Sanchez powers Wolcott Tech past Terryville in opener

TORRINGTON — Let the games begin — finally.

And more power to them in this coronavirus year if they’re far more for their own sake than some pie-in-the-sky dream of a league or state championship in which only a relatively few teams come out happy at the end.

Terryville and Wolcott Tech played just such a boys soccer game on Thursday’s opening day.

Wolcott Tech won 2-1 on a shot near the goal by senior Luis Sanchez in the next-to-the last minute of overtime.

Terryville won the first half with a stiff defense, midfield and great corner kick goal by Jack Carpenter.

Tech won the second half and overtime, ramping up its aggressiveness leading to a second-half penalty kick by Sean Arigoni and Sanchez’s heroics in overtime off a pass from Brian Tacuri.

A great game by both sides — and that couldn’t be more important to everyone just because, this year, there’s a chance it could be the only one they play.

The Wildcats hosted their Senior Day Thursday for exactly that reason.

This year, every game becomes more important, win or lose.

Seniors on both sides Thursday felt it perhaps even more than underclassmen.

“We’re a young team and we didn’t really have much chance to practice together, beyond running and hard work,” Kangaroo Owen Mantoni said.

“It was a different start to the season and we came a long way,” added Carlos Santiago.

“It’s definitely good to play one last season,” Brandyn Demayo said.

“We played a good first half; we’ve become a tight group,” Terryville Coach Ryan McAdoo said, agreeing that it’s even possible coronavirus and its threats may have helped in the bonding.

On the other side, six Wolcott Tech seniors agreed with the Terryville seniors, along with even more incentive and gratitude just to play the game.

The Wildcats are back in the Berkshire League for state-mandated divisional play after leaving for the Connecticut Technical Conference several years ago. In the past three years, under Coach Vinny Viscariello, they’ve become a power there.

Even one game against a BL team was enough to start making a point that this team is better than the ones who left at the bottom of their former league.

“We got together during the summer,” Sanchez said. “We’re ready to compete and we know it’s day by day.”

“It’s a chance to have a distraction from what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Brian Tacuri.

“There was some doubt at the beginning if there would be any kind of season,” said Austin Ferrier. “We love getting to play any team.”

“We’ll all be happy just to play any form of season,” concluded Sean Arigoni.

“It was tough. Welcome back to the Berkshire League,” Viscariello said. “They play physical and we had to wake up.”

Everybody wakes up today thankful they had a bona fide day on the field.

WOLCOTT TECH 2, TERRYVILLE 1 (OT)

(at Torrington)

TERRYVILLE 1 0 0 0 – 1

WOLCOTT TECH 0 1 0 1 – 2

Goals: T – Jack Carpenter. WT – Sean Arigoni (PK); Luis Sanchez. Assists: WT – Brian Tacuri. Shots: 11-6 Wolcott Tech. Saves: T – Denis Bardhi 9. WT – Austin Ferrier 5.

Records: Wolcott Tech 1-0; Terryville 0-1.