Saturday’s football roundup: O’Coin, Rockville roll past OSW

OLD SAYBROOK — Jon O’Coin accounted for four touchdowns as Rockville defeated Old Saybrook/Westbrook in a Pequot game Saturday.

O’Coin finished with 75 yards and two touchdowns on six carriers and completed 5-of-12 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Jaquan Dufour had two catches for 65 yards and a score for Rockville.

Rockville’s defense allowed just 89 yards of total offense. The defense was paced by Gavin Toomey and Nas Knighton, who both had 10 tackles. Toomey had two tackles for loss, and an interception. Charlie Phillips, Sam Wheeler and Shawn Capiga had sacks for the Rams.

Cooper Pavlovich’s 25-yard field goal was OSW’s only points.

ROCKVILLE 34, OLD SAYBROOK 3

Rockville 7 7 13 7 — 34

OSW 0 3 0 0 — 3

R– Kevin Foley 8 yard pass from Jonathan O’Coin (Deshuan Perry Kick)

OSW — Cooper Pavlovich 25 field goal

R — Jonathan O’Coin 10 run (Jacob Mckinney kick)

R — Jaquan Dufour 28 pass from O’Coin (Mckinney kick)

R — O’Coin 1 run (kick failed)

R — Jason Clarke 2 yard run (Mckinney kick)

CHESHIRE ACADEMY 21, CAPITAL PREP HARBOR 6

Jack Brandon rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson Parker caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cats to their win in Cheshire. Charlie Davis added two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Cats (2-2). Capital Harbor Prep falls to 3-1.

Cheshire Academy 7 0 7 7 — 21 Capital Prep Harbor 0 6 0 0 — 6

CA–Cam Maddox 22 pass from Jack Brandon (Cole Baker kick).

CPH–Justin Walker 4 run (kick failed).

CA–Jackson Parker 30 pass from Jack Brandon (Cole Baker kick).

CA–27 pass from Jack Brandon (Cole Baker kick)

ST. PAUL’S (NH) 33, HAMDEN HALL 16

James Laubstein ran for a touchdown and threw for 159 yards in Hamden Hall’s 33-16 loss to St. Paul’s (Concord, NH).

Corey Walters had six catches for 77 yards for the Hornets (1-1). Mike Dematteo led the defense with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.

St. Paul 7 7 12 7 — 33

Hamden Hall 8 0 8 0 — 16

SP–Malcom Bussey 60 yard run (Joe Corcoran kick)

HH–Jordan Benoit 5 yard run (Corey Walters pass from James Laubstein)

SP — Matt Guttwein 9 yard run (Corcoran kick)

SP — Corcoran 60 yard pass from Gutwein (kickfailed)

SP — Bussey 38 yard run (kick failed)

HH–Laubstein 5 yard run (Dematteo run)

SP–Gutwein 8 yard run (Corcoran kick)

LATE FRIDAY

HAMDEN 28, SOUTH WINDSOR 14

Christopher Pigatt scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 10 yards to lead the Hamden football team to a 28-14 non-league win over South Windsor.

With the scored tied at 14 at halftime, the Green Dragons scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to secure the win.

Tymel Haynes added a 53-yard touchdown run and Devonte Mitchell had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Green Dragons.

South Windsor 0 7 7 0 — 14 Hamden 0 14 0 14 — 28

H–Tymell Haynes 53 run (kick failed)

SW–70 pass (kick)

H–Christopher Pigatt 5 run (run)

SW–23 pass (kick)

H–Davonte Mitchell 1 run (Christopher Pigatt kick)

H–Christopher Pigatt 10 run (kick)