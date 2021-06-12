Santa Barbara’s late goal lifts Guilford past Barlow in Class M championship thriller

























































Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Image 2 of 15 Guilford celebrates winning the CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse title with an 11-10 win over Barlow on Saturday, June 12. Guilford celebrates winning the CIAC Class M Girls Lacrosse title with an 11-10 win over Barlow on Saturday, June 12. Photo: Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 15 Guilford's Maddie Epke (20) and Joel Barlow's Bella Miceli (19) battle during a draw in the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford's Maddie Epke (20) and Joel Barlow's Bella Miceli (19) battle during a draw in the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 15 MJ Santa Barbara scored the game-winning goal for Guilford in an 11-10 win over Barlow in the Class M Girls lacrosse final. MJ Santa Barbara scored the game-winning goal for Guilford in an 11-10 win over Barlow in the Class M Girls lacrosse final. Photo: Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 15 Guilford's MJ Santa Barbera (13) throws a pass to Hannah Tillier (17) during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final against Joel Barlow at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford's MJ Santa Barbera (13) throws a pass to Hannah Tillier (17) during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final against Joel Barlow at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 15 Joel Barlow's Emily Grob (7) battles the Guilford defense, including Lorelei King (9) and Taylor Farace (5), during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Joel Barlow's Emily Grob (7) battles the Guilford defense, including Lorelei King (9) and Taylor Farace (5), during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 7 of 15 Joel Barlow goalie Meagan Florkowski looks to clear the ball again st Guilford during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Joel Barlow goalie Meagan Florkowski looks to clear the ball again st Guilford during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 8 of 15 Guilford goalie Sydney Widlitz makes a save against Joel Barlow during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford goalie Sydney Widlitz makes a save against Joel Barlow during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 9 of 15 Joel Barlow's Lucy Witherbee (8) gains possession in traffic against Guilford during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Joel Barlow's Lucy Witherbee (8) gains possession in traffic against Guilford during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 10 of 15 Guilford's Maddie Epke (20) carries the ball through the midfield against Joel Barlow during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford's Maddie Epke (20) carries the ball through the midfield against Joel Barlow during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 11 of 15 Joel Barlow's Katharine Burris (18) looks to pass as Guilford's Jordan Filley (11) defends during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Joel Barlow's Katharine Burris (18) looks to pass as Guilford's Jordan Filley (11) defends during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 12 of 15 Guilford's MJ Santa Barbera (13) takes a shot against Joel Barlow during the CIAC Class M girls lacross final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford's MJ Santa Barbera (13) takes a shot against Joel Barlow during the CIAC Class M girls lacross final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 13 of 15 Joel Barlow's Rachel August (9) races upfield with the ball against Guilford during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Joel Barlow's Rachel August (9) races upfield with the ball against Guilford during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 14 of 15 Guilford's Kat Bassegio (18) races upfield with Joel Barlow's Ashley Young (16) in pursuit during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford's Kat Bassegio (18) races upfield with Joel Barlow's Ashley Young (16) in pursuit during the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 15 of 15 Guilford players celebrate a goal against Joel Barlow in the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Guilford players celebrate a goal against Joel Barlow in the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final at Bunnell in Stratford on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Santa Barbara's late goal lifts Guilford past Barlow in Class M championship thriller 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

STRATFORD — The Barlow and Guilford girls lacrosse teams entered their matchup in the CIAC Class M championship game on Saturday mirror images of themselves.

Both teams entered with 18-2 records; they each had prolific scorers, led by Bella Miceli (99 goals) and Payton Root (65 goals); they both had solid on-field defenders and experienced netminders with Barlow goalie Meagan Florkowski and Guilford goalie Sydney Widlitz.

The $64,000 question going into the game: With all the talent on both teams, who would step up in the final?

With the game tied at 10, MJ Santa Barbara scored off a free position with 1 minute, 6 seconds to go in the game, leading No. 3 Guilford to an 11-10 win over No. 4 Barlow in the CIAC Class M girls lacrosse championship at Bunnell High.

The Grizzlies held on as Barlow had a shot to tie when Micelli’s shot hit the pipe with 30 seconds to go.

“This feels absolutely surreal,” Santa Barbara said. “We knew how good Barlow is and how close this game would be. I’m feeling a lot of different emotions right now. When I let the ball go, I had no idea if it was going to get by their goalie. I was hoping.

Guilford celebrates winning CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final with 11-10 win over Barlow as final seconds tick off clock #ctglax pic.twitter.com/XtrpaScMwC — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 12, 2021

“This game was about our entire team, everybody worked hard and it truly was a team effort. Sydney Cunningham had a big goal to put us up 10-9, but all the goals were big. Winning this title means so much to all of us, it’s history. It’s our first championship.”

Santa Barbara, Cunningham and Hannah Tillier had three goals each for the Grizzlies. Widlitz had seven saves.

Taylor Farace scored with 22:27 to go in the first half and Tiller added a goal 16 seconds later for a 2-0 lead. Barlow responded to set the tone for the rest of the game. The Falcons got a goal from Isabelle Noome with 19:18 to go and Emily Grob tied it at 2 with 14:06 to go. Neither team led by more than a goal the rest of the game.

MJ Santa Barbara describes scoring game-winning goal in Guilford's 11-10 win over Barlow in CIAC CLASS M GIRLS LACROSSE FINAL #ctglax pic.twitter.com/qIpkBZiYXk — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 12, 2021

Tillier gave Guilford a 6-5 lead with 4:02 left in the first half and Miceli scored 22 seconds later to tie it at 6 for the halftime score.

In the second half, Miceli was a dominant force for the Falcons. She scored three of Barlow’s four goals in the second half including a goal off a free position with 3:45 left in the game to tie the game at 9. When Cunningham made it 10-9, Miceli tied it at 10 with 2:24 to go, setting up Santa Barbara’s heroic winning shot.

“This was the result of everyone’s hard work. It certainly was exciting,” Guilford coach Wendy Epke said. Her daughter Maddie Epke is the team’s draw specialist and won 18 of 22 draws. “We played Barlow a couple years ago and it was a close game and we expected the same here. I told the kids that someone always steps up and has a hot stick in these kind of games and that was MJ.

“When MJ let the shot go, I didn’t even look. It was amazing when she scored. I’m so excited for all these kids, especially since I coached them in youth lacrosse. It’s great to see their hard work get rewarded.”

Miceli led the Falcons with five goals, Grob added three and Florkowski had eight saves.

“Guilford is a very good team and I think we all knew this was going to be a close game,” Barlow coach Steve Coppock said. “When they got their yellow cards and we had the advantage, I thought that could change things for us. When we went up 8-7, at that point I thought maybe the momentum was changing.

“The score still kept going back and forth.”

NO. 3 GUILFORD 11, NO. 4 BARLOW 10

BARLOW 6 4 — 10

GUILFORD 6 5 — 11

Scoring: Barlow — Bella Miceli 5 goals, Emily Grob 3 goals, Isabelle Noome 1 goal, Lucy Witherbee 1 goal; Guilford — MJ Santa Barbara 3, Hannah Tillier 3, Sydney Cunningham 3, Payton Root 1 goal, Taylor Farace 1 goal. Saves: Barlow Meagan Florkowski 8; Guilford Sydney Widlitz 7. Records: Barlow 18-3; Guilford 19-2.