08.
Boys: 300: 1, London, Philip, Amity, 38.97. 2, Tischer, Aiden, Amity, 39.42. 3, Musial, Maximillian, Amity, 39.86. 1000: 1, Caron, Tyler, Cheshire, 2:53.67. 2, Paragas, Parker, Amity, 2:56.10. 3, Nichol, James, Amity, 2:56.45. 3200: 1, Beaudette, Mason, Amity, 9:59.06. 2, Paragas, Parker, Amity, 10:43.46. 3, Nichol, James, Amity, 11:06.87. Pole Vault: 1, Lavi, Ethan, Amity, 8-06. Long Jump: 1, Musial, Maximillian, Amity, 15-10.75. 2, Yang, Philip, Amity, 15-10. 3, Ferguson, Owen, Cheshire, 15-07. Shot Put: 1, Ranoldo, Joseph, Cheshire, 34-01.50. 2, Koppel, Joshua, Cheshire, 33-01. 3, Torrens, Ethan, Amity, 32-02.

Lauralton Hall vs. West Haven

Girls: 300: 1, Blake, Lauren, West Haven, 49.64. 2, Wisniewski, Leni, Lauralton Ha, 50.15. 3, Fildalgo, Tanasia, West Haven, 50.33. 1000: 1, Jones, Kelly, Lauralton Ha, 3:17.72. 2, McLaughlin, Catherine, Lauralton Ha, 3:18.61. 3, Umbricht, Amanda, Lauralton Ha, 3:35.41. 1600: 1, Jones, Kelly, Lauralton Ha, 5:35.28. 2, McLaughlin, Catherine, Lauralton Ha, 5:42.60. 3, Cook, Carys, Lauralton Ha, 6:19.83. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Fildalgo, Tanasia, West Haven, 10.54. 2, Merola, Kenedi, West Haven, 11.10. 3, Kamienski, Taylor, Lauralton Ha, 12.24. High Jump: 1, Kamienski, Taylor, Lauralton Ha, 4-06. Long Jump: 1, Iribarren, Alyssa, West Haven, 11-00. Shot Put: 1, Paine, Madeleine, Lauralton Ha, 24-03. 2, Zabski, Hanna, Lauralton Ha, 22-01. 3, Zapadka, Julia, Lauralton Ha, 21-08.