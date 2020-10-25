Saturday’s High School Scoreboard

Today’s schedule
GIRLS SOCCER: SCC: Hamden at Sheehan, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer
Valley Regional 9, Coginchaug 2
|
Coginchaug (2-3-0)
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
Valley Regional (3-0-0)
|
4
|
5
|
—
|
9
Goals: Coginchaug — PJ Casey-Leonard goal, 5:00; Tyler Kobus goal, 10:00. Valley Regional — Ryan Silva goal, 17:00; Ryan Silva goal, 22:00; Ryan Silva goal, 31:00; Ryan Silva goal, 34:00; Jake Brudick goal, 55:00; Jake Brudick goal, 58:00; Sam Helsel goal, 61:00; Michael Brooks goal, 62:00; Michael Brooks goal, 64:00.
Cheshire 1, Guilford 1
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
Guilford (3-1-0)
|
1
|
—
|
1
Goals: Cheshire — own goal, 6:53. Guilford — Camilo Carmona goal (from Evan Lemon), 47:29.
East Haven 6, Whitney Tech 1
|
East Haven (2-2-0)
|
2
|
4
|
—
|
6
|
Whitney Tech (0-2-0)
|
1
|
—
|
1
Goals: East Haven — Leandro Soto Molina goal, 2:00; Leandro Soto Molina goal (from Brayan Crespo), 5:00; Anthony Sawicki goal (from Victor Calvillo), 38:00; Luis Agudello goal, 35:00; Junnyor Torres goal (from Cristopher Torres), 63:00; Kelvin Morocho goal, 88:00. Whitney Tech — Oscar Vergara goal, 25:00.
West Haven 7, Amity 2
|
Amity (4-3-0)
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
West Haven (3-1-0)
|
4
|
3
|
—
|
7
Goals: West Haven — Derick Meza goal (from Aldo Barragan), 3:58; Aldo Barragan goal (from Sebastain Novoa), 18:44; Aldo Barragan goal, 16:50; Sebastain Novoa goal (from Rafael Gaczon), 31:05; Aldo Barragan goal (from Brian Rivadera), 61:36; Sebastain Novoa goal (from Aldo Barragan), 66:05; Donaldo Yanez goal (from Aldo Barragan), 76:37. Amity — Diego Artaza goal, 45:29; Arian Bobi goal (from Diego Artaza), 30:09.
Girls soccer
Guilford 0, East Haven 0
|
Guilford (1-0-0)
|
1
|
—
|
East Haven (1-1-0)
|
—
Shelton 5, Platt Tech 0
|
Platt Tech (0-2-0)
|
—
|
Shelton (5-1-0)
|
4
|
1
|
—
|
5
Goals: Shelton — Noelle Garrettson goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 7:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 7:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Mia Ferreira), 8:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Mia Ferreira), 8:00; Mia Ferreira goal (from Isabella Tellez), 23:00; Mia Ferreira goal (from Isabella Tellez), 23:00; Susan Porto goal (from Ellie O’Rourke), 26:00; Susan Porto goal (from Ellie O’Rourke), 26:00; Melinda Taylor goal (from Ava Champagne), 72:00; Melinda Taylor goal (from Ava Champagne), 72:00.
Field hockey
Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0
|
St. Joseph (0-3-0)
|
—
|
Trumbull (3-0-0)
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
Goals: Trumbull — Lyndsay Guzzetta goal (from Gigi Socci), 12:32; Lauren Buck goal, 1:31; Lauren Buck goal (from Erin Foley), 13:07; Amelia DePino goal (from Jane Hughes), 13:57; Kayla Barbagallo goal (from Molly Mellinger and Lexi Santoro), 7:39.
North Branford 3, Westbrook 0
|
North Branford (4-0-0)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
Westbrook (1-3-0)
|
—
Goals: North Branford — Kelli Jacobson goal, 10:20; Kelli Jacobson goal (from Olivia Toto), 5:20; Kelli Jacobson goal, 8:10.
Girls volleyball
East Haven 3, West Haven 0
|
West Haven
|
12
|
21
|
15
|
East Haven
|
25
|
25
|
25
East Haven (5-2-0): Megan Gaudioso 3 GP, 8 digs, 3 aces; Taylor Salato 3 GP, 5 kills; Nicole SanGiovani 3 GP, 20 assists.
Girls cross country
Cheshire 15, Shelton 45 at Cheshire Park, 2.9 miles: 1. Megan Georgescu – Cheshire 19:26; 2. Olivia Ferraro – Cheshire 19:46; 3. Cate Bedard – Cheshire 21:14; 4. Katie Hall – Cheshire 22:00; 5. Alex Palladino – Cheshire 22:05. Records: Cheshire 6-2.