Sacred Heart-Waterbury says it will close at school year’s end

Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, home to one of Connecticut’s most iconic boys basketball programs, will close at the end of the school year, officials said in a statement Thursday.

The Hartford Archdiocese conferred with the Sacred Heart High School Board of Directors Monday night. The decision to close the coed Catholic school was based on dwindling enrollment. The news was first reported by the Republican-American and WFSB-3.

“Due to a steady decline in enrollment created by the decrease in school-age population over the past several years, we reached the sad and inevitable conclusion that Sacred Heart’s doors will have to close at the end of the current school year,” the statement said.

“This is a profoundly difficult, emotionally trying situation for everyone involved. Sacred Heart High School has passionate students, faculty and staff, and generations of area families have shaped their minds, bodies and souls within its four walls for nearly a century.”

This is the 99th year of the school’s operation since its founding in 1922 by the Sisters of Mercy, according to the Republican-American in Waterbury.. It moved to its current location next to St. Mary’s Hospital in downtown Waterbury in 1975.

The school is known in athletic circles for its successful boys basketball program. The Hearts have won nine CIAC championships in 12 finals appearances since 1949 — including four-straight titles from 2014-17. It has also won 16 Naugatuck Valley League Championships, including five straight from 2015-2019.

The program recently won 125-consecutive games against NVL opponents over six years until it was snapped by Holy Cross of Waterbury — the city’s lone remaining Catholic high school — in last year’s NVL semifinals.

The current team was ranked No. 4 in the preseason GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball poll.

The school has also won championships in baseball (1997), football (1968, 1990), boys swimming (six times, last in 2012), boys cross country (1976), boys indoor track (three times, last in 1976) and boys outdoor track (1975).

Sacred Heart listed its total enrollment at 300 students during the 2019-20 school year, down from a reported 364 in 2015 according to figures reported to CIAC.

Sacred Heart’s impending closure will follow that of Trinity Catholic in Stamford, which was also renowned for its athletic programs, most notably basketball, and closed last year.