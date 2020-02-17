The Sacred Heart Greenwich varsity B team finished first at the inaugural 2020 U.S. Interscholastic Team Squash Championships in Providence, Rhode Island on February 15, 2020. The Sacred Heart Greenwich varsity B team finished first at the inaugural 2020 U.S. Interscholastic Team Squash Championships in Providence, Rhode Island on February 15, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sacred Heart’s varsity B squash team wins Interscholastic title 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sacred Heart Greenwich produced a winning performance at the inaugural U.S. Interscholastic Team Squash Championships on Saturday.

Victorious in all three of its matches, Sacred Heart’s varsity B team won the tournament, which was coordinated by US Squash and held in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Tigers topped St. Paul’s (Concord, N.H.) junior varsity team 6-1 in the title match. In the first round, Sacred Heart’s B team swept Moses Brown’s (Providence, R.I.) junior varsity squad, 7-0.

Sacred Heart posted a 7-0 triumph against Tabor Academy (junior varsity, from Marion, Mass.) in the tournament’s semifinals.

“It’s a great way to end the season for this team, which is graduating five seniors this year,” Sacred Heart coach Celia Pashley said.

The Tigers’ championship squad featured five seniors — Cameron Calcano, who played at the No. 1 spot, Grace Nemec, who competed at No. 3, Julia Welsh, (No. 5), Georgia Ferguson (No. 6) and Arielle Uygur (senior, No. 8).

Sacred Heart’s Interscholastic Team championship team also included freshmen Sophia Morales (No. 2 spot, Mackenzie Coleman (No. 4) and Kourtney Ulmer (No. 7).

“It was a perfect way to introduce them to playing an upper school team tournament, as they are the future of our program,” Pashley said of her freshmen players.

Up next for the Sacred Heart squash program is the U.S. High School Team Squash Championships, which will take place at Trinity College in Hartford Friday until Sunday. Sacred Heart is sending its Varsity A team to the tournament, where it is seeded fourth — its highest ranking ever at the national event.