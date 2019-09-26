Seymour's Faith Rousseau spikes the ball during girls volleyball against East Haven in Seymour, Conn., on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019. Seymour's Faith Rousseau spikes the ball during girls volleyball against East Haven in Seymour, Conn., on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 38 Caption Close Rousseaus lead Seymour past East Haven 1 / 38 Back to Gallery

The Seymour girls volleyball team defeated East Haven 3-0 in a non-conference match Thursday at Seymour High School.

Sophomore Emma Rousseau led Seymour with 19 assists and senior Faith Rousseau had 15 kills to lead the Wildcats, who won by scores of 26-16, 25-12 and 25-20.

Junior Jacey Coaciello added 15 service points for Seymour (5-0).

East Haven (3-2) was led by Isabella Ragaini’s 20 assists. Eliza Goldberg and Taylor Salato each had seven kills.