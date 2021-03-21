Saturday’s roundup: Hamden’s Jonah wins SCC diving; Xavier, NDWH advance to SCC D1 semis

BOYS SWIMMING

Hamden’s Heiser wins SCC Division championship

Hamden’s Jonah Heiser edged out Thomas Kehoe from Fairfield Prep to win the Southern Connecticut Conference diving championship Saturday at Wallingford.

Heiser finished with 425.90 points while Kehoe finished with 423.45 points. North Haven’s Christian Butler placed third (404.45), followed by Noah Duncan from Cheshire (392.30) and Elyse Boothroyd (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug) to round out the top five.

Jonah Heiser (Hamden), 425.90; 2. Thomas Kehoe (Fairfield Prep), 423.45; 3. Christian Butler (North Haven), 404.45; Noah Duncan (Cheshire), 392.30; 5. Elise Boothroyd (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug), 391.35; 6. Alexander Hauser (Hand), 332.45; 7. Orion Heiser (Hamden), 331.10; 8. Claire-Riccitelli Pestana (Lyman Hall/Coginchaug), 316.90; 9. Luke Morris (Milford), 294.50; 10. Max Dempsey (Amity), 287.40.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame-West Haven 71, Amity 40

Ben Carroll and Timaury Gay both scored 13 points for third-seeded Notre Dame in an SCC Division I quarterfinal at West Haven. Micah Morgan also scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Spartans.

Amity Regional (6-3) 2 10 18 10 — 40 Notre Dame-West Haven (9-2). 17 18 23 13 — 71 Amity Regional (6-3) Sebastian Holt 0 2 0-0 6, Josiah Davila 2 0 0-1 4, Martin Zhang 1 0 0-1 2, Micah Morgan 3 2 1-1 13, Scott Lowder 2 0 1-2 5, Chance Starrett 1 0 0-1 2, Colby O’Connor 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Zamkov 0 1 0-0 3, Ryan Burns 1 0 0-0 2 Notre Dame-West Haven (9-2) Ben Carroll 3 1 4-4 13, Robbie Oliverio 1 1 1-1 6, Timaury Gay 3 2 1-1 13, Matt Dobie 3 0 0-0 6, Andrew Lazarre 2 1 0-2 7, James Rawlins 3 0 1-1 7, Matt Piechota 2 0 0-0 4, Mekhi Conner 2 0 0-0 4, Tajae Jones 3 0 3-8 9, Nick Preschel 1 0 0-0 2

Xavier 63, Hamden 54

Anthony Parker led all scorers with 20 points for second-seeded Xavier (11-2) in an SCC Division I quarterfinal at Middletown. Jair Mathis had 10 points to lead Hamden (2-11).

Hamden (2-10) 10 12 13 19 — 54 Xavier (11-2) 9 24 12 18 — 63 Hamden (2-10) Manny Boles 1 0 5-8 7, J Williams 1 0 1-2 3, De’Andre Coardes 2 0 0-0 4, Caleb Harris 3 1 2-2 11, Elijah Holder 3 0 0-0 6, Jack Wagner 2 0 1-2 5, Jair Mathis 4 0 2-5 10, Rob Rice 4 0 0-0 8 Xavier (11-2) Nick Beaulieu 0 0 1-2 1, Parker Hunter 4 0 10-12 18, Justin Menard 1 2 5-6 13, Ryan Gazzillo 3 0 0-0 6, Anthony Parker 4 4 0-0 20, John Carrozella 0 0 2-2 2, Malcolm Wilson-Toliver 0 0 3-5 3

East Haven 55, Foran 32

Ian Reynolds scored 18 points to pace East Haven to the SCC Division II quarterfinal home win. A.J. Edmond scored 12 points to lead the Lions.

Foran (1-10) 8 7 4 13 — 32 East Haven (8-4) 14 9 22 10 — 55 Foran (1-10) Trey Deitelbaum 0 1 2-2 5, AJ Edmond 3 0 6-10 12, Brayden Young 2 0 1-1 5, Anthony Giordano 0 0 0-1 0, Joe Gaetano 1 0 1-4 3, Todd Harris 2 0 1-1 5, Jack D’Avignon 0 0 2-2 2 East Haven (8-4) Ian Reynolds 3 4 0-0 18, Alias Ford 1 1 2-2 7, NIck Furino 4 0 2-6 10, Shea Carasone 1 1 0-0 5, Theo Rawls 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Garea 4 0 1-1 9, Tim Case 0 0 2-2 2, Mehki Franklin 1 0 0-0 2 SCC DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS

Branford 53, Guilford 46

Jake Palluzzi led all scorers with 24 points as fourth-seeded Branford moved on to the SCC Division II semifinals with this quarterfinal-round home win. Jake Ciocca scored 16 points to lead Guilford.