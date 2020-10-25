Saturday’s High School Scoreboard

Today’s schedule

GIRLS SOCCER: SCC: Hamden at Sheehan, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

Valley Regional 9, Coginchaug 2

Coginchaug (2-3-0) 2 — 2 Valley Regional (3-0-0) 4 5 — 9

Goals: Coginchaug — PJ Casey-Leonard goal, 5:00; Tyler Kobus goal, 10:00. Valley Regional — Ryan Silva goal, 17:00; Ryan Silva goal, 22:00; Ryan Silva goal, 31:00; Ryan Silva goal, 34:00; Jake Brudick goal, 55:00; Jake Brudick goal, 58:00; Sam Helsel goal, 61:00; Michael Brooks goal, 62:00; Michael Brooks goal, 64:00.

Cheshire 1, Guilford 1

Cheshire 1 — 1 Guilford (3-1-0) 1 — 1

Goals: Cheshire — own goal, 6:53. Guilford — Camilo Carmona goal (from Evan Lemon), 47:29.

East Haven 6, Whitney Tech 1

East Haven (2-2-0) 2 4 — 6 Whitney Tech (0-2-0) 1 — 1

Goals: East Haven — Leandro Soto Molina goal, 2:00; Leandro Soto Molina goal (from Brayan Crespo), 5:00; Anthony Sawicki goal (from Victor Calvillo), 38:00; Luis Agudello goal, 35:00; Junnyor Torres goal (from Cristopher Torres), 63:00; Kelvin Morocho goal, 88:00. Whitney Tech — Oscar Vergara goal, 25:00.

West Haven 7, Amity 2

Amity (4-3-0) 2 — 2 West Haven (3-1-0) 4 3 — 7

Goals: West Haven — Derick Meza goal (from Aldo Barragan), 3:58; Aldo Barragan goal (from Sebastain Novoa), 18:44; Aldo Barragan goal, 16:50; Sebastain Novoa goal (from Rafael Gaczon), 31:05; Aldo Barragan goal (from Brian Rivadera), 61:36; Sebastain Novoa goal (from Aldo Barragan), 66:05; Donaldo Yanez goal (from Aldo Barragan), 76:37. Amity — Diego Artaza goal, 45:29; Arian Bobi goal (from Diego Artaza), 30:09.

Girls soccer

Guilford 0, East Haven 0

Guilford (1-0-0) 1 — East Haven (1-1-0) —

Shelton 5, Platt Tech 0

Platt Tech (0-2-0) — Shelton (5-1-0) 4 1 — 5

Goals: Shelton — Noelle Garrettson goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 7:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Mia Ferreira), 8:00; Mia Ferreira goal (from Isabella Tellez), 23:00; Susan Porto goal (from Ellie O'Rourke), 26:00; Melinda Taylor goal (from Ava Champagne), 72:00.

Field hockey

Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

St. Joseph (0-3-0) — Trumbull (3-0-0) 3 2 — 5

Goals: Trumbull — Lyndsay Guzzetta goal (from Gigi Socci), 12:32; Lauren Buck goal, 1:31; Lauren Buck goal (from Erin Foley), 13:07; Amelia DePino goal (from Jane Hughes), 13:57; Kayla Barbagallo goal (from Molly Mellinger and Lexi Santoro), 7:39.

North Branford 3, Westbrook 0

North Branford (4-0-0) 2 1 — 3 Westbrook (1-3-0) —

Goals: North Branford — Kelli Jacobson goal, 10:20; Kelli Jacobson goal (from Olivia Toto), 5:20; Kelli Jacobson goal, 8:10.

Girls volleyball

East Haven 3, West Haven 0

West Haven 12 21 15 East Haven 25 25 25

East Haven (5-2-0): Megan Gaudioso 3 GP, 8 digs, 3 aces; Taylor Salato 3 GP, 5 kills; Nicole SanGiovani 3 GP, 20 assists.

Girls cross country

Cheshire 15, Shelton 45 at Cheshire Park, 2.9 miles: 1. Megan Georgescu – Cheshire 19:26; 2. Olivia Ferraro – Cheshire 19:46; 3. Cate Bedard – Cheshire 21:14; 4. Katie Hall – Cheshire 22:00; 5. Alex Palladino – Cheshire 22:05. Records: Cheshire 6-2.