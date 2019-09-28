GameTime CT

Football

Saturday’s football roundup: McDowell, Bergeron lead OSW past H-K

|

Old Saybrook/Westbrook 27, Haddam-Killingworth 6

Jack McDowell and Will Bergeron each scored two touchdowns for Old Saybrook/Westbrook (1-2) in a Pequot Conference game played in Old Saybrook Saturday.

McDowell gave the Rams the lead for good on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter. McDowell scored on another 1-yard run, and was followed by Bergeron, who scored on a 3-yard run and a 23-yard pass reception from Ed Fernandes.

Haddam-Killingworth’s lone score came on an Andrew Inkel 1-yard run.

Haddam-Killingworth
0
0
0
6
6
OSW
0
21
6
0
27
OSW: Jack McDowell 1 run (Cooper Pavlovich kick).
OSW: Jack McDowell 1 run (Cooper Pavlovich kick).
OSW: Will Bergeron 3 run (Cooper Pavlovich kick).
OSW: Will Bergeron 23 pass from Edward Fernandes (kick failed).
Haddam-Killingworth: Andrew Inkel 1 run (pass failed).

Morristown Beard (NJ) 40, Hopkins 27

Nate Panza rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns for the Morristown Beard (N.J.) football team, which defeated Hopkins 40-27 Saturday in a prep school game held in Morristown, New Jersey.

James Marinello added three touchdown runs for Morristown Beard. Matt Diaz rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown for Hopkins.

Hopkins School
0
7
7
13
27
Morristown Beard (NJ)
14
8
12
6
40
Morristown Beard (NJ): James Marinello 2 run (run failed).
Morristown Beard (NJ): James Marinello 5 run (Nate Panza run).
Hopkins School: Pearson Hill 3 run (Michael Lau kick).
Morristown Beard (NJ): James Marinello 1 run (James Marinello run).
Morristown Beard (NJ): Nate Panza 95 run (run failed).
Morristown Beard (NJ): Nate Panza 11 run (run failed).
Hopkins School: Matt Diaz 53 run (Michael Lau kick).
Hopkins School: Michael Lau 14 pass from John Stanley (Michael Lau kick).
Morristown Beard (NJ): Nate Panza 36 run (run failed).
Hopkins School: Carson Hill 17 pass from John Stanley (kick failed).
Late Friday

Sheehan 50, Brookfield 7

Jordan Davis rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries for Sheehan in a non-conference win Friday night at Brookfield.

Terrence Bogan added a 91-yard touchdown run for the Titans (3-0). Harrison Ashley caught touchdown pass for the Bobcats.

Sheehan
20
23
7
0
50
Brookfield
0
7
0
0
7
Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 80 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 24 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 11 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Russell Rutkowski 6 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
BR: Harrison Ashley 6 pass from Jedrek Rajcula (kick).
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 63 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Apollo Dubuc safety.
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 45 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 31 run (Justin Moore kick).

