Sacred Heart Greenwich field hockey team advances to NEPSAC Class A finals

The Sacred Heart Greenwich field hockey team is one win away from attaining its ultimate goal.

The top-seeded Tigers advanced to the championship game of the NEPSAC Class A Tournament with a 3-1 win over fourth-seeded Westminster School.

Sacred Heart, which is going after its first NEPSAC title, plays third-seeded Tabor Academy in Sunday’s NEPSAC Class A final at The Rivers School, which is located in Weston, Mass.

“Westminster is a formidable opponent,” Sacred Heart coach Alex Gheorghe said. “They gave us a really tough match and they were very fast in transition. Our team had a lot of great energy, played together and really wanted to win.”

Junior midfielder Hanke Govaert gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on Westminster, scoring with 10:43 remaining in the first half. The Tigers (18-1) brought a 1-0 lead into halftime, then extended their advantage at the 20:42 mark of the second half. Delfina Gonzalez scored off an assist from Caroline Nemec, making it 2-0.

Goevert’s second goal with 9:31 to go in the second half put the Tigers on top, 3-0. Westminster’s goal came with five minutes remaining in the second half.

Olivia Caponiti made one save in the winning effort. Karen Newton made six saves for Westminster. The Tigers advanced to the semifinals by topping Taft School in the opening round, 7-0.

“We congratulate the team for this historical outcome,” said Gheorghe, whose squad is making its first appearance in the tournament’s finals. “Tomorrow (Sunday) we know it will be very challenging, but the team has nothing to lose and we will do our best.”