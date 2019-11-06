Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball team downed by Hopkins in FAA semifinals

Sacred Heart Greenwich was eliminated by Hopkins School in the semifinal-round of the FAA Tournament on Wednesday in New Haven.

The top-seeded Hilltoppers will host No. 3 King School in Friday’s FAA final. Hopkins defeated fourth-seeded Sacred Heart by set scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-8 on Wednesday.

Senior Kellie Ulmer recorded seven kills, seven digs and one ace for the Tigers. Junior Liv Lockwood posted seven kills and junior Eva Cannellakis tallied sevend digs for Sacred Heart.

Also pacing the Tigers in their regular season finale were junior Morgan Wilkens (20 assists) and Annabelle Hartch (three kills).

BRUNSWICK SOCCER

The Bruins dropped a 3-1 decision to Hotchkiss School at Costy Field on Wednesday under the lights. Brunswick, which celebrated its Senior Day, has a record of 9-6-1.

The Bearcats notched a pair of goals during the final 10 minutes of the first half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Down by two goals, Brunswick closed to within 2-1 when Kyle Raker set Arryan Chinai up for a goal in the 60th minute. Three minutes later, Hotchkiss added a goal to take a 3-1 advantage. Brunswick threatened to score down the stretch, but couldn’t cut further into Hotchkiss’ lead.

Senior captain Eric Meindl made five saves in goal for the Bruins. Brunswick concludes its regular season at Westminster School on Saturday.