Saturday’s football roundup: McDowell, Bergeron lead OSW past H-K

Old Saybrook/Westbrook 27, Haddam-Killingworth 6
Jack McDowell and Will Bergeron each scored two touchdowns for Old Saybrook/Westbrook (1-2) in a Pequot Conference game played in Old Saybrook Saturday.
McDowell gave the Rams the lead for good on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter. McDowell scored on another 1-yard run, and was followed by Bergeron, who scored on a 3-yard run and a 23-yard pass reception from Ed Fernandes.
Haddam-Killingworth’s lone score came on an Andrew Inkel 1-yard run.
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
6
|
OSW
|
0
|
21
|
6
|
0
|
—
|
27
OSW: Jack McDowell 1 run (Cooper Pavlovich kick).
OSW: Jack McDowell 1 run (Cooper Pavlovich kick).
OSW: Will Bergeron 3 run (Cooper Pavlovich kick).
OSW: Will Bergeron 23 pass from Edward Fernandes (kick failed).
Haddam-Killingworth: Andrew Inkel 1 run (pass failed).
Morristown Beard (NJ) 40, Hopkins 27
Nate Panza rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns for the Morristown Beard (N.J.) football team, which defeated Hopkins 40-27 Saturday in a prep school game held in Morristown, New Jersey.
James Marinello added three touchdown runs for Morristown Beard. Matt Diaz rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown for Hopkins.
|
Hopkins School
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
13
|
—
|
27
|
Morristown Beard (NJ)
|
14
|
8
|
12
|
6
|
—
|
40
Morristown Beard (NJ): James Marinello 2 run (run failed).
Morristown Beard (NJ): James Marinello 5 run (Nate Panza run).
Hopkins School: Pearson Hill 3 run (Michael Lau kick).
Morristown Beard (NJ): James Marinello 1 run (James Marinello run).
Morristown Beard (NJ): Nate Panza 95 run (run failed).
Morristown Beard (NJ): Nate Panza 11 run (run failed).
Hopkins School: Matt Diaz 53 run (Michael Lau kick).
Hopkins School: Michael Lau 14 pass from John Stanley (Michael Lau kick).
Morristown Beard (NJ): Nate Panza 36 run (run failed).
Hopkins School: Carson Hill 17 pass from John Stanley (kick failed).
Late Friday
Sheehan 50, Brookfield 7
Jordan Davis rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries for Sheehan in a non-conference win Friday night at Brookfield.
Terrence Bogan added a 91-yard touchdown run for the Titans (3-0). Harrison Ashley caught touchdown pass for the Bobcats.
|
Sheehan
|
20
|
23
|
7
|
0
|
—
|
50
|
Brookfield
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7