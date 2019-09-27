Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball tops Greens Farms Academy

Effective hitting, strong serving and precision passing enabled the Sacred Heart Greenwich volleyball team to get back back on the winning track after it suffered a loss to FAA rival King School on Tuesday.

Junior outside hitter Olivia Lockwood recorded 13 kills, while sophomore middle hitter Lucy Catalano tallied 11 kills to lead Sacred Heart to a 3-1 victory over visiting Greens Farms Academy in an FAA match on Thursday.

The win raised the Tigers’ record to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in FAA play.

“We are in the middle of a lot of games, so this win felt great,” Sacred Heart coach Beth Wilson-Jordan said. “GFA had an awesome defense, so we had some great rallies. Our hitting was strong today, which was the difference.”

Senior outside hitter/co-captain Kellie Ulmer notched nine kills, 14 digs and four aces, while junior setter Morgan Wilkens posted 30 assists and nine digs for the victors. Sacred Heart won the match by game scores of 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17.

“They were definitely a challenge and they kept the pace of the game, it wasn’t an easy win,” Ulmer said. “They did a really good job of covering and they had really a really good defense, so it was about placing it more than hitting it hard.”

Eighth grader Emilia Bernal closed out the second set for Sacred Heart with an ace. The Dragons led most of the way in the second set, before the Tigers regained the momentum in the final set. A kill by Lockwood capped the final set and the match for the Tigers.

Junior Fran Iraola had eight kills, junior Eva Canellakis had 10 digs, and Lockwood added 10 digs in the winning effort. Lily Lind had seven kills, while Ava Ewing and Sammy Freeman each finished with six for the Dragons. Meg Nesi had 18 assists for Greens Farms.

“We kept up the energy in the first two sets,” senior co-captain Salome Alfaro said. “We have definitely improved a lot since our first couple of matches and our communication has gotten a lot better.”

Said Catalano: “When we missed hits, we always stayed positive and we did a great job of supporting each other. We’ve had some awesome wins and I see us making it far this season.”

GREENWICH HIGH VOLLEYBALL

The Cardinals are 7-0 after sweeping visiting St. Joseph, 3-0, on Thursday. Greenwich won the match, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.

Junior Lilly Saleeby posted 10 digs, 17 kills and two aces to pace Greenwich. Sophomore Liana Sarkissian had three kills and two blocks, while junior Thalia Doundoulakis had three aces and 12 service points in the win.

“The game was won at the service line,” GHS coach Steve Lapham said. “Our girls were placing their serves well and mixing it up, which was keeping St. Joseph out of system. Our defense and passing was also really good.”

Sophomore Adele Sotgiu added three aces and sophomore Heather Zitzman notched 27 assists and 10 service points. Greenwich hosts FCIAC foe Brien McMahon Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GREENWICH BOYS SOCCER

Greenwich kept its winning and shutout streak going on Thursday.

The Cardinals upped their mark to 6-0 by blanking visiting Brien McMahon, 4-0. Greenwich has yet to yield a goal this season, posting six shutouts.

Matias Lew scored two goals to power the Cardinals in their latest win. Davi Pedreiro and Joao each had one goal for Greenwich, which received seven saves from goalie Padraig Collingan.

Up next for Greenwich is a match against host Staples Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s FCIAC quarterfinals.

GREENWICH HIGH FIELD HOCKEY

Receiving goals from four different players, Greenwich registered a 4-0 win over Westhill in an FCIAC game played at Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday.

Forward Maggie Bulis scored off an assist from Ashley Zolin for the Cardinals’ first goal. Violet Mikalopas, a forward, scored, off a pass from midfielder Zita Cohen, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Forwards Demi Janis and Kathryn O’Connell tallied off scramble situations, putting GHS on top, 4-0.

“We controlled the ball almost the entire game and we were able to utilize our entire roster and saw great things, as we shared the ball and had four different scorers,” Greenwich coach Megan Wax said.

Greenwich hosts Trumbull Friday at 4:30 p.m.

GREENWICH ACADEMY VOLLEYBALL

In an FAA match held on Wednesday, Greenwich Academy swept St. Luke’s School, 3-0. The Gators won the match, 25-16, 26-12, 25-22.

Evie Kay Girard posted nine aces, 20 kills and 15 digs for GA. Catherine Burns served six aces and Whitney Wise added 14 kills and two blocks in the winning effort. Alexandra Trofort had four aces, 10 kills and two blocks and Valeska Lasky notched 44 assists for Greenwich Academy

