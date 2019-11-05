Sacred Heart volleyball team sweeps St. Luke’s in FAA quarterfinals

Sacred Heart Greenwich avenged last week’s loss to FAA volleyball foe St. Luke’s School on Monday when the stakes were higher.

The fifth-seeded Tigers kept their season going, registering a 3-0 win against the fourth-seeded Storm in the quarterfinal-round of the FAA Tournament.

Sacred Heart, which raised its record to 15-7, earned a berth in the FAA Tournament semifinals, where it will No. 1-seeded Hopkins School in New Haven on Wednesday.

The Tigers, who dropped a 3-1 decision on the road to the Storm a week ago, won Monday’s match, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

“Our team likes when they get an opportunity for revenge,” Sacred Heart coach Beth Wilson-Jordan said. “Their ability to come from behind this season is strong, which is good.”

Senior co-captain Kellie Ulmer recorded 13 kills, 17 service points, three aces and five digs to pace Sacred Heart. Liv Lockwood, a junior, posted 12 digs, 12 service points, nine kills and three aces in the winning effort.

“Kellie was great, it’s her senior year, so this could have been her last game and she really led us,” Wilson-Jordan said.

Junior Fran Iraola notched five service points, four kills, one ace and one block, while junior Morgan Wilkens tallied 16 assists, 13 digs and 11 service points, with one ace for the victors.

“Morgan put up some nice sets and played some of her best defense of the season,” Wilson-Jordan said of Wilkens. “Salome Alfaro (senior co-captain) came through with strong serving and Annabelle Hartch had a strong game.”

St. Luke’s was paced by junior Elyse Kim.

“Their libero is fantastic,” Wilson-Jordan said of Kim. “She dug everything and did a good job of passing and serving. St. Luke’s has definitely gotten strong as the season has gone on.”

On Wednesday, Sacred Heart Greenwich hopes to defeat another team it lost to the first time, when it visits Hopkins.

“We need everyone to have a good game to be competitive against a strong team like Hopkins,” Wilson-Jordan said. “We lost to Taft the first time we played them this season and then we beat them. Then we lost to St. Luke’s and beat them, so we hope to repeat that pattern and come back strong this time against Hopkins.”





