Saturday's football roundup: Nurse tosses 2 TDs to lead Killingly by Fitch

KILLINGLY — Jacob Nurse threw two touchdowns in Killingly’s win over Fitch.

Nurse tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Josh Heaney with less than eight minutes left to lift Killingly past Fitch.

Heaney caught two touchdown passes in the win.

Jackson Lopes scored the first touchdown for Killingly.

Fitch trailed 14-0 after the first half and rallied back to take a 17-14 lead after two touchdown runs by Josh Letellier and a field goal by Evan Burdy.

Killingly is 4-0 and Fitch drops to 2-2.

Killingly 21, Fitch 17

K — 14 0 0 7 — 21

F — 0 7 10 0 — 17

K — Jackson Lopes 1-yard run (Chris Jax kick good)

K — Josh Heaney 30-yard catch from Jacob Nurse (Jax kick good)

F — Josh Letellier 1-yard run (Evan Burdy kick good)

F — Letellier 2-yard run (Burdy kick good)

F — Burdy field goal

K — Heaney 20-yard pass from Nurse (Jax kick good)

Ellington 33, Morgan 6

Nathan Schneider rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in Ellington’s win over Morgan.

Schneider scored on a 4-yard run in the first and then again from 2-yards and 9-yards in the second half to put the game away.

Ellington’s Zach Killoran added two touchdown passes, while throwing for 172 yards, in the win.

Tom Garrow caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while Mike Bontempo had two interceptions and Sam Dombek had two sacks in the win.

Morgan’s Andrew Nye threw a touchdown to Mike Zingarella for the lone Morgan score.

E — 20 0 6 8 — 33

M — 0 0 6 0 — 6

E — Tom Garrow 54-yard pass from Zach Killoran (kick missed)

E — Nathan Schneider 4-yard run (Killoran to Garrow 2 pt conversion good)

E — Michale Dixon 14-yard catch from Killoran (Kick missed)

M — Mike Zingarella 28-yard pass from Andrew Nye (kick missed)

E — Schneider 2-yard run (kick missed)

E — Schneider 9-yard run (Garrow kick good)

Records: Ellington 3-1, Morgan 0-3

Rockville 34, North Branford 14

Behind 242 rushing yards the Rockville Rams improved to 4-0.

Jaquan Dufour led he way with 103 yards and one touchdown for the Rams, while Kevin Foley added two touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Jon O’Coin tossed two more touchdowns for the Rams.

The Rockville defense stepped up in a big way with six sacks and four interceptions.

North Branford took a quick 6-0 lead, but Rockville answered with 34 straight points to confirm the win,

Jason Clarke rushed for 85 yards for Rockville and Chris Mierez caught a touchdown pass and had an interception.

R — 0 20 7 7 — 34

NB — 6 0 0 8 — 14

NB -Trevor Holzer 7-yard reception from Brandon Fratta (kick failed)

R – Jaquan Dufour 60-yard run (kick failed)

R – Kevin Foley 3-yard run (Deshaun Perry kick good)

R – Chris Mierez 10-yard pass from Jon O’coin (kick good)

R – Foley 21-yard run (kick good)

R – Anthony Mierez 24-yard pass from O’coin (kick good)

NB – Aiden Ferrucci (2 pt conversion good)

Records: Rockville 4-0, North Branford 2-2

Gilbert/Northwestern 20, Haddam-Killingworth 0

The Yellowjackets’ quarterback Anthony Carfiro tosses two touchdowns in their win over Haddam-Killingworth on Saturday.

Gilbert/Northwestern scored 14 points in the second quarter as Marco Folinio scored on a 1-yard run and Carfiro hooked up with Fred Camp for a 56-yard score,

Carfiro then connected with Chase Sanden for a 63-yard score in the fourth quarter to put the game away,

GN — 0 14 0 6 — 20

HK — 0 0 0 0 — 0

GN — Marco Folino 1 run (Josh Hamel kick)

G/NW — Fred Camp 56 pass from Anthony Carfiro (Hamel kick)

G/NW – Chase Sanden 63 pass from Carfiro (kick failed)

Record: Gilbert/Northwestern 1-2, Haddam-Killingworth 0-4