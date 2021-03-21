Saturday’s roundup: Hamden’s Jonah wins SCC diving; Xavier, NDWH advance to SCC D1 semis

BOYS SWIMMING
Hamden’s Heiser wins SCC Division championship
Hamden’s Jonah Heiser edged out Thomas Kehoe from Fairfield Prep to win the Southern Connecticut Conference diving championship Saturday at Wallingford.
Heiser finished with 425.90 points while Kehoe finished with 423.45 points. North Haven’s Christian Butler placed third (404.45), followed by Noah Duncan from Cheshire (392.30) and Elyse Boothroyd (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug) to round out the top five.
Jonah Heiser (Hamden), 425.90; 2. Thomas Kehoe (Fairfield Prep), 423.45; 3. Christian Butler (North Haven), 404.45; Noah Duncan (Cheshire), 392.30; 5. Elise Boothroyd (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug), 391.35; 6. Alexander Hauser (Hand), 332.45; 7. Orion Heiser (Hamden), 331.10; 8. Claire-Riccitelli Pestana (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug), 316.90; 9. Luke Morris (Milford), 294.50; 10. Max Dempsey (Amity), 287.40.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCC DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS
Notre Dame-West Haven 71, Amity 40
Ben Carroll and Timaury Gay both scored 13 points for third-seeded Notre Dame in an SCC Division I quarterfinal at West Haven. Micah Morgan also scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Spartans.
|
Amity Regional (6-3)
|
2
|
10
|
18
|
10
|
—
|
40
|
Notre Dame-West Haven (9-2).
|
17
|
18
|
23
|
13
|
—
|
71
Amity Regional (6-3)
Sebastian Holt 0 2 0-0 6, Josiah Davila 2 0 0-1 4, Martin Zhang 1 0 0-1 2, Micah Morgan 3 2 1-1 13, Scott Lowder 2 0 1-2 5, Chance Starrett 1 0 0-1 2, Colby O’Connor 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Zamkov 0 1 0-0 3, Ryan Burns 1 0 0-0 2
Notre Dame-West Haven (9-2)
Ben Carroll 3 1 4-4 13, Robbie Oliverio 1 1 1-1 6, Timaury Gay 3 2 1-1 13, Matt Dobie 3 0 0-0 6, Andrew Lazarre 2 1 0-2 7, James Rawlins 3 0 1-1 7, Matt Piechota 2 0 0-0 4, Mekhi Conner 2 0 0-0 4, Tajae Jones 3 0 3-8 9, Nick Preschel 1 0 0-0 2
SCC DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS
Xavier 63, Hamden 54
Anthony Parker led all scorers with 20 points for second-seeded Xavier (11-2) in an SCC Division I quarterfinal at Middletown. Jair Mathis had 10 points to lead Hamden (2-11).
|
Hamden (2-10)
|
10
|
12
|
13
|
19
|
—
|
54
|
Xavier (11-2)
|
9
|
24
|
12
|
18
|
—
|
63
Hamden (2-10)
Manny Boles 1 0 5-8 7, J Williams 1 0 1-2 3, De’Andre Coardes 2 0 0-0 4, Caleb Harris 3 1 2-2 11, Elijah Holder 3 0 0-0 6, Jack Wagner 2 0 1-2 5, Jair Mathis 4 0 2-5 10, Rob Rice 4 0 0-0 8
Xavier (11-2)
Nick Beaulieu 0 0 1-2 1, Parker Hunter 4 0 10-12 18, Justin Menard 1 2 5-6 13, Ryan Gazzillo 3 0 0-0 6, Anthony Parker 4 4 0-0 20, John Carrozella 0 0 2-2 2, Malcolm Wilson-Toliver 0 0 3-5 3
SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS
East Haven 55, Foran 32
Ian Reynolds scored 18 points to pace East Haven to the SCC Division II quarterfinal home win. A.J. Edmond scored 12 points to lead the Lions.
|
Foran (1-10)
|
8
|
7
|
4
|
13
|
—
|
32
|
East Haven (8-4)
|
14
|
9
|
22
|
10
|
—
|
55
Foran (1-10)
Trey Deitelbaum 0 1 2-2 5, AJ Edmond 3 0 6-10 12, Brayden Young 2 0 1-1 5, Anthony Giordano 0 0 0-1 0, Joe Gaetano 1 0 1-4 3, Todd Harris 2 0 1-1 5, Jack D’Avignon 0 0 2-2 2
East Haven (8-4)
Ian Reynolds 3 4 0-0 18, Alias Ford 1 1 2-2 7, NIck Furino 4 0 2-6 10, Shea Carasone 1 1 0-0 5, Theo Rawls 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Garea 4 0 1-1 9, Tim Case 0 0 2-2 2, Mehki Franklin 1 0 0-0 2
SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS
Branford 53, Guilford 46
Jake Palluzzi led all scorers with 24 points as fourth-seeded Branford moved on to the SCC Division II semifinals with this quarterfinal-round home win. Jake Ciocca scored 16 points to lead Guilford.
|
Guilford (4-5)
|
15
|
11
|
9
|
11
|
—
|
46
|
Branford (8-5)
|
13
|
8
|
20
|
12
|
—
|
53
Guilford (4-5)
Evan Ghoreyeb 0 1 2-3 5, Jack Stanton 0 0 1-2 1, Jackson Tandler 3 0 2-5 8, Justin Hess 2 1 0-0 7, Luke Ste Marie 3 0 1-2 7, Aidan Buchana 1 0 0-0 2, Jake Ciocca 3 3 1-1 16
Branford (8-5)
Justin Elpi 2 2 7-9 17, Jack Van Gelder 1 0 0-4 2, Tucker Jacobson 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan Sachs 2 0 0-0 4, David McDonald 2 0 0-0 4, Jake Palluzzi 2 6 2-2 24
SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS
Hand 69, Cheshire 54
|
Cheshire (4-8)
|
13
|
9
|
17
|
15
|
—
|
54
|
Hand (4-4)
|
22
|
15
|
12
|
20
|
—
|
69
Cheshire (4-8-0)
Sincere Meyers 4 0 1-3 9, Luke Nieman 2 3 0-0 13, Connor DeLaubell 1 2 4-4 12, Jack Markakian 3 0 2-4 8, Yasha Laskin 4 0 2-2 10, Samson Portal 0 0 2-2 2
Hand (4-4-0)
Jason Wallack 0 0 0-1 0, Nick Donofrio 4 2 3-3 17, Mike Travisano 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Collins 0 1 0-0 3, Danny Hilmer 2 2 5-9 15, Chris Porte 3 0 0-0 6, Scott Testori 0 0 0-1 0, Tyler Favre 4 0 3-6 11, Kyle Hoffman 1 1 0-0 5, Hudson Geremia 1 1 0-0 5, Balletto 0 1 2-2 5
NVL FIRST ROUND
Seymour 87, Oxford 65
|
Oxford
|
12
|
21
|
16
|
16
|
—
|
65
|
Seymour (10-3)
|
22
|
24
|
21
|
20
|
—
|
87
Oxford
Matt Michaud 1 0 2-2 4, Will Broas 3 4 4-8 22, Simon Smith 6 0 2-2 14, Dylan Salgado 2 0 1-2 5, John Gurecki 2 2 2-2 12, Michael Domack 1 0 2-2 4, Ethan Hassane 1 0 0-0 2, Adam Lang 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour (10-3)
Dion Perkins 7 3 1-1 24, Joe Orlando 2 0 2-2 6, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 4 3 0-0 17, Chris Seara 1 3 0-0 11, Alex Okula 4 0 3-4 11, Caden Drezek 2 3 0-0 13, Mike Rossetti 1 0 0-0 2, Dylon Ospina 0 0 1-2 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHORELINE FIRST ROUND
Portland 42, Old Saybrook 34
|
Portland
|
11
|
4
|
5
|
22
|
—
|
42
|
Old Saybrook (3-8)
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
8
|
—
|
34
Portland
Sammy Lasky 7 0 4-6 18, Carly Graves 0 2 2-2 8, Hannah Brunk 4 0 4-13 12, Ava Hurley 1 0 1-2 3, Jamie Lasky 0 0 1-2 1
Old Saybrook (3-8-0)
Priscilla Gumkowski 1 1 4-4 9, Taylor Stone 0 2 3-6 9, Abby Bergeron 0 0 0-2 0, Beldina Feratovic 2 0 1-2 5, Jenna Tully 1 0 0-0 2, Lily Cody 4 0 0-0 8, Cassie Johnson 0 0 1-4 1
NVL FIRST ROUND
Seymour 73, Crosby 17
|
Crosby
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
—
|
17
|
Seymour (11-1)
|
23
|
26
|
16
|
8
|
—
|
73
Crosby
Iyanna Figueroa 2 0 0-0 4, Destiny Parris 1 0 2-2 4, Aniscanette Rodriguez 1 0 0-0 2, Nazyzah Small 1 1 0-0 5, Mahasin Gudaf 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour (11-1)
Morgan Teodosio 7 0 2-2 16, Kenzie Sirowich 9 1 2-2 23, Alyssa Johnson 3 1 0-0 9, Kiley Drezek 0 3 2-2 11, Lauren Golebieski 2 0 1-2 5, Devin Cronin 1 0 0-0 2, Jackie Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Jillian Keough 1 0 0-0 2, Jayla Ortiz 0 1 0-0 3
BOYS HOCKEY
SCC QUARTERFINALS
Notre Dame-West Haven 8, Hamden 2
|
Hamden
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
Notre Dame-West Haven
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
—
|
8