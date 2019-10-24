Roundup: Sacred Heart soccer team clinches FAA regular season title

The Sacred Heart Greenwich soccer team clinched the FAA regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming FAA Tournament with a 5-1 win over host Rye Country Day School on Wednesday.

Alana Frederick scored the Tigers’ first goal, tallying off an assist by Taylor O’Meara in the eighth minute. Amelia Sheehan tallied in the 44th minute, converting a pass from Madison Hart.

After Rye Country Day’s Amanda Bortner scored in the 53rd minute, the Tigers struck a minute later, with Sheehan converting a shot. Sheehan completed her hat trick in the 41st minute and Charlotte Marvin capped the Tigers’ scoring in the 78th minute. Megan Maloney made four saves for the victors.

“We worked hard for this win and throughout the season,” Sacred Heart coach Stuart Smith said. “I’m extremely proud of the team for their accomplishments.”

SACRED HEART FIELD HOCKEY

Scoring seven times in the first half, Sacred Heart Greenwich rolled to a 9-1 victory against visiting Canterbury School in a NEPSAC matchup.

Junior Beth Yeager scored a game-high four goals, three of which came during the first half for the Tigers, who upped their mark to 11-0. Yeager opened the scoring with 27:15 remaining in the first half.

Caroline Nemec, Ines Araujo and Delfina Gonzalez Lobo also tallied in the first half, with Nemec converting two shots.

Hanke Govaert and Yeager added second-half goals. Govaert assisted on one goal, as did Katie Keller.

“The players were excited to play at home and wanted to play hard,” Tigers coach Alex Gheorghe said. “They put together a strong performance today. We are proud of their drive and determination.”

SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL

The Tigers turned back Taft, 3-1, avenging a loss to Taft earlier in the season.

Sacred Heart won the match by set scores of 25-13, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21.

Kelli Ulmer powered Sacred Heart, registering 16 kills, 12 digs and three aces. Lucy Catalano had 10 kills and four blocks, while Liv Lockwood posted nine kills, 23 digs and one ace. Eva Canellakis had 13 digs with one ace and Morgan Wilkens amassed 33 assists 10 digs and 22 service points in the winning effort.





